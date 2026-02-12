حققت الحملة الوطنية السنوية للتبرع بالدم، التي أطلقها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الفوز بجائزة مكة للتميز، في فرع «التميّز الإنساني»، حيث تسلّمت وزارة الصحة الجائزة خلال الحفل الختامي، وذلك تقديرًا لأثر الحملة المجتمعي في تعزيز ثقافة التبرع الطوعي بالدم، وإسهامها في إنقاذ الأرواح.

وتعد الحملة مبادرة وطنية ذات أثر مجتمعي واسع، وتهدف إلى تعزيز الوعي بأهمية التبرع الطوعي بالدم، وتحقيق الاكتفاء الذاتي من الدم ومكوناته، لضمان توفير إمدادات آمنة ومستدامة، ودعم الجهود الوطنية في القطاع الصحي، وصولًا إلى رفع نسبة التبرع الطوعي إلى 100% من إجمالي المتبرعين، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 نحو مجتمع حيوي يتمتع بحياة صحية مستدامة.

وجاءت جائزة مكة للتميّز لتُرسّخ مكانتها بصفتها إحدى أبرز الجوائز الوطنية، لترسيخ مفاهيم المنافسة والتحفيز، وتشجيع كل من تجاوزت أعماله سقف التميّز والإنجاز، إذ تستهدف الجائزة الوصول لأعلى مستويات الجودة والتميز في الأداء، وتشجيع التنافس بين الجهات الحكومية في مكة، إضافة إلى تعزيز الابتكار، وتكريم الأفراد والمنشآت المتميزة، وتعزيز مشاركتها في بناء المجتمع.