احتراق مؤسس «كول أوف ديوتي» حتى الموت

The world of electronic gaming has been rocked by the shocking death of Vince Zampella, the famous American video game developer and one of the creators of the "Call of Duty" series, at the age of 55, following a horrific car accident in California.

The accident occurred on a highway in Los Angeles when the "Ferrari" that Zampella was driving veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier before bursting into flames. According to authorities, the explosion resulted in the immediate death of two people, while another remained trapped inside the vehicle until emergency teams arrived.

Electronic Arts, the owner of the "Respawn Entertainment" studio that Zampella worked with, expressed its deep sorrow in an official statement: "This loss is unimaginable, and our hearts are with Vince's family."

Zampella is considered one of the most prominent names in the gaming industry, having co-created the "Call of Duty" series in 2003, which was partially based on events from World War II and has sold over 500 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most successful game franchises in history.

His legacy extends beyond "Call of Duty," as he also contributed to the development of other popular games such as "Medal of Honor," "Titanfall," and "Apex Legends," which have gained widespread popularity among gaming enthusiasts, making his death a double shock to the gaming world and players alike.