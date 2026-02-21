The star Ghada Abdel Razek captured attention with a captivating classic look she shared on her Instagram account, confirming that black remains the king of the scene when worn with mastery. She chose a black dress with a soft and flowing cut that confidently highlighted her figure, reflecting her strong presence and bold personality that her audience is accustomed to.

النجمة غادة عبد الرازق

Black.. the master of details

The design appeared simple at first glance, yet it was laden with connotations of elegance. The expertly crafted classic cut granted the look a quiet luxury, while the golden accessories added a warm sparkle that created an elegant contrast between boldness and simplicity, without any exaggeration.

Gold whispers luxury

The golden touches were not just an addition, but an essential element that completed the visual scene, enhancing the depth of the black color, making the look balanced and luxurious at the same time.

The spirit of the seventies

She adopted a hairstyle inspired by the seventies, with soft waves and a light flow, adorned with a black ribbon that added a striking femininity, evoking the elegance of that era with a modern, refreshing spirit.

A stronger presence

The makeup harmonized with the warmth of gold and the depth of black, focusing on highlighting the features with a natural glow that enhanced the allure of the look without overpowering it.

Overall, the look reflected a keen awareness of the details of the complete picture; from the choice of fabric to the coordination of accessories and hairstyle, confirming once again that Ghada Abdel Razek embodies that elegance is not about noise, but rather a confidence that is worn.