في إنجاز مصري كبير، نجح فريق طبي متخصص بوحدة المناظير المتقدمة للجهاز الهضمي بمستشفى كفر الشيخ العام في إنقاذ حياة مريضة كانت تعاني من حالة حرجة، باستخراج 34 مسماراً حديدياً من معدتها باستخدام منظار الجهاز الهضمي العلوي، دون الحاجة إلى أي تدخل جراحي تقليدي.

وبحسب تقارير محلية، وصلت المريضة إلى المستشفى تعاني من آلام حادة في البطن مصحوبة بنزيف في البراز، وأجرى الفريق الطبي فحوصات أولية شملت السونار والأشعة السينية، التي كشفت عن وجود كتلة معدنية غريبة.

المسامير ظلت داخل معدة مريضة لمدة 45 يوماً.

34 مسماراً داخل المعدة

وأكدت الأشعة المقطعية على البطن والحوض وجود عشرات المسامير (34 مسمارًا) داخل تجويف المعدة، فقرر الفريق، بقيادة رئيس وحدة المناظير وأمراض الجهاز الهضمي الدكتور مازن درويش، اللجوء إلى المنظار لتجنب مخاطر الجراحة المفتوحة.

وخضعت المريضة لتخدير كلي للحفاظ على سلامة مجرى التنفس، وتم استخراج المسامير بحرص شديد، مع الإمساك برؤوسها لتجنب أي إصابة في جدار المعدة.

وحضر فريق جراحي احتياطياً للتدخل في حال حدوث مضاعفات، إلا أن العملية انتهت بنجاح تام دون أي آثار جانبية، كما أجريت أشعة تأكيدية بعد إجراء العملية، وتلقت المريضة مضادات حيوية ومضادات للحموضة، وأصبحت حالتها مستقرة تماماً.

استخراج المسامير دون جراحة.

ابتلاع المسامير قبل 45 يوماً

وأوضح استشاري أمراض الجهاز الهضمي والكبد والمناظير الدكتور محمد الغول، أن المريضة ابتلعت المسامير قبل شهر ونصف تقريباً، وتبين أنها تعاني من اضطراب نفسي دفعها إلى هذا السلوك الغريب.

وأكد أن بقاء المسامير لتلك المدة كان يهدد بحدوث قرحة معدية أو تسمم دموي، لكن العناية الإلهية حفظتها حتى وصولها إلى المستشفى، فيما نصح الفريق أهلها بعرضها على متخصص نفسي لمنع تكرار الحادثة.