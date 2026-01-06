أكدت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أن ما يتم تداوله عبر بعض المقاطع الصوتية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن الإعفاء من رسوم الإقامة في قانون الإقامة الجديد عارٍ تماماً من الصحة، ولا يستند إلى أي قرار أو بيان رسمي.
إجراءات الإقامة دون تغيير
وأوضحت الوزارة أن إجراءات الإقامة مستمرة كما هي دون أي تعديل، مشددة على أن رسوم الإقامة تُحصَّل كاملة وفقاً للقوانين واللوائح المعمول بها، دون وجود أي استثناءات أو إعفاءات.
توضيح بشأن الإعفاءات
وبيّنت وزارة الداخلية أن الإعفاء يقتصر فقط على رسوم التأمين الصحي، بناءً على قرار صادر عن وزارة الصحة، ويشمل أول ثلاثة من العمالة المنزلية للأسر الكويتية، ولا يمتد ليشمل أي رسوم أخرى.
دعوة لتحري الدقة
وفي ختام بيانها، دعت وزارة الداخلية الجميع إلى تحري الدقة عند نشر أو تداول المعلومات، والاعتماد على القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة كمصدر موثوق للأخبار.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior confirmed that the information circulating through some audio clips on social media regarding the exemption from residency fees in the new residency law is completely unfounded and does not rely on any official decision or statement.
Residency procedures remain unchanged
The ministry clarified that residency procedures continue as they are without any modification, emphasizing that residency fees are collected in full according to the applicable laws and regulations, with no exceptions or exemptions.
Clarification regarding exemptions
The Ministry of Interior indicated that the exemption is limited only to health insurance fees, based on a decision issued by the Ministry of Health, and includes the first three domestic workers for Kuwaiti families, without extending to include any other fees.
A call for accuracy
In conclusion, the Ministry of Interior urged everyone to be accurate when publishing or circulating information and to rely on accredited official channels as a reliable source of news.