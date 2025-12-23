The Suez Canal witnessed a notable return today (Tuesday) of giant container ships belonging to major global shipping lines, with the crossing of the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé – one of the largest container ships in the world – in the north convoy, and the CMA CGM Adonis in the south convoy, in addition to the crossing of the Maersk Sebarok belonging to the Maersk Group after successfully passing through the Bab el-Mandeb.

The CMA CGM Jacques Saadé, which operates on liquefied natural gas as an environmentally friendly fuel, led the north convoy on its journey from Morocco to Malaysia. It measures 400 meters in length and 62 meters in width, with a net cargo capacity of 231,000 tons and a capacity of up to 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), making it a symbol of the new generation of giant ships that reduce carbon emissions by up to 20% compared to traditional fuel.

عودة كبرى الخطوط الملاحية تُبشر بتعافي الإيرادات.

Global Giant Companies Return to the Suez Canal

In the opposite direction, the Maersk Sebarok crossed the south convoy coming from the Port of Salalah in Oman heading to the United States, measuring 318 meters in length, 40 meters in width, and carrying 82,000 tons.

This crossing follows successful trials conducted by Maersk on December 18-19, where the Danish company confirmed that it is following a gradual approach to return while maintaining the highest safety standards.

This event marks the first full crossing of the Jacques Saadé in two years and the first crossing of a Maersk ship in nearly two years, indicating the beginning of a gradual return of confidence in the safety of the maritime route through the Red Sea.

Admiral Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, confirmed that these crossings are the culmination of intensive marketing efforts, resulting in the full return of the CMA CGM Group and a gradual return of Maersk following the signing of a strategic partnership agreement last November.

انفراجة في البحر الأحمر.

Gradual Return to Normal Rates

He pointed out that these steps will encourage other shipping lines to adjust their schedules, expecting a gradual improvement in navigation traffic during 2026, with a return to normal rates in the second half of the year.

The crisis began in November 2023 with Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, prompting most shipping lines to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 10-14 days to journeys between Asia and Europe and significantly increasing costs.

The number of container ships transiting the canal dropped to only 120 ships last November compared to 583 in October 2023, with revenue losses exceeding $6-7 billion for Egypt.

However, 2025 witnessed a gradual recovery supported by regional calm, with October recording the highest monthly return rate (229 ships), and revenues increased by 14% between July and October.

This recovery is expected to lead to a decrease in global shipping prices and improve supply chains, especially with falling fuel prices making the longer route less economically attractive.