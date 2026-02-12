The annual national blood donation campaign, launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, has won the Makkah Award for Excellence in the "Human Excellence" category. The Ministry of Health received the award during the closing ceremony, in recognition of the campaign's community impact in promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation and its contribution to saving lives.

The campaign is a national initiative with a wide community impact, aimed at raising awareness of the importance of voluntary blood donation and achieving self-sufficiency in blood and its components, to ensure the provision of safe and sustainable supplies, and to support national efforts in the health sector, ultimately aiming to raise the percentage of voluntary donations to 100% of total donors, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 towards a vibrant community enjoying a sustainable healthy life.

The Makkah Award for Excellence has established its position as one of the most prominent national awards, reinforcing concepts of competition and motivation, and encouraging those whose work has surpassed the threshold of excellence and achievement. The award aims to reach the highest levels of quality and excellence in performance, encourage competition among government entities in Makkah, as well as promote innovation, honor outstanding individuals and institutions, and enhance their participation in community building.