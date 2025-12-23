The Kingdom welcomed the agreement signed today in Muscat for the exchange of prisoners and detainees in Yemen, which is considered an important humanitarian step that contributes to alleviating human suffering and enhancing trust-building opportunities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement: "The Kingdom appreciates the sincere efforts and noble endeavors made by the Sultanate of Oman in hosting and sponsoring the talks, and supporting the negotiation efforts during the period from December 9 to 23, 2025. The Kingdom also commends the efforts made by the Office of the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and all parties involved in these negotiations."

The Kingdom reiterated its support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people.