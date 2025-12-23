A recent Brazilian study revealed the potential use of a traditional Brazilian plant known as "Joseph's Coat" (Alternanthera littoralis) in alleviating joint pain and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis, which affects about 10 million people in Britain and 33 million in the United States.

Osteoarthritis, also known as "wear-and-tear arthritis," occurs when the protective cartilage at the ends of bones gradually deteriorates, leading to bone-on-bone friction, swelling, pain, and difficulty in movement.

The knee is the most affected joint, accounting for more than half of the cases, and doctors typically recommend exercise, weight management, and physical therapy; however, these methods are often insufficient to control pain and stiffness. Current pain relief options are limited and short-term, often providing minimal benefits.

Anti-inflammatory Effects

In experiments conducted by Brazilian researchers from the Federal University of Grande Dourados, in collaboration with other universities, on mice with arthritis, an ethanolic extract from the aerial parts of the plant demonstrated significant anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and anti-arthritis effects.

The extract reduced swelling, improved joint function, and affected inflammatory mediators, with indications of antioxidant properties and tissue protection.

The plant Alternanthera littoralis, which grows naturally in Brazilian coastal areas, is part of traditional folk medicine for treating inflammation and bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections.

The study was published in the "Journal of Ethnopharmacology," and the researchers confirmed that the results support the traditional use of the plant and indicate its potential as a safe and effective treatment for inflammatory conditions, with a good safety profile at therapeutic doses.

However, scientists emphasized that the precise molecular mechanisms remain unclear, and rigorous toxicity assessments and clinical trials in humans are necessary before any therapeutic use.

Joint replacement is a long-term option for advanced cases, but waiting lists are long, and recovery takes a significant amount of time.

In recent years, experts have recommended lifestyle changes, such as consuming fatty fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties, or following a Mediterranean diet, which studies have shown reduces signs of inflammation and cartilage degradation, and improves knee flexibility.