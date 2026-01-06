The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior confirmed that the information circulating through some audio clips on social media regarding the exemption from residency fees in the new residency law is completely unfounded and does not rely on any official decision or statement.

Residency procedures remain unchanged



The ministry clarified that residency procedures continue as they are without any modification, emphasizing that residency fees are collected in full according to the applicable laws and regulations, with no exceptions or exemptions.

Clarification regarding exemptions



The Ministry of Interior indicated that the exemption is limited only to health insurance fees, based on a decision issued by the Ministry of Health, and includes the first three domestic workers for Kuwaiti families, without extending to include any other fees.

A call for accuracy



In conclusion, the Ministry of Interior urged everyone to be accurate when publishing or circulating information and to rely on accredited official channels as a reliable source of news.