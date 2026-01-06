A sudden incident occurred at the Attaba metro station on the second line heading to Mounib, after an elevator fell during maintenance work, resulting in serious injuries to two workers who were urgently transferred to the hospital.

The elevator is out of service



A responsible source at the National Authority for Tunnels clarified that the elevator was closed and out of service at the time of the incident, as a specialized German company was carrying out routine maintenance in preparation for its reoperation.

What happened during maintenance



According to information, two technicians from the company were standing above the elevator while performing maintenance work when it suddenly and unexpectedly dropped, causing them to fall, with the technical reasons behind the incident still unclear.

Immediate action by the relevant authorities



Immediately, ambulances were called due to the seriousness of the injured individuals' conditions, and security forces moved to the scene of the incident after receiving the report, confirming the validity of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing



The workers were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, while a report was filed regarding the incident, and the public prosecution took over the investigation to uncover the circumstances and determine responsibilities.