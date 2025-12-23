The Prime Minister of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, confirmed the death of the Libyan Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Mohamed Haddad, and his companions, following the crash of their plane near Ankara this evening (Tuesday).



Dbeibah stated in a post on his official Facebook account: "We received the news of the death of Chief of Staff Mohamed Haddad, Chief of the Ground Forces Staff, Major General Al-Fitouri Gharibail, Director of the Military Manufacturing Authority, Brigadier General Mahmoud Al-Qatoui, Chief of Staff Advisor Mohamed Al-Asawi Diab, and the photographer in the Office of the Chief of General Staff, Mohamed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub."

Dbeibah mentioned that the death of Haddad and his companions came "as a result of a tragic incident while returning from an official trip from the Turkish city of Ankara," explaining that this great loss is a significant blow to his country and its military institutions, while the Libyan Presidential Council mourned the Chief of Staff and his companions.

حطام الطائرة

At the same time, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated: The wreckage of the plane carrying Libyan Chief of Staff Mohamed Ali Haddad has been located, clarifying that it was two kilometers away from the village of Kisik Kavak in the Haymana area near the capital Ankara.



The Turkish news agency "Anadolu" shared images of the wreckage on its account on "X," while videos showed footage of the wreckage.

طائرة الحداد



Turkish media reported that the plane crashed while heading from Ankara to Tripoli, indicating that Turkish authorities have opened an extensive investigation into the causes of the plane's crash.



Earlier today, Haddad had discussions in Ankara with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, focusing on military cooperation between the two sides.