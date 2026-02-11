هدد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، باتخاذ بلاده تدابير مضادة بما فيها تدابير عسكرية، إن عزز الغرب وجوده العسكري في غرينلاند.
وقال لافروف في خطاب ألقاه أمام البرلمان الروسي: «بالتأكيد، في حال عسكرة غرينلاند وإنشاء قدرات عسكرية موجهة ضد روسيا، سنتخذ التدابير المضادة المناسبة، بما في ذلك الإجراءات العسكرية والتقنية»، مضيفاً: «ينبغي على الولايات المتحدة والدنمارك وغرينلاند تسوية هذا الأمر في ما بينها».
واتهم لافروف الدنمارك بمعاملة سكان غرينلاند باعتبارهم مواطنين من الدرجة الثانية.
ويبلغ عدد سكان غرينلاند 57 ألف نسمة، وأرسلت عدة دول أوروبية في الأسابيع الأخيرة وحدات صغيرة من قواتها العسكرية إلى الجزيرة، بعد أن صرح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب برغبته في ضم الجزيرة الواقعة في الدائرة القطبية الشمالية، والمتمتعة بحكم ذاتي تحت سيادة الدنمارك، لكنه عاد وتراجع عن حديثه عن الاستيلاء على غرينلاند.
وقال ترمب إنه توصل إلى اتفاق مع حلف شمال الأطلسي لزيادة الحضور الأمريكي هناك.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov threatened today (Wednesday) that his country would take countermeasures, including military measures, if the West strengthens its military presence in Greenland.
Lavrov said in a speech delivered before the Russian parliament: "Certainly, in the event of the militarization of Greenland and the establishment of military capabilities directed against Russia, we will take appropriate countermeasures, including military and technical actions," adding, "The United States, Denmark, and Greenland should settle this matter among themselves."
Lavrov accused Denmark of treating the residents of Greenland as second-class citizens.
Greenland has a population of 57,000, and several European countries have sent small units of their military forces to the island in recent weeks, after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to annex the Arctic island, which has self-rule under Danish sovereignty, but he later backtracked on his comments about seizing Greenland.
Trump stated that he reached an agreement with NATO to increase the American presence there.