The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Governor General of Canada, Mary May Simon, regarding the shooting incident at a school in Western Canada, which resulted in fatalities and injuries.

King Salman stated: "We learned of the news of the shooting incident at a school in Western Canada and the resulting fatalities and injuries. While we condemn this shameful criminal act, we express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and the friendly people of Canada our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the Governor General of Canada, Mary May Simon, regarding the shooting incident at a school in Western Canada, which resulted in fatalities and injuries.

The Crown Prince said: "I have received the news of the shooting incident at a school in Western Canada and the resulting fatalities and injuries. While I express to Your Excellency my condemnation of this criminal act, I offer Your Excellency and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."