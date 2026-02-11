طرحت وزارة البلديات مشروع دليل إجرائي موحد للقرارات المساحية في السعودية لضبط إجراءات تحديد العقارات وتوحيد المرجعيات الفنية عبر المنصة، وألزمت المكاتب الهندسية بمعايير دقيقة لحماية الملكيات ومنع التداخلات، وتوفير بيانات موثوقة تعكس الواقع الفعلي للعقارات.

وطبقاً للمسودة، يحظر اعتماد أي قرار مساحي في مجاري الأودية والسيول أو المناطق المحظورة مع توضيح التداخلات إن وجدت لاستبعادها من المساحة الصافية، كما تلتزم المكاتب الهندسية باستخدام أجهزة رصد متطورة «GNSS» ومحطات متكاملة لضمان دقة الإحداثيات. وحذرت البلديات من تقديم أي معلومات غير صحيحة أو مخالفة للواقع، وحددت معايير فنية صارمة للدقة المساحية تراوح بين 3 مليمترات و5 سنتيمترات حسب نوع المشروع، مع اشتراط استخدام المرجع الجيوديسي الوطني السعودي في كافة الإحداثيات المرصودة.

وطبقاً للمشروع، فإن القرارات المساحية لا تنتهي صلاحيتها بمدة زمنية محددة، وتظل سارية المفعول ما لم تطرأ تغيرات جوهرية على بيانات الأرض أو المخططات التنظيمية، ويمنح المشروع الأمانات صلاحية معالجة الاختلافات بين مساحة الصك والواقع، وفق هوامش محددة ونظم زوائد المنح، قبل اعتماد القرار بشكل نهائي.

وأكد الدليل ضرورة فصل القرار المساحي لكل قطعة أرض بشكل مستقل، مع استثناءات محدودة تتيح دمج أكثر من صك أو قطعة لغرض تحديد الأجزاء المتبقية وفق ضوابط محددة، ويقتصر دور القرار المساحي على وصف الأرض وحدودها وأبعادها، ولا يُعتد به كوثيقة لإثبات مساحات المباني أو المنشآت القائمة عليها، ولا يثبت الملكية بذاته.