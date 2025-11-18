A recent statistic revealed the registration of over 500,000 commercial and investment lawsuits in Gulf courts during the year 2024, reflecting the increasing pressure on judicial systems and the necessity to enhance legal alternatives for dispute resolution.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Commercial Arbitration Center, Dr. Kamal Al-Hamad, commented on the magnitude of the increase, stating that the rise in commercial transactions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries necessitates strengthening reliance on arbitration as an effective and swift means of resolving commercial disputes. He pointed out that the center plays a pivotal role in supporting the Gulf investment environment by providing arbitration services and legal consultations according to international standards.

Dr. Kamal stated that commercial arbitration stands out as a strategic option that supports the efficiency of the justice system and contributes to alleviating the burden on courts. The Gulf Cooperation Council Commercial Arbitration Center offers a pioneering model for resolving commercial disputes within short timeframes, ensuring confidentiality, neutrality, and professionalism, through final and binding decisions that enjoy regional and international recognition.

The Secretary-General promised that arbitration is one of the advanced legal tools that contribute to enhancing trust in the business environment and accelerating dispute resolution, aligning with the GCC countries' trends towards building more developed and sustainable legal systems. He also noted that the Gulf Arbitration Center has been continuing its efforts for over three decades to establish a culture of arbitration and enhance legal integration among the member states.

Dr. Al-Hamad indicated that the center is preparing to organize the second Gulf Week for Law and Arbitration, which represents a regional platform that brings together experts and practitioners from various countries around the world to discuss legal developments and showcase leading experiences in the field of commercial arbitration. He explained that organizing the Gulf Week is part of the center's efforts to raise awareness of the role of arbitration in supporting the Gulf economy and achieving swift justice, affirming the center's commitment to launching initiatives and programs that contribute to developing legal capacities and enhancing cooperation among judicial institutions in the GCC countries.