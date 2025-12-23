In light of the rapid spread of the adenovirus, also known as Adenovirus, around the world, doctors are warning about its common symptoms such as nausea, fever, and sore throat, which closely resemble the symptoms of influenza or COVID-19.

The adenovirus is a group of viruses that commonly occur in children, particularly in the age group of 6 months to 5 years. It can spread easily through several methods, such as direct contact with infected individuals or through the air via coughing or sneezing.

According to recent reports, cases are rising globally, especially in winter, but most are mild and do not constitute a new serious global epidemic.

How does the adenovirus spread?

According to the "Mirror" website, the adenovirus is a common virus that spreads throughout the year, but it increases in winter. It is transmitted through direct contact, coughing, sneezing, or contaminated surfaces, and it is more resistant to regular disinfectants and soap compared to other viruses.

Dr. Eric Sachinwala, an infectious disease specialist in Pennsylvania, confirmed that infected individuals should be isolated if symptoms appear, as they may indicate adenovirus or other infectious diseases.

Treatment for adenovirus

He noted that there is no specific antiviral treatment or effective antibiotic (since it is a virus, not bacteria), but complete rest, drinking plenty of fluids, and over-the-counter pain relievers or fever reducers can help alleviate symptoms.

Cases usually improve within a few days, but it is advisable to consult a doctor if symptoms persist for more than 3 days or worsen, especially in the elderly, pregnant women, or those with weakened immune systems.

Common symptoms of adenovirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified a list of common symptoms of adenovirus, which include the following:

- Cold or flu-like symptoms

- Fever

- Sore throat

- Acute bronchitis (inflammation of the airways in the lungs)

- Pneumonia (lung infection)

- Conjunctivitis (pink eye)

- Acute gastroenteritis (diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain).

Medical reports have revealed that most cases are mild in healthy children and adults, but they can be more severe in high-risk groups. There is also a natural seasonal increase in winter, with localized outbreaks in some areas such as South Asia or care facilities, but there is no evidence of an unprecedented global spread or "mysterious untreatable disease."

Prevention tips

At the same time, the world is witnessing an increase in influenza cases (especially the H3N2 variant), which is putting pressure on hospitals in Europe and Britain.

To prevent infection, doctors and experts recommend washing hands thoroughly, avoiding close contact with infected individuals, and wearing masks in crowded places if necessary.