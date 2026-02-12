بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، للحاكمة العامة لكندا ماري ماي سيمون، في حادثة إطلاق نار في مدرسة غرب كندا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات.

وقال خادم الحرمين: «علمنا بنبأ حادثة إطلاق نار في مدرسة غرب كندا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نُدين هذا العمل الإجرامي المُشين، لنعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب كندا الصديق عن أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، مع تمنياتنا للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، للحاكمة العامة لكندا ماري ماي سيمون، في حادثة إطلاق نار في مدرسة غرب كندا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات.

وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ حادثة إطلاق نار في مدرسة غرب كندا، وما نتج عنها من وفيات وإصابات، وإنني إذ أُعبر لفخامتكم عن إدانتي لهذا العمل الإجرامي، لأقدم لفخامتكم ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنياً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل».