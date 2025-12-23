رحبت المملكة بالاتفاق الذي وُقّع عليه اليوم في مسقط لتبادل الأسرى والمحتجزين في اليمن، الذي يُعد خطوة إنسانية مهمة تُسهم في تخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية وتعزيز فرص بناء الثقة.

‏وقالت وزارة الخارجية في بيان لها: «تثمن المملكة الجهود الصادقة والمساعي الكريمة التي بذلتها سلطنة عُمان في استضافة ورعاية المباحثات، ودعم الجهود التفاوضية خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 23 ديسمبر 2025م، كما تشيد المملكة بالجهود التي بذلها مكتب المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن، واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر، وكافة الأطراف المشاركة في هذه المفاوضات».

وجددت دعم المملكة لكافة الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق السلام والأمن والاستقرار، وبما يلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني الشقيق.