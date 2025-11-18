كشف إحصاء حديث تسجيل أكثر من 500 ألف دعوى تجارية واستثمارية في المحاكم الخليجية خلال عام 2024، ما يعكس حجم الضغط المتزايد على الأنظمة القضائية وضرورة تعزيز البدائل القانونية لتسوية النزاعات.
إذ علق الأمين العام لمركز التحكيم التجاري الخليجي الدكتور كمال آل حمد على حجم التزايد، بأن تزايد حجم التعاملات التجارية في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي يستدعي تعزيز الاعتماد على التحكيم كوسيلة فعّالة وسريعة لتسوية النزاعات التجارية، مشيرا إلى أن المركز يضطلع بدور محوري في دعم بيئة الاستثمار الخليجية من خلال توفير خدمات تحكيم واستشارات قانونية بمعايير دولية.
وقال الدكتور كمال إن التحكيم التجاري يبرز كخيار إستراتيجي يدعم كفاءة منظومة العدالة ويُسهم في تخفيف العبء على المحاكم، إذ يقدم مركز التحكيم التجاري لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية نموذجا رائدا في تسوية المنازعات التجارية ضمن أطر زمنية قصيرة، وبما يضمن السرية والحياد والاحترافية، عبر قرارات نهائية وملزمة تحظى بالاعتراف الإقليمي والدولي.
وعد الأمين العام التحكيم أحد الأدوات القانونية المتقدمة التي تُسهم في تعزيز الثقة ببيئة الأعمال وتسريع تسوية النزاعات، بما يتماشى مع توجهات دول مجلس التعاون نحو بناء أنظمة قانونية أكثر تطورا واستدامة، لافتا في الوقت نفسه بأن مركز التحكيم الخليجي يواصل جهوده منذ أكثر من 3 عقود لترسيخ ثقافة التحكيم وتعزيز التكامل القانوني بين دول المجلس.
وأشار الدكتور آل حمد إلى أن المركز يستعد لتنظيم الأسبوع الخليجي الثاني للقانون والتحكيم، الذي يمثل منصة إقليمية تجمع الخبراء والممارسين من مختلف دول العالم لمناقشة المستجدات القانونية واستعراض التجارب الرائدة في مجال التحكيم التجاري، موضحا أن تنظيم الأسبوع الخليجي يأتي ضمن جهود المركز لتعزيز الوعي بدور التحكيم في دعم الاقتصاد الخليجي وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة، مؤكدا استمرار المركز في إطلاق المبادرات والبرامج التي تُسهم في تطوير القدرات القانونية وتعزيز التعاون بين المؤسسات العدلية في دول مجلس التعاون.
