In a new development added to the series of setbacks faced by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, the British Metropolitan Police confirmed that the 65-year-old man voluntarily surrendered his firearms and shotgun licenses on November 19, following a visit from officers specializing in licensing firearms to his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

According to details revealed by the British newspaper "Telegraph," the officers went to the address to request the voluntary surrender of the license, and the surrender occurred without additional comment, confirming that the firearms themselves were not confiscated, but the voluntary surrender means that Andrew will no longer be able to use or transfer his guns except under the direct supervision of another person licensed to carry a weapon.

This is a severe blow to Andrew, who is known for his deep love of shooting and hunting, as he regularly hosted and participated in lavish hunting parties in Windsor, Sandringham, and Balmoral.

The police did not disclose the exact reason, but sources indicated that the routine review of licenses may be related to a change in personal circumstances, including anticipated plans to move to Norfolk next year, where license holders must notify authorities about how the firearms will be stored at the new address.

Photos of Andrew with Epstein

The incident also comes amid the ongoing release of Epstein documents, including photos showing Andrew with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at shooting sessions.

The year 2025 witnessed a dramatic fall for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped in October/November of the title "His Royal Highness" and the word "Prince" officially by order of King Charles III, in addition to ending his lease on the expansive Royal Lodge (30 rooms).

This followed the new release of emails and documents proving the continuation of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction, despite his previous denials, as the main scandal began in 2019 with an interview on Newsnight, where Andrew described a weekend with Epstein and Maxwell at Sandringham as a "straightforward shooting weekend."

Virginia Giuffre's allegations of sexual assault led to a multi-million dollar civil settlement in 2022, without any admission of guilt.

The "Telegraph" clarified that firearm licenses in Britain are regularly reviewed, and they can be requested to be returned if it is found that the person is "unfit to possess a firearm" or "poses a risk to public safety or public security."