بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، للحاكمة العامة لكندا ماري ماي سيمون، في حادثة إطلاق نار في مدرسة غرب كندا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات.
وقال خادم الحرمين: «علمنا بنبأ حادثة إطلاق نار في مدرسة غرب كندا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نُدين هذا العمل الإجرامي المُشين، لنعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب كندا الصديق عن أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، مع تمنياتنا للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، للحاكمة العامة لكندا ماري ماي سيمون، في حادثة إطلاق نار في مدرسة غرب كندا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات.
وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ حادثة إطلاق نار في مدرسة غرب كندا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات، وإنني إذ أُعبر لفخامتكم عن إدانتي لهذا العمل الإجرامي، لأقدم لفخامتكم ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنياً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Governor General of Canada, Mary May Simon, regarding the shooting incident at a school in Western Canada, which resulted in fatalities and injuries.
King Salman stated: "We learned of the news of the shooting incident at a school in Western Canada and the resulting fatalities and injuries. While we condemn this shameful criminal act, we express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and the friendly people of Canada our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Governor General of Canada, Mary May Simon, regarding the shooting incident at a school in Western Canada, which resulted in fatalities and injuries.
The Crown Prince said: "I have received the news of the shooting incident at a school in Western Canada and the resulting fatalities and injuries. While I express to Your Excellency my condemnation of this criminal act, I offer Your Excellency and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."