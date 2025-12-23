شهدت قناة السويس اليوم (الثلاثاء) عودة بارزة لسفن الحاويات العملاقة التابعة لكبرى الخطوط الملاحية العالمية، مع عبور سفينة CMA CGM Jacques Saadé – إحدى أكبر سفن الحاويات في العالم – ضمن قافلة الشمال، وسفينة CMA CGM Adonis ضمن قافلة الجنوب، بالإضافة إلى عبور سفينة Maersk Sebarok التابعة لمجموعة Maersk بعد اجتيازها باب المندب بنجاح.

وتصدرت سفينة CMA CGM Jacques Saadé، التي تعمل بالغاز الطبيعي المسال كوقود صديق للبيئة، قافلة الشمال في رحلتها من المغرب إلى ماليزيا، وتبلغ أبعادها 400 متر طولاً و62 متراً عرضاً، بحمولة صافية تصل إلى 231 ألف طن، وقدرة استيعابية تصل إلى 23 ألف حاوية مكافئة (TEU)، مما يجعلها رمزاً للجيل الجديد من السفن العملاقة التي تقلل الانبعاثات الكربونية بنسبة تصل إلى 20% مقارنة بالوقود التقليدي.

عودة كبرى الخطوط الملاحية تُبشر بتعافي الإيرادات.

شركات عالمية عملاقة تعود لقناة السويس

وفي الاتجاه المعاكس، عبرت سفينة Maersk Sebarok قافلة الجنوب قادمة من ميناء صلالة في عُمان متجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة، بطول 318 متراً وعرض 40 متراً وحمولة 82 ألف طن.

يأتي هذا العبور بعد تجارب ناجحة أجرتها Maersk في 18-19 ديسمبر، حيث أكدت الشركة الدنماركية أنها تتبع نهجاً تدريجياً للعودة، مع الحفاظ على أعلى معايير السلامة.

ويُعد هذا الحدث أول عبور كامل لسفينة Jacques Saadé منذ عامين، وأول عبور لسفينة Maersk منذ نحو عامين، مما يشير إلى بداية عودة تدريجية للثقة في سلامة الممر الملاحي عبر البحر الأحمر.

وأكد الفريق أسامة ربيع، رئيس هيئة قناة السويس، أن هذه العبورات تتويج لجهود تسويقية مكثفة، أسفرت عن عودة كاملة لمجموعة CMA CGM وعودة تدريجية لـMaersk عقب توقيع اتفاقية شراكة إستراتيجية في نوفمبر الماضي.

انفراجة في البحر الأحمر.

عودة تدريجية للمعدلات الطبيعية

وأشار إلى أن هذه الخطوات ستحفز خطوطاً ملاحية أخرى على تعديل جداولها، متوقعاً تحسناً تدريجياً في حركة الملاحة خلال 2026، مع عودة إلى المعدلات الطبيعية في النصف الثاني من العام.

وبدأت الأزمة في نوفمبر 2023 مع هجمات الحوثيين على السفن في البحر الأحمر، مما دفع معظم الخطوط الملاحية إلى التحويل حول رأس الرجاء الصالح، مما أضاف 10-14 يوماً إلى الرحلات بين آسيا وأوروبا وزاد التكاليف بشكل كبير.

وانخفض عدد سفن الحاويات العابرة للقناة إلى 120 سفينة فقط في نوفمبر الماضي مقارنة بـ583 في أكتوبر 2023، مع خسائر إيرادات تجاوزت 6-7 مليارات دولار لمصر.

ومع ذلك، شهد 2025 تعافياً تدريجياً مدعوماً بتهدئة إقليمية، حيث سجل أكتوبر أعلى معدل عودة شهري (229 سفينة)، وارتفعت الإيرادات بنسبة 14% بين يوليو وأكتوبر.

ويُتوقع أن يؤدي هذا التعافي إلى خفض أسعار الشحن العالمية وتحسين سلاسل التوريد، خاصة مع انخفاض أسعار الوقود الذي جعل الطريق الطويل أقل جاذبية اقتصادياً.