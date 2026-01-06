أكدت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أن ما يتم تداوله عبر بعض المقاطع الصوتية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن الإعفاء من رسوم الإقامة في قانون الإقامة الجديد عارٍ تماماً من الصحة، ولا يستند إلى أي قرار أو بيان رسمي.

إجراءات الإقامة دون تغيير


وأوضحت الوزارة أن إجراءات الإقامة مستمرة كما هي دون أي تعديل، مشددة على أن رسوم الإقامة تُحصَّل كاملة وفقاً للقوانين واللوائح المعمول بها، دون وجود أي استثناءات أو إعفاءات.

توضيح بشأن الإعفاءات


وبيّنت وزارة الداخلية أن الإعفاء يقتصر فقط على رسوم التأمين الصحي، بناءً على قرار صادر عن وزارة الصحة، ويشمل أول ثلاثة من العمالة المنزلية للأسر الكويتية، ولا يمتد ليشمل أي رسوم أخرى.

دعوة لتحري الدقة


وفي ختام بيانها، دعت وزارة الداخلية الجميع إلى تحري الدقة عند نشر أو تداول المعلومات، والاعتماد على القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة كمصدر موثوق للأخبار.