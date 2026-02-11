Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov threatened today (Wednesday) that his country would take countermeasures, including military measures, if the West strengthens its military presence in Greenland.



Lavrov said in a speech delivered before the Russian parliament: "Certainly, in the event of the militarization of Greenland and the establishment of military capabilities directed against Russia, we will take appropriate countermeasures, including military and technical actions," adding, "The United States, Denmark, and Greenland should settle this matter among themselves."



Lavrov accused Denmark of treating the residents of Greenland as second-class citizens.



Greenland has a population of 57,000, and several European countries have sent small units of their military forces to the island in recent weeks, after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to annex the Arctic island, which has self-rule under Danish sovereignty, but he later backtracked on his comments about seizing Greenland.



Trump stated that he reached an agreement with NATO to increase the American presence there.