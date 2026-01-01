أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني، أمس (الأربعاء)، إصابة نجمه الفرنسي كيليان مبابي.
وأوضح النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن الفحوصات الطبية التي خضع لها اللاعب كشفت عن إصابته بالتواء في الركبة اليسرى.
ولم يحدد ريال مدريد مدة غياب مبابي، إلا أن صحيفة «ليكيب» الفرنسية أفادت بأن المهاجم سيغيب عن الملاعب لمدة لا تقل عن ثلاثة أسابيع.
ويعني ذلك غياب مبابي عن كأس السوبر الإسباني، الذي تستضيفه السعودية خلال الفترة من 7 إلى 11 يناير القادم، إلى جانب غيابه عن مواجهة ريال بيتيس في الدوري الإسباني، المقررة الأحد القادم.
ويقدم مبابي موسماً استثنائياً مع ريال مدريد، إذ شارك في 24 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 29 هدفاً، وقدم 5 تمريرات حاسمة.
Spanish club Real Madrid announced yesterday (Wednesday) the injury of its star French player Kylian Mbappé.
The club clarified in a statement on its website that the medical examinations the player underwent revealed that he has suffered a sprain in his left knee.
Real Madrid did not specify the duration of Mbappé's absence, but the French newspaper "L'Équipe" reported that the forward will be sidelined for at least three weeks.
This means Mbappé will miss the Spanish Super Cup, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to 11, as well as the match against Real Betis in La Liga, scheduled for next Sunday.
Mbappé is having an exceptional season with Real Madrid, having participated in 24 matches across various competitions, during which he scored 29 goals and provided 5 assists.