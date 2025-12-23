شهد عالم الألعاب الإلكترونية صدمة كبيرة، بعد وفاة فينس زامبيلا مطوّر ألعاب الفيديو الأمريكي الشهير وأحد مبتكري سلسلة «كول أوف ديوتي»، عن عمر ناهز 55 عاماً، إثر حادثة سير مروّعة في ولاية كاليفورنيا.

وقعت الحادثة على أحد الطرق السريعة في لوس أنجلوس، حين انحرفت سيارة «فيراري» التي كان يستقلها زامبيلا، واصطدمت بحاجز خرساني قبل أن تشتعل فيها النيران بالكامل. ووفق السلطات، أسفر الانفجار عن وفاة شخصين فورياً، فيما بقي الآخر محاصراً داخل السيارة حتى وصول فرق الطوارئ.

احتراق مؤسس «كول أوف ديوتي» حتى الموت

وأعربت شركة «إلكترونيك آرتس»، المالكة لاستوديو «ريسباون إنترتينمنت» الذي عمل معه زامبيلا، عن حزنها العميق في بيان رسمي: «هذه الخسارة لا يمكن تخيّلها، وقلوبنا مع عائلة فينس».

ويعد زامبيلا واحداً من أبرز أسماء صناعة الألعاب، إذ شارك عام 2003 في ابتكار سلسلة «كول أوف ديوتي»، التي استندت جزئياً إلى أحداث الحرب العالمية الثانية، وحققت مبيعات تجاوزت 500 مليون نسخة حول العالم، لتصبح من أنجح سلاسل الألعاب في التاريخ.

ولم يقتصر إرثه على «كول أوف ديوتي» فقط، بل ساهم أيضاً في تطوير ألعاب شهيرة أخرى مثل «ميدال أوف أونر»، و«تيتان فول»، و«أبيكس ليجندز»، التي حققت انتشاراً واسعاً بين عشاق الألعاب الإلكترونية، ما يجعل وفاته صدمة مزدوجة لعالم الألعاب واللاعبين على حدٍّ سواء.