انطلقت في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة اليوم (الإثنين) فعاليات منتدى التجارة والاستثمار المصري الخليجي، الذي تستضيفه القاهرة، على مدار يومين، تحت عنوان «خارطة طريق نحو تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي المصري الخليجي»، بتنظيم مشترك من وزارة الخارجية المصرية والأمانة العامة لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

وأكد رئيس الوزراء المصري مصطفى مدبولي في كلمته في افتتاح فعاليات المنتدى الحرص الكبير من الجانبين المصري والخليجي على تعزيز أواصر علاقات التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري والاستثماري في مختلف القطاعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والارتقاء بها إلى آفاق أرحب، بما يُحقق مصالح الشعوب والتطلعات نحو الرخاء والازدهار والتنمية المستدامة، وبما يتناسب مع عمق ومتانة وخصوصية تلك العلاقات على الصعيد السياسي.

وشدد مدبولي على الأهمية الكبيرة لتعزيز التعاون المشترك بين مصر ودول الخليج العربي، لاسيما في الوقت الذي تُواجه فيه المنطقة تحديات جسيمة، فضلاً عما يشهده واقع الاقتصاد العالمي من تحديات اقتصادية وَجُمركية كبيرة تُلقي بظلالها السلبية على اقتصادات المنطقة.

وأشار إلى أن هذا المنتدى المهم يُعقد في الوقت الذي تشهد فيه مصر طفرةً تنمويةً شاملة منذ نحو 10 أعوام في مختلف المجالات، حيث ضَخَّت مصر استثمارات ضخمة لتطوير البنية التحتية، وبناء مدن جديدة وذكية، وكذا لتطوير منظومة النقل والمواصلات والموانئ في مختلف أنحاء البلاد، بما يتسق مع الخطط والأهداف المصرية الطموحة لتعظيم الاستفادة من الموقع الجغرافي الإستراتيجي والفريد لمصر.

ودعا رئيس الوزراء المستثمرين ورجال الأعمال من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي إلى ضخ المزيد من الاستثمارات في مصر لاسيما في القطاعات ذات الأولوية للجانبين بما يحقق المنفعة المشتركة، مُؤكداً الثقة في أهمية ومحورية دور القطاع الخاص في تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية بين مصر ودول الخليج العربي الشقيقة، باعتباره المحرك الرئيسي للتنمية الاقتصادية.

وشدد مدبولي على أن انعقاد المُنتدى يأتي شاهداً على متانة العلاقات الاقتصادية المصرية الخليجية، حيث تُعد دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي من أهم شركاء مصر على الصعيدين التجاري والاستثماري، مُعرباً عن التطلع إلى إعطاء دفعة قوية للعلاقات الاقتصادية والتبادل التجاري بين الجانبين لتستمر دُول الخليج العربي الشريك الاقتصادي والتجاري الأول لمصر.

وتشكّل العلاقات بين مصر ودول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ركيزة أساسية في السياسة الخارجية المصرية منذ تأسيس المجلس عام 1981، حيث تتجاوز هذه العلاقات البعد الاقتصادي لتشمل التنسيق الأمني والاستخباراتي، ودعم الاستقرار السياسي، ومواجهة التحديات الإقليمية المشتركة مثل الإرهاب، والتدخلات الإيرانية، والتوترات في البحر الأحمر والقرن الأفريقي.

ومنذ تولي الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي الحكم عام 2014، شهدت العلاقات طفرة غير مسبوقة، حيث بلغت الاستثمارات الخليجية في مصر أكثر من 120 مليار دولار حتى 2025، موزعة على قطاعات الطاقة، العقارات، النقل، السياحة، والصناعات التحويلية.

كما ساهمت دول الخليج بأكثر من 30 مليار دولار كمساعدات وودائع في البنك المركزي المصري خلال الفترة من 2013 إلى 2023 لدعم الاقتصاد المصري في مواجهة أزمات العملة والتضخم.