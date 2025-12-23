أكد رئيس حكومة الوحدة الوطنية الليبية عبدالحميد الدبيبة، مقتل رئيس الأركان الليبي الفريق أول محمد الحداد ومرافقيه، إثر تحطم طائرتهم قرب أنقرة مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء).


وقال الدبيبة في تدوينة على حسابه الرسمي في «فيسبوك»: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس الأركان محمد الحداد، ورئيس أركان القوات البرية الفريق ركن الفيتوري غريبيل، ومدير جهاز التصنيع العسكري العميد محمود القطيوي، ومستشار رئيس الأركان محمد العصاوي دياب، والمصور بمكتب إعلام رئيس الأركان العامة محمد عمر أحمد محجوب».


وقال الدبيبة إن وفاة الحداد ومرافقيه جاءت «إثر فاجعة وحادث أليم أثناء عودتهم من رحلة رسمية من مدينة أنقرة التركية»، موضحاً أن المصاب الجلل خسارة كبيرة لبلاده ومؤسساتها العسكرية، فيما نعى المجلس الرئاسي الليبي رئيس الأركان ومرافقيه.

حطام الطائرة

في الوقت ذاته، قال وزير الداخلية التركي علي يرلي قايا: تم الوصول إلى حطام الطائرة التي كانت تقل رئيس الأركان الليبي محمد علي الحداد، موضحاً أنها كانت على بعد كيلومترين من قرية كيسيك كافاك بمنطقة هايمانا التابعة للعاصمة أنقرة.


وعرضت وكالة الانباء التركية «الأناضول» على حسابها في «إكس» صوراً لحطام الطائرة، فيما اظهرت مقاطع فيديو صوراً للحطام. طائرة الحداد

وذكرت وسائل إعلام تركية أن الطائرة تحطمت خلال توجهها من أنقرة إلى طرابلس، مبينة أن السلطات التركية فتحت تحقيقاً مكثفاً في أسباب سقوط الطائرة.


وكان الحداد قد أجرى في وقت سابق اليوم مباحثات في أنقرة مع وزير الدفاع التركي يشار غولر، ورئيس الأركان سلجوق بيرقدار أوغلو، تناولت التعاون العسكري بين الجانبين.