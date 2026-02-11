وقعت وزارة الداخلية و«NHC»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مذكرة تفاهم، تهدف إلى تعزيز التكامل المؤسسي بين الطرفين وتبادل الخبرات في المجالات المشتركة.

وقد مثل وزارة الداخلية في التوقيع الرئيس التنفيذي لبرنامج تطوير وزارة الداخلية المهندس نبيل بن خالد الدبل، ومثل الشركة الرئيس التنفيذي الأستاذ محمد بن صالح البطي، ضمن فعاليات معرض الدفاع العالمي (2026) المنعقد بالرياض (من 8 حتى 12 فبراير الجاري).