شهدت محطة مترو العتبة على الخط الثاني المتجه إلى المنيب حادثاً مفاجئاً، بعدما سقط مصعد خلال أعمال الصيانة، أسفر عن إصابة عاملين بإصابات خطيرة استدعت نقلهما بشكل عاجل إلى المستشفى.

المصعد خارج الخدمة


وأوضح مصدر مسؤول بالهيئة القومية للأنفاق أن المصعد كان مغلقاً وخارج الخدمة وقت وقوع الحادث، حيث كانت شركة ألمانية متخصصة تنفذ أعمال الصيانة الدورية تمهيداً لإعادة تشغيله.

ما حدث أثناء الصيانة


وبحسب المعلومات، كان فنيّان تابعان للشركة يقفان أعلى المصعد أثناء تنفيذ أعمال الصيانة، قبل أن ينخفض بشكل مفاجئ وغير متوقع، ما أدى إلى سقوطهما، دون أن تتضح حتى الآن الأسباب الفنية وراء الواقعة.

تحرك فوري للجهات المختصة


على الفور، جرى استدعاء سيارات الإسعاف نظراً لخطورة حالة المصابين، كما انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى موقع الحادث بعد تلقي البلاغ، وتبينت صحة الواقعة.

التحقيقات مستمرة


تم نقل العاملين إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، فيما جرى تحرير محضر بالحادث، وتولت النيابة العامة التحقيق لكشف ملابساته وتحديد المسؤوليات.