في تطور جديد يُضاف إلى سلسلة الانتكاسات التي يواجهها أندرو ماونتباتن-ويندسور، شقيق الملك تشارلز الثالث، أكدت شرطة العاصمة البريطانية «متروبوليتان بوليس» أن الرجل البالغ 65 عاماً سلم طوعاً ترخيصه للأسلحة النارية وبنادق الصيد في 19 نوفمبر الماضي، بعد زيارة من ضباط متخصصين في ترخيص الأسلحة إلى منزله رويال لودج في وندسور.

ووفقاً للتفاصيل التي كشفتها صحيفة «تليجراف» البريطانية، توجه الضباط إلى العنوان لطلب تسليم الترخيص طوعاً، وتم التسليم دون تعليق إضافي، مؤكدة أنه لم يتم مصادرة الأسلحة نفسها، لكن التسليم الطوعي يعني أن أندرو لن يتمكن بعد الآن من استخدام أو نقل بنادقه إلا تحت إشراف مباشر من شخص آخر مرخص له بحمل السلاح.

وتعتبر هذه ضربة قاسية لأندرو، الذي يُعرف بحبه الشديد للرماية والصيد، حيث كان يستضيف ويشارك بانتظام في حفلات صيد فاخرة في وندسور وساند رينجهام وبلمورال.

ولم تكشف الشرطة عن السبب الدقيق، لكن مصادر أشارت إلى أن المراجعة الروتينية للتراخيص قد تكون مرتبطة بتغيير في الظروف الشخصية، بما في ذلك خطط الانتقال المتوقعة إلى نورفولك العام القادم، حيث يجب على حاملي التراخيص إخطار السلطات بكيفية تخزين الأسلحة في العنوان الجديد.

صور أندرو مع إبستين

كما يأتي الحادث وسط إفراج مستمر عن وثائق إبستين، بما في ذلك صور تظهر أندرو مع إبستين وغيسلين ماكسويل في جلسات رماية.

وشهد عام 2025 سقوطاً دراماتيكياً لأندرو ماونتباتن-ويندسور، الذي جرد في أكتوبر/نوفمبر من لقب «صاحب السمو الملكي» وكلمة «أمير» رسمياً بأمر من الملك تشارلز الثالث، بالإضافة إلى إنهاء إيجاره لرويال لودج الواسع (30 غرفة).

وجاء ذلك عقب إفراج جديد عن رسائل بريد إلكتروني ووثائق تثبت استمرار علاقته بجيفري إبستين بعد إدانته، رغم نفيه السابق، حيث بدأت الفضيحة الرئيسية في 2019 مع مقابلة في برنامج نيوزنايت، حيث وصف أندرو عطلة نهاية أسبوع مع إبستين وماكسويل في ساند رينجهام بأنها «عطلة رماية عادية مباشرة».

وأدت اتهامات فيرجينيا جوفري باعتداء جنسي إلى تسوية مدنية بملايين الدولارات في 2022، دون اعتراف بالذنب.

وأوضحت "تليجراف" أن تراخيص الأسلحة النارية في بريطانيا يتم مراجعتها بانتظام، ويمكن طلب إعادتها إذا تبين أن الشخص «غير مؤهل لحمل سلاح ناري» أو «يشكل خطرًا على السلامة العامة أو على الأمن العام».