احتراق مؤسس «كول أوف ديوتي» حتى الموت

شهد عالم الألعاب الإلكترونية صدمة كبيرة، بعد وفاة فينس زامبيلا مطوّر ألعاب الفيديو الأمريكي الشهير وأحد مبتكري سلسلة «كول أوف ديوتي»، عن عمر ناهز 55 عاماً، إثر حادثة سير مروّعة في ولاية كاليفورنيا.
وقعت الحادثة على أحد الطرق السريعة في لوس أنجلوس، حين انحرفت سيارة «فيراري» التي كان يستقلها زامبيلا، واصطدمت بحاجز خرساني قبل أن تشتعل فيها النيران بالكامل. ووفق السلطات، أسفر الانفجار عن وفاة شخصين فورياً، فيما بقي الآخر محاصراً داخل السيارة حتى وصول فرق الطوارئ.
وأعربت شركة «إلكترونيك آرتس»، المالكة لاستوديو «ريسباون إنترتينمنت» الذي عمل معه زامبيلا، عن حزنها العميق في بيان رسمي: «هذه الخسارة لا يمكن تخيّلها، وقلوبنا مع عائلة فينس».
ويعد زامبيلا واحداً من أبرز أسماء صناعة الألعاب، إذ شارك عام 2003 في ابتكار سلسلة «كول أوف ديوتي»، التي استندت جزئياً إلى أحداث الحرب العالمية الثانية، وحققت مبيعات تجاوزت 500 مليون نسخة حول العالم، لتصبح من أنجح سلاسل الألعاب في التاريخ.
ولم يقتصر إرثه على «كول أوف ديوتي» فقط، بل ساهم أيضاً في تطوير ألعاب شهيرة أخرى مثل «ميدال أوف أونر»، و«تيتان فول»، و«أبيكس ليجندز»، التي حققت انتشاراً واسعاً بين عشاق الألعاب الإلكترونية، ما يجعل وفاته صدمة مزدوجة لعالم الألعاب واللاعبين على حدٍّ سواء.
The world of electronic gaming has been rocked by the shocking death of Vince Zampella, the famous American video game developer and one of the creators of the "Call of Duty" series, at the age of 55, following a horrific car accident in California.
The accident occurred on a highway in Los Angeles when the "Ferrari" that Zampella was driving veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier before bursting into flames. According to authorities, the explosion resulted in the immediate death of two people, while another remained trapped inside the vehicle until emergency teams arrived.
Electronic Arts, the owner of the "Respawn Entertainment" studio that Zampella worked with, expressed its deep sorrow in an official statement: "This loss is unimaginable, and our hearts are with Vince's family."
Zampella is considered one of the most prominent names in the gaming industry, having co-created the "Call of Duty" series in 2003, which was partially based on events from World War II and has sold over 500 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most successful game franchises in history.
His legacy extends beyond "Call of Duty," as he also contributed to the development of other popular games such as "Medal of Honor," "Titanfall," and "Apex Legends," which have gained widespread popularity among gaming enthusiasts, making his death a double shock to the gaming world and players alike.