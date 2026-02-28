كشف وكيل مجلس نقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر الفنان حلمي عبد الباقي، هوية المغني المقنع الشهير «توو ليت».

ظاهرة مؤقتة

وقال عبد الباقي خلال برنامج تلفزيوني: «لا أعلم إن كانت ظاهرة مؤقتة وستنتهي، وقابلته شخصياً وهو شخص كويس».

وأشار إلى أن توو ليت هو مغني الراب محمد خفاجي، وأضاف يجب على النقابة أن تراه قبل أن تعطيه بطاقة الانضمام وعندما حضر وكشف عن حقيقته كانخفاجي.

توو ليت

واشتهر «تولييت» بارتداء قناع أثناء الغناء، وتأثره بالنجم عمرو دياب في ألحان أغنياته وملابسه.

كما ظهر هذا التأثر جلياً في كليب أغنيته «حبيبي ليه»، التي ظهر فيها مرتدياً ملابس شبيهة بملابس «الهضبة» في فيلم «آيس كريم في جليم»، ومستخدماً نفس الدراجة الهوائية ذات الصندوق الأحمر التي استخدمت في الفيلم.

وكان جمهور توو ليت يتساءلون على مدار عامين عن شخصيته الحقيقية، وإن كان نجل المطرب عمرو دياب أو أحد مغني الراب المعروفين، أم مجرد مطرب شاب جديد استخدم هذه الحيلة للفت الانتباه.