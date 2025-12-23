كشفت دراسة برازيلية حديثة إمكانية استخدام نبات برازيلي تقليدي يُعرف باسم «معطف يوسف» (Alternanthera littoralis) في تخفيف آلام وتصلب المفاصل الناتج عن التهاب المفاصل التنكسي (Osteoarthritis)، الذي يُصيب نحو 10 ملايين شخص في بريطانيا و33 مليوناً في الولايات المتحدة.

التهاب المفاصل التنكسي


التهاب المفاصل التنكسي، المعروف أيضاً بـ«التهاب المفاصل الناتج عن الاستخدام»، يحدث عندما يتحلل الغضروف الواقي في نهايات العظام تدريجياً، مما يؤدي إلى احتكاك العظام ببعضها، وتورم، وألم، وصعوبة في الحركة.

وتُعد الركبة المفصل الأكثر تأثراً، إذ تمثل أكثر من نصف الحالات، وعادةً ما يُوصي الأطباء بالتمارين الرياضية، وإدارة الوزن، والعلاج الطبيعي، لكن هذه الطرق غالباً ما تكون غير كافية للسيطرة على الألم والتصلب، أما خيارات تسكين الألم الحالية فمحدودة وقصيرة الأمد، وغالباً ما تكون فوائدها ضئيلة.

تأثيرات مضادة للالتهاب

وفي تجارب أجراها باحثون برازيليون من جامعة غراندي دورادوس الفيدرالية، بالتعاون مع جامعات أخرى، على فئران مصابة بالتهاب مفاصل، أظهر مستخلص إيثانولي من أجزاء النبات الهوائية تأثيرات مضادة للالتهاب، ومسكنة للألم، ومضادة لالتهاب المفاصل بشكل ملحوظ.

وقلل المستخلص من التورم، وحسّن وظائف المفاصل، وأثر على الوسطاء الالتهابيين، مع دلائل على خصائص مضادة للأكسدة وحماية الأنسجة.

نبات طبيعي لعلاج ألم الركبة


عشب برازيلي لعلاج التهاب المفاصل.

عشب برازيلي لعلاج التهاب المفاصل.

ويُعتبر نبات Alternanthera littoralis، الذي ينمو طبيعياً في المناطق الساحلية البرازيلية، جزءاً من الطب الشعبي التقليدي لعلاج الالتهابات والعدوى البكتيرية والفطرية والطفيلية.

نُشرت الدراسة في مجلة «Journal of Ethnopharmacology»، وأكد الباحثون أن النتائج تدعم الاستخدام التقليدي للنبات، وتشير إلى إمكانيته كعلاج آمن وفعال للحالات الالتهابية، مع ملف أمان جيد في الجرعات العلاجية.

ومع ذلك، شدد العلماء على أن الآليات الجزيئية الدقيقة لا تزال غير واضحة تماماً، وأن تقييمات سمية صارمة وتجارب سريرية على البشر ضرورية قبل أي استخدام علاجي.

ويُعد استبدال المفاصل خياراً طويل الأمد للحالات المتقدمة، لكن قوائم الانتظار طويلة، والتعافي يتطلب وقتاً طويلاً.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، أوصى الخبراء بتغييرات نمط حياة، مثل تناول الأسماك الدهنية الغنية بأحماض أوميغا-3 الدهنية، التي لها خصائص مضادة للالتهاب، أو اتباع نظام غذائي متوسطي، الذي أظهرت دراسات أنه يقلل من علامات الالتهاب وتحلل الغضروف، ويحسن مرونة الركبة.