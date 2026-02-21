خطفت النجمة غادة عبدالرازق الأنظار بإطلالة كلاسيكية آسرة نشرتها عبر حسابها على إنستجرام، مؤكدة أن الأسود لا يزال سيد المشهد حين يُتقن ارتداؤه. اختارت فستانًا أسود بقصّة ناعمة وانسيابية أبرزت قوامها بثقة، ليعكس حضورها القوي وشخصيتها الجريئة التي اعتادها جمهورها.

النجمة غادة عبد الرازق

الأسود.. سيّد التفاصيل

التصميم جاء بسيطًا في ظاهره، لكنه محمّل بدلالات الرقي. قصة كلاسيكية متقنة منحت الإطلالة فخامة هادئة، بينما أضفت الإكسسوارات الذهبية بريقًا دافئًا صنع تباينًا أنيقًا بين الجرأة والبساطة، من دون أي مبالغة.

ذهب يهمس بالفخامة

اللمسات الذهبية لم تكن مجرد إضافة، بل عنصرًا أساسيًا أكمل المشهد البصري، وعزّز عمق اللون الأسود، ليبدو اللوك متوازنًا ومترفًا في آنٍ واحد.

النجمة غادة عبد الرازق

روح السبعينات

واعتمدت تسريحة شعر مستوحاة من سبعينات القرن الماضي، بتموجات ناعمة وانسياب خفيف، زيّنتها ربطة سوداء أضفت أنوثة لافتة أعادت للأذهان أناقة تلك الحقبة بروح حديثة متجددة.

حضور أقوى

المكياج جاء متناغمًا مع دفء الذهب وعمق الأسود، مرتكزًا على إبراز الملامح بإشراقة طبيعية عززت جاذبية الإطلالة دون أن تطغى عليها.

في مجملها، عكست الإطلالة وعيًا دقيقًا بتفاصيل الصورة الكاملة؛ من اختيار القماش إلى تنسيق الإكسسوارات وتسريحة الشعر، لتؤكد غادة عبدالرازق مجددًا أن الأناقة ليست صخبًا، بل ثقة تُرتدى.