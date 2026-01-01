Spanish club Real Madrid announced yesterday (Wednesday) the injury of its star French player Kylian Mbappé.

The club clarified in a statement on its website that the medical examinations the player underwent revealed that he has suffered a sprain in his left knee.

Real Madrid did not specify the duration of Mbappé's absence, but the French newspaper "L'Équipe" reported that the forward will be sidelined for at least three weeks.

This means Mbappé will miss the Spanish Super Cup, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to 11, as well as the match against Real Betis in La Liga, scheduled for next Sunday.

Mbappé is having an exceptional season with Real Madrid, having participated in 24 matches across various competitions, during which he scored 29 goals and provided 5 assists.