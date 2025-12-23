في إنجاز مصري كبير، نجح فريق طبي متخصص بوحدة المناظير المتقدمة للجهاز الهضمي بمستشفى كفر الشيخ العام في إنقاذ حياة مريضة كانت تعاني من حالة حرجة، باستخراج 34 مسماراً حديدياً من معدتها باستخدام منظار الجهاز الهضمي العلوي، دون الحاجة إلى أي تدخل جراحي تقليدي.
وبحسب تقارير محلية، وصلت المريضة إلى المستشفى تعاني من آلام حادة في البطن مصحوبة بنزيف في البراز، وأجرى الفريق الطبي فحوصات أولية شملت السونار والأشعة السينية، التي كشفت عن وجود كتلة معدنية غريبة.
المسامير ظلت داخل معدة مريضة لمدة 45 يوماً.
34 مسماراً داخل المعدة
وأكدت الأشعة المقطعية على البطن والحوض وجود عشرات المسامير (34 مسمارًا) داخل تجويف المعدة، فقرر الفريق، بقيادة رئيس وحدة المناظير وأمراض الجهاز الهضمي الدكتور مازن درويش، اللجوء إلى المنظار لتجنب مخاطر الجراحة المفتوحة.
وخضعت المريضة لتخدير كلي للحفاظ على سلامة مجرى التنفس، وتم استخراج المسامير بحرص شديد، مع الإمساك برؤوسها لتجنب أي إصابة في جدار المعدة.
وحضر فريق جراحي احتياطياً للتدخل في حال حدوث مضاعفات، إلا أن العملية انتهت بنجاح تام دون أي آثار جانبية، كما أجريت أشعة تأكيدية بعد إجراء العملية، وتلقت المريضة مضادات حيوية ومضادات للحموضة، وأصبحت حالتها مستقرة تماماً.
استخراج المسامير دون جراحة.
ابتلاع المسامير قبل 45 يوماً
وأوضح استشاري أمراض الجهاز الهضمي والكبد والمناظير الدكتور محمد الغول، أن المريضة ابتلعت المسامير قبل شهر ونصف تقريباً، وتبين أنها تعاني من اضطراب نفسي دفعها إلى هذا السلوك الغريب.
وأكد أن بقاء المسامير لتلك المدة كان يهدد بحدوث قرحة معدية أو تسمم دموي، لكن العناية الإلهية حفظتها حتى وصولها إلى المستشفى، فيما نصح الفريق أهلها بعرضها على متخصص نفسي لمنع تكرار الحادثة.
In a significant Egyptian achievement, a specialized medical team at the Advanced Endoscopy Unit of the Gastrointestinal Department at Kafr El-Sheikh General Hospital successfully saved the life of a patient who was in critical condition by extracting 34 iron nails from her stomach using an upper gastrointestinal endoscope, without the need for any traditional surgical intervention.
According to local reports, the patient arrived at the hospital suffering from severe abdominal pain accompanied by blood in her stool. The medical team conducted initial examinations that included ultrasound and X-rays, which revealed the presence of a foreign metallic mass.
34 Nails Inside the Stomach
The CT scan of the abdomen and pelvis confirmed the presence of dozens of nails (34 nails) inside the stomach cavity, prompting the team, led by Dr. Mazen Darwish, head of the endoscopy and gastrointestinal diseases unit, to resort to endoscopy to avoid the risks of open surgery.
The patient underwent general anesthesia to ensure the safety of her airway, and the nails were carefully extracted, holding their heads to avoid any injury to the stomach wall.
A surgical team was present as a precaution to intervene in case of complications; however, the procedure was completed successfully without any side effects. Confirmatory imaging was performed after the procedure, and the patient received antibiotics and antacids, and her condition became completely stable.
Swallowing the Nails 45 Days Ago
Dr. Mohamed Al-Ghoul, a consultant in gastrointestinal and liver diseases and endoscopy, explained that the patient swallowed the nails about a month and a half ago, and it was found that she suffers from a psychological disorder that led her to this strange behavior.
He confirmed that the presence of the nails for that duration posed a risk of gastric ulcer or blood poisoning, but divine providence protected her until she reached the hospital, while the team advised her family to consult a mental health specialist to prevent a recurrence of the incident.