The Ministry of Interior and "NHC" signed a memorandum of understanding today (Wednesday), aimed at enhancing institutional integration between the two parties and exchanging experiences in common fields.

The signing was represented by the CEO of the Ministry of Interior Development Program, Engineer Nabil bin Khalid Al-Dabal, and the company was represented by the CEO, Mr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, during the events of the World Defense Exhibition (2026) held in Riyadh (from February 8 to 12).