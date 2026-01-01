أعلن نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني، أمس (الأربعاء)، إصابة نجمه الفرنسي كيليان مبابي.

وأوضح النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن الفحوصات الطبية التي خضع لها اللاعب كشفت عن إصابته بالتواء في الركبة اليسرى.

ولم يحدد ريال مدريد مدة غياب مبابي، إلا أن صحيفة «ليكيب» الفرنسية أفادت بأن المهاجم سيغيب عن الملاعب لمدة لا تقل عن ثلاثة أسابيع.

ويعني ذلك غياب مبابي عن كأس السوبر الإسباني، الذي تستضيفه السعودية خلال الفترة من 7 إلى 11 يناير القادم، إلى جانب غيابه عن مواجهة ريال بيتيس في الدوري الإسباني، المقررة الأحد القادم.

ويقدم مبابي موسماً استثنائياً مع ريال مدريد، إذ شارك في 24 مباراة بمختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 29 هدفاً، وقدم 5 تمريرات حاسمة.