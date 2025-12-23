في ظل انتشار سريع للفيروس الغدي أو ما يُعرف بفيروس الأدينو (Adenovirus) حول العالم، يحذر الأطباء من أعراضه الشائعة مثل الغثيان، الحمى، والتهاب الحلق، والتي تشبه كثيرًا أعراض الإنفلونزا أو كوفيد-19.

الفيروس الغدي أو فيروس الأدينو (Adenovirus) هو مجموعة من الفيروسات التي تحدث غالبًا عند الأطفال، وتُلاحظ بشكل شائع في الفئة العمرية من 6 أشهر إلى 5 سنوات، يمكن أن ينتشر بسهولة عبر عدة طرق مثل الاتصال المباشر مع المصابين أو عبر الهواء من خلال السعال أو العطس.

ووفقًا لتقارير حديثة، ترتفع الحالات عالميًا، خاصة في فصل الشتاء، لكن معظمها خفيف ولا يشكل وباءً عالميًا جديدًا خطيرًا.

كيفية اننتشار فيروس الأدينو؟

وبحسب موقع «Mirror» يُعد فيروس الأدينو فيروسًا شائعًا ينتشر طوال العام، لكنه يزداد في الشتاء. ينتقل عبر الاتصال المباشر، السعال، العطس، أو الأسطح الملوثة، وهو أكثر مقاومة للمطهرات العادية والصابون مقارنة بفيروسات أخرى.

وأكد المتخصص في الأمراض المعدية في بنسلفانيا الدكتور إريك ساشينوالا، أن المصابين يجب عزلهم إذا ظهرت الأعراض، لأنها قد تشير إلى الأدينو أو أمراض معدية أخرى.

علاج الفيروس الغدي

وأشار إلى أنه لا يوجد علاج فيروسي محدد أو مضاد حيوي فعال (إذ هو فيروس، لا بكتيريا)، لكن الراحة الكاملة، شرب السوائل بكثرة، ومسكنات الألم أو خافضات الحمى المتاحة بدون وصفة تساعد في تخفيف الأعراض.

وتتحسن الحالات عادةً خلال أيام قليلة، لكن يُنصح باستشارة الطبيب إذا استمرت الأعراض أكثر من 3 أيام أو تفاقمت، خاصة لدى كبار السن، الحوامل، أو أصحاب المناعة الضعيفة.

أعراض فيروس الأدينو الشائعة

وحدد مركز السيطرة على الأمراض (CDC) قائمة بأعراض فيروس الأدينو الشائعة، والتي تشمل ما يلي: -

- أعراض تشبه الزكام أو الإنفلونزا

- حمى

- التهاب الحلق

- التهاب الشعب الهوائية الحاد (التهاب مجاري التنفس في الرئتين)

- الالتهاب الرئوي (عدوى الرئتين)

- التهاب الملتحمة (العين الوردية أو «pink eye»)

- التهاب المعدة والأمعاء الحاد (إسهال، قيء، غثيان، ألم معدة).

وكشفت تقارير طبية أن معظم الحالات خفيفة لدى الأطفال والبالغين الأصحاء، لكنها قد تكون أشد لدى المجموعات عالية الخطورة، كما أنه هناك زيادة موسمية طبيعية في الشتاء، مع تفشيات محلية في بعض المناطق مثل جنوب آسيا أو مرافق رعاية، لكن لا دليل على انتشار عالمي غير مسبوق أو «مرض غامض غير قابل للعلاج».

نصائح للوقاية

في الوقت نفسه، يشهد العالم زيادة في حالات الإنفلونزا (خاصة سلالة H3N2 المتحورة)، مما يزيد الضغط على المستشفيات في أوروبا وبريطانيا.

وللوقاية، ينصح الأطباء والخبراء بغسل اليدين جيدًا، تجنب الاتصال الوثيق بالمصابين، وارتداء الكمامة في الأماكن المزدحمة إذا لزم الأمر.