The Egyptian capital, Cairo, today (Monday) launched the activities of the Egyptian-Gulf Trade and Investment Forum, which is hosted by Cairo over two days, under the title "A Roadmap to Enhance Egyptian-Gulf Economic Cooperation," organized jointly by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, in his opening speech at the forum, emphasized the great commitment from both the Egyptian and Gulf sides to strengthen the ties of economic, trade, and investment cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest, and to elevate them to broader horizons, achieving the interests of the peoples and aspirations for prosperity, growth, and sustainable development, in line with the depth, strength, and uniqueness of these relations on the political level.

Madbouly stressed the significant importance of enhancing joint cooperation between Egypt and the Gulf states, especially at a time when the region faces serious challenges, in addition to the substantial economic and customs challenges that cast negative shadows on the economies of the region.

He pointed out that this important forum is being held at a time when Egypt has witnessed a comprehensive developmental leap for nearly 10 years in various fields, where Egypt has pumped massive investments to develop infrastructure, build new and smart cities, as well as to enhance the transportation and logistics systems and ports across the country, in line with Egypt's ambitious plans and goals to maximize the benefits of its unique and strategic geographical location.

The Prime Minister called on investors and businessmen from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to inject more investments into Egypt, especially in priority sectors for both sides that achieve mutual benefit, affirming confidence in the importance and central role of the private sector in enhancing economic, trade, and investment relations between Egypt and the sister Gulf states, as it is the main driver of economic development.

Madbouly emphasized that the holding of the forum is a testament to the robustness of Egyptian-Gulf economic relations, as the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are among Egypt's most important partners in trade and investment, expressing hope for a strong boost to economic relations and trade exchange between the two sides, so that the Gulf states continue to be Egypt's primary economic and trade partner.

The relations between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries form a fundamental pillar of Egyptian foreign policy since the establishment of the council in 1981, as these relations transcend the economic dimension to include security and intelligence coordination, support for political stability, and addressing common regional challenges such as terrorism, Iranian interventions, and tensions in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

Since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took office in 2014, relations have witnessed an unprecedented leap, with Gulf investments in Egypt exceeding 120 billion dollars by 2025, distributed across the energy, real estate, transportation, tourism, and manufacturing sectors.

The Gulf states have also contributed more than 30 billion dollars in aid and deposits in the Central Bank of Egypt from 2013 to 2023 to support the Egyptian economy in facing currency crises and inflation.