شهدت قناة السويس اليوم (الثلاثاء) عودة بارزة لسفن الحاويات العملاقة التابعة لكبرى الخطوط الملاحية العالمية، مع عبور سفينة CMA CGM Jacques Saadé – إحدى أكبر سفن الحاويات في العالم – ضمن قافلة الشمال، وسفينة CMA CGM Adonis ضمن قافلة الجنوب، بالإضافة إلى عبور سفينة Maersk Sebarok التابعة لمجموعة Maersk بعد اجتيازها باب المندب بنجاح.
وتصدرت سفينة CMA CGM Jacques Saadé، التي تعمل بالغاز الطبيعي المسال كوقود صديق للبيئة، قافلة الشمال في رحلتها من المغرب إلى ماليزيا، وتبلغ أبعادها 400 متر طولاً و62 متراً عرضاً، بحمولة صافية تصل إلى 231 ألف طن، وقدرة استيعابية تصل إلى 23 ألف حاوية مكافئة (TEU)، مما يجعلها رمزاً للجيل الجديد من السفن العملاقة التي تقلل الانبعاثات الكربونية بنسبة تصل إلى 20% مقارنة بالوقود التقليدي.
عودة كبرى الخطوط الملاحية تُبشر بتعافي الإيرادات.
شركات عالمية عملاقة تعود لقناة السويس
وفي الاتجاه المعاكس، عبرت سفينة Maersk Sebarok قافلة الجنوب قادمة من ميناء صلالة في عُمان متجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة، بطول 318 متراً وعرض 40 متراً وحمولة 82 ألف طن.
يأتي هذا العبور بعد تجارب ناجحة أجرتها Maersk في 18-19 ديسمبر، حيث أكدت الشركة الدنماركية أنها تتبع نهجاً تدريجياً للعودة، مع الحفاظ على أعلى معايير السلامة.
ويُعد هذا الحدث أول عبور كامل لسفينة Jacques Saadé منذ عامين، وأول عبور لسفينة Maersk منذ نحو عامين، مما يشير إلى بداية عودة تدريجية للثقة في سلامة الممر الملاحي عبر البحر الأحمر.
وأكد الفريق أسامة ربيع، رئيس هيئة قناة السويس، أن هذه العبورات تتويج لجهود تسويقية مكثفة، أسفرت عن عودة كاملة لمجموعة CMA CGM وعودة تدريجية لـMaersk عقب توقيع اتفاقية شراكة إستراتيجية في نوفمبر الماضي.
انفراجة في البحر الأحمر.
عودة تدريجية للمعدلات الطبيعية
وأشار إلى أن هذه الخطوات ستحفز خطوطاً ملاحية أخرى على تعديل جداولها، متوقعاً تحسناً تدريجياً في حركة الملاحة خلال 2026، مع عودة إلى المعدلات الطبيعية في النصف الثاني من العام.
وبدأت الأزمة في نوفمبر 2023 مع هجمات الحوثيين على السفن في البحر الأحمر، مما دفع معظم الخطوط الملاحية إلى التحويل حول رأس الرجاء الصالح، مما أضاف 10-14 يوماً إلى الرحلات بين آسيا وأوروبا وزاد التكاليف بشكل كبير.
وانخفض عدد سفن الحاويات العابرة للقناة إلى 120 سفينة فقط في نوفمبر الماضي مقارنة بـ583 في أكتوبر 2023، مع خسائر إيرادات تجاوزت 6-7 مليارات دولار لمصر.
ومع ذلك، شهد 2025 تعافياً تدريجياً مدعوماً بتهدئة إقليمية، حيث سجل أكتوبر أعلى معدل عودة شهري (229 سفينة)، وارتفعت الإيرادات بنسبة 14% بين يوليو وأكتوبر.
ويُتوقع أن يؤدي هذا التعافي إلى خفض أسعار الشحن العالمية وتحسين سلاسل التوريد، خاصة مع انخفاض أسعار الوقود الذي جعل الطريق الطويل أقل جاذبية اقتصادياً.
The Suez Canal witnessed a notable return today (Tuesday) of giant container ships belonging to major global shipping lines, with the crossing of the CMA CGM Jacques Saadé – one of the largest container ships in the world – in the north convoy, and the CMA CGM Adonis in the south convoy, in addition to the crossing of the Maersk Sebarok belonging to the Maersk Group after successfully passing through the Bab el-Mandeb.
The CMA CGM Jacques Saadé, which operates on liquefied natural gas as an environmentally friendly fuel, led the north convoy on its journey from Morocco to Malaysia. It measures 400 meters in length and 62 meters in width, with a net cargo capacity of 231,000 tons and a capacity of up to 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), making it a symbol of the new generation of giant ships that reduce carbon emissions by up to 20% compared to traditional fuel.
عودة كبرى الخطوط الملاحية تُبشر بتعافي الإيرادات.
Global Giant Companies Return to the Suez Canal
In the opposite direction, the Maersk Sebarok crossed the south convoy coming from the Port of Salalah in Oman heading to the United States, measuring 318 meters in length, 40 meters in width, and carrying 82,000 tons.
This crossing follows successful trials conducted by Maersk on December 18-19, where the Danish company confirmed that it is following a gradual approach to return while maintaining the highest safety standards.
This event marks the first full crossing of the Jacques Saadé in two years and the first crossing of a Maersk ship in nearly two years, indicating the beginning of a gradual return of confidence in the safety of the maritime route through the Red Sea.
Admiral Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, confirmed that these crossings are the culmination of intensive marketing efforts, resulting in the full return of the CMA CGM Group and a gradual return of Maersk following the signing of a strategic partnership agreement last November.
انفراجة في البحر الأحمر.
Gradual Return to Normal Rates
He pointed out that these steps will encourage other shipping lines to adjust their schedules, expecting a gradual improvement in navigation traffic during 2026, with a return to normal rates in the second half of the year.
The crisis began in November 2023 with Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, prompting most shipping lines to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 10-14 days to journeys between Asia and Europe and significantly increasing costs.
The number of container ships transiting the canal dropped to only 120 ships last November compared to 583 in October 2023, with revenue losses exceeding $6-7 billion for Egypt.
However, 2025 witnessed a gradual recovery supported by regional calm, with October recording the highest monthly return rate (229 ships), and revenues increased by 14% between July and October.
This recovery is expected to lead to a decrease in global shipping prices and improve supply chains, especially with falling fuel prices making the longer route less economically attractive.