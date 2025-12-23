أكد رئيس حكومة الوحدة الوطنية الليبية عبدالحميد الدبيبة، مقتل رئيس الأركان الليبي الفريق أول محمد الحداد ومرافقيه، إثر تحطم طائرتهم قرب أنقرة مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء).
وقال الدبيبة في تدوينة على حسابه الرسمي في «فيسبوك»: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة رئيس الأركان محمد الحداد، ورئيس أركان القوات البرية الفريق ركن الفيتوري غريبيل، ومدير جهاز التصنيع العسكري العميد محمود القطيوي، ومستشار رئيس الأركان محمد العصاوي دياب، والمصور بمكتب إعلام رئيس الأركان العامة محمد عمر أحمد محجوب».
وقال الدبيبة إن وفاة الحداد ومرافقيه جاءت «إثر فاجعة وحادث أليم أثناء عودتهم من رحلة رسمية من مدينة أنقرة التركية»، موضحاً أن المصاب الجلل خسارة كبيرة لبلاده ومؤسساتها العسكرية، فيما نعى المجلس الرئاسي الليبي رئيس الأركان ومرافقيه.
حطام الطائرة
في الوقت ذاته، قال وزير الداخلية التركي علي يرلي قايا: تم الوصول إلى حطام الطائرة التي كانت تقل رئيس الأركان الليبي محمد علي الحداد، موضحاً أنها كانت على بعد كيلومترين من قرية كيسيك كافاك بمنطقة هايمانا التابعة للعاصمة أنقرة.
وعرضت وكالة الانباء التركية «الأناضول» على حسابها في «إكس» صوراً لحطام الطائرة، فيما اظهرت مقاطع فيديو صوراً للحطام.
طائرة الحداد
وذكرت وسائل إعلام تركية أن الطائرة تحطمت خلال توجهها من أنقرة إلى طرابلس، مبينة أن السلطات التركية فتحت تحقيقاً مكثفاً في أسباب سقوط الطائرة.
وكان الحداد قد أجرى في وقت سابق اليوم مباحثات في أنقرة مع وزير الدفاع التركي يشار غولر، ورئيس الأركان سلجوق بيرقدار أوغلو، تناولت التعاون العسكري بين الجانبين.
The Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, confirmed the death of the Libyan Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Mohamed Haddad, and his companions, following the crash of their plane near Ankara this evening (Tuesday).
Dbeibah stated in a post on his official Facebook account: "We received the news of the death of Chief of Staff Mohamed Haddad, Chief of the Ground Forces Staff, Major General Al-Fitouri Gharibail, Director of the Military Manufacturing Authority, Brigadier General Mahmoud Al-Qatoui, Chief of Staff Advisor Mohamed Al-Asawi Diab, and the photographer in the Office of the Chief of General Staff, Mohamed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub."
Dbeibah mentioned that the death of Haddad and his companions came "as a result of a tragic incident while returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara," explaining that this great loss is a significant blow to his country and its military institutions, while the Libyan Presidential Council mourned the Chief of Staff and his companions.
حطام الطائرة
At the same time, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated: The wreckage of the plane carrying Libyan Chief of Staff Mohamed Ali Haddad has been located, clarifying that it was two kilometers away from the village of Kisik Kavak in the Haymana area near the capital Ankara.
The Turkish news agency "Anadolu" shared images of the wreckage on its account on "X," while videos showed footage of the wreckage.
طائرة الحداد
Turkish media reported that the plane crashed while heading from Ankara to Tripoli, indicating that Turkish authorities have opened an extensive investigation into the causes of the plane's crash.
Earlier today, Haddad had discussions in Ankara with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, focusing on military cooperation between the two sides.