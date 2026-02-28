The agent of the Music Professions Syndicate in Egypt, artist Helmy Abdel Baki, revealed the identity of the famous masked singer "Too Lit".

Temporary Phenomenon

Abdel Baki said during a television program: "I don't know if it's a temporary phenomenon that will end; I met him personally, and he is a good person."

He pointed out that Too Lit is the rapper Mohamed Khafagi, adding that the syndicate should see him before giving him a membership card, and when he attended and revealed his identity, he was Khafagi.

Too Lit

Too Lit became famous for wearing a mask while singing, and his music is influenced by the star Amr Diab in both melodies and clothing.

This influence was clearly evident in the music video for his song "Habibi Leh," where he appeared wearing clothes similar to those of "El Hadaba" in the film "Ice Cream in Ghalim," and using the same red box bicycle that was featured in the film.

For two years, Too Lit's audience has been questioning his true identity, whether he is the son of singer Amr Diab or one of the well-known rappers, or just a new young singer who used this trick to attract attention.