وقعت وزارة الداخلية و«NHC»، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مذكرة تفاهم، تهدف إلى تعزيز التكامل المؤسسي بين الطرفين وتبادل الخبرات في المجالات المشتركة.
وقد مثل وزارة الداخلية في التوقيع الرئيس التنفيذي لبرنامج تطوير وزارة الداخلية المهندس نبيل بن خالد الدبل، ومثل الشركة الرئيس التنفيذي الأستاذ محمد بن صالح البطي، ضمن فعاليات معرض الدفاع العالمي (2026) المنعقد بالرياض (من 8 حتى 12 فبراير الجاري).
The Ministry of Interior and "NHC" signed a memorandum of understanding today (Wednesday), aimed at enhancing institutional integration between the two parties and exchanging experiences in common fields.
The signing was represented by the CEO of the Ministry of Interior Development Program, Engineer Nabil bin Khalid Al-Dabal, and the company was represented by the CEO, Mr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, during the events of the World Defense Exhibition (2026) held in Riyadh (from February 8 to 12).