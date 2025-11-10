انطلقت في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة اليوم (الإثنين) فعاليات منتدى التجارة والاستثمار المصري الخليجي، الذي تستضيفه القاهرة، على مدار يومين، تحت عنوان «خارطة طريق نحو تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي المصري الخليجي»، بتنظيم مشترك من وزارة الخارجية المصرية والأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
وأكد رئيس الوزراء المصري مصطفى مدبولي في كلمته في افتتاح فعاليات المنتدى الحرص الكبير من الجانبين المصري والخليجي على تعزيز أواصر علاقات التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري والاستثماري في مختلف القطاعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والارتقاء بها إلى آفاق أرحب، بما يُحقق مصالح الشعوب والتطلعات نحو الرخاء والازدهار والتنمية المستدامة، وبما يتناسب مع عمق ومتانة وخصوصية تلك العلاقات على الصعيد السياسي.
وشدد مدبولي على الأهمية الكبيرة لتعزيز التعاون المشترك بين مصر ودول الخليج العربي، لاسيما في الوقت الذي تُواجه فيه المنطقة تحديات جسيمة، فضلاً عما يشهده واقع الاقتصاد العالمي من تحديات اقتصادية وَجُمركية كبيرة تُلقي بظلالها السلبية على اقتصادات المنطقة.
وأشار إلى أن هذا المنتدى المهم يُعقد في الوقت الذي تشهد فيه مصر طفرةً تنمويةً شاملة منذ نحو 10 أعوام في مختلف المجالات، حيث ضَخَّت مصر استثمارات ضخمة لتطوير البنية التحتية، وبناء مدن جديدة وذكية، وكذا لتطوير منظومة النقل والمواصلات والموانئ في مختلف أنحاء البلاد، بما يتسق مع الخطط والأهداف المصرية الطموحة لتعظيم الاستفادة من الموقع الجغرافي الإستراتيجي والفريد لمصر.
ودعا رئيس الوزراء المستثمرين ورجال الأعمال من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي إلى ضخ المزيد من الاستثمارات في مصر لاسيما في القطاعات ذات الأولوية للجانبين بما يحقق المنفعة المشتركة، مُؤكداً الثقة في أهمية ومحورية دور القطاع الخاص في تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية بين مصر ودول الخليج العربي الشقيقة، باعتباره المحرك الرئيسي للتنمية الاقتصادية.
وشدد مدبولي على أن انعقاد المُنتدى يأتي شاهداً على متانة العلاقات الاقتصادية المصرية الخليجية، حيث تُعد دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي من أهم شركاء مصر على الصعيدين التجاري والاستثماري، مُعرباً عن التطلع إلى إعطاء دفعة قوية للعلاقات الاقتصادية والتبادل التجاري بين الجانبين لتستمر دُول الخليج العربي الشريك الاقتصادي والتجاري الأول لمصر.
وتشكّل العلاقات بين مصر ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ركيزة أساسية في السياسة الخارجية المصرية منذ تأسيس المجلس عام 1981، حيث تتجاوز هذه العلاقات البعد الاقتصادي لتشمل التنسيق الأمني والاستخباراتي، ودعم الاستقرار السياسي، ومواجهة التحديات الإقليمية المشتركة مثل الإرهاب، والتدخلات الإيرانية، والتوترات في البحر الأحمر والقرن الأفريقي.
ومنذ تولي الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي الحكم عام 2014، شهدت العلاقات طفرة غير مسبوقة، حيث بلغت الاستثمارات الخليجية في مصر أكثر من 120 مليار دولار حتى 2025، موزعة على قطاعات الطاقة، العقارات، النقل، السياحة، والصناعات التحويلية.
كما ساهمت دول الخليج بأكثر من 30 مليار دولار كمساعدات وودائع في البنك المركزي المصري خلال الفترة من 2013 إلى 2023 لدعم الاقتصاد المصري في مواجهة أزمات العملة والتضخم.
The Egyptian capital, Cairo, today (Monday) launched the activities of the Egyptian-Gulf Trade and Investment Forum, which is hosted by Cairo over two days, under the title "A Roadmap to Enhance Egyptian-Gulf Economic Cooperation," organized jointly by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, in his opening speech at the forum, emphasized the great commitment from both the Egyptian and Gulf sides to strengthen the ties of economic, trade, and investment cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest, and to elevate them to broader horizons, achieving the interests of the peoples and aspirations for prosperity, growth, and sustainable development, in line with the depth, strength, and uniqueness of these relations on the political level.
Madbouly stressed the significant importance of enhancing joint cooperation between Egypt and the Gulf states, especially at a time when the region faces serious challenges, in addition to the substantial economic and customs challenges that cast negative shadows on the economies of the region.
He pointed out that this important forum is being held at a time when Egypt has witnessed a comprehensive developmental leap for nearly 10 years in various fields, where Egypt has pumped massive investments to develop infrastructure, build new and smart cities, as well as to enhance the transportation and logistics systems and ports across the country, in line with Egypt's ambitious plans and goals to maximize the benefits of its unique and strategic geographical location.
The Prime Minister called on investors and businessmen from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to inject more investments into Egypt, especially in priority sectors for both sides that achieve mutual benefit, affirming confidence in the importance and central role of the private sector in enhancing economic, trade, and investment relations between Egypt and the sister Gulf states, as it is the main driver of economic development.
Madbouly emphasized that the holding of the forum is a testament to the robustness of Egyptian-Gulf economic relations, as the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are among Egypt's most important partners in trade and investment, expressing hope for a strong boost to economic relations and trade exchange between the two sides, so that the Gulf states continue to be Egypt's primary economic and trade partner.
The relations between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries form a fundamental pillar of Egyptian foreign policy since the establishment of the council in 1981, as these relations transcend the economic dimension to include security and intelligence coordination, support for political stability, and addressing common regional challenges such as terrorism, Iranian interventions, and tensions in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.
Since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took office in 2014, relations have witnessed an unprecedented leap, with Gulf investments in Egypt exceeding 120 billion dollars by 2025, distributed across the energy, real estate, transportation, tourism, and manufacturing sectors.
The Gulf states have also contributed more than 30 billion dollars in aid and deposits in the Central Bank of Egypt from 2013 to 2023 to support the Egyptian economy in facing currency crises and inflation.