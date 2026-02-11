هدد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، باتخاذ بلاده تدابير مضادة بما فيها تدابير عسكرية، إن عزز الغرب وجوده العسكري في غرينلاند.


وقال لافروف في خطاب ألقاه أمام البرلمان الروسي: «بالتأكيد، في حال عسكرة غرينلاند وإنشاء قدرات عسكرية موجهة ضد روسيا، سنتخذ التدابير المضادة المناسبة، بما في ذلك الإجراءات العسكرية والتقنية»، مضيفاً: «ينبغي على الولايات المتحدة والدنمارك وغرينلاند تسوية هذا الأمر في ما بينها».


واتهم لافروف الدنمارك بمعاملة سكان غرينلاند باعتبارهم مواطنين من الدرجة الثانية.


ويبلغ عدد سكان غرينلاند 57 ألف نسمة، وأرسلت عدة دول أوروبية في الأسابيع الأخيرة وحدات صغيرة من قواتها العسكرية إلى الجزيرة، بعد أن صرح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب برغبته في ضم الجزيرة الواقعة في الدائرة القطبية الشمالية، والمتمتعة بحكم ذاتي تحت سيادة الدنمارك، لكنه عاد وتراجع عن حديثه عن الاستيلاء على غرينلاند.


وقال ترمب إنه توصل إلى اتفاق مع حلف شمال الأطلسي لزيادة الحضور الأمريكي هناك.