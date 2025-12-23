In a significant Egyptian achievement, a specialized medical team at the Advanced Endoscopy Unit of the Gastrointestinal Department at Kafr El-Sheikh General Hospital successfully saved the life of a patient who was in critical condition by extracting 34 iron nails from her stomach using an upper gastrointestinal endoscope, without the need for any traditional surgical intervention.

According to local reports, the patient arrived at the hospital suffering from severe abdominal pain accompanied by blood in her stool. The medical team conducted initial examinations that included ultrasound and X-rays, which revealed the presence of a foreign metallic mass.

المسامير ظلت داخل معدة مريضة لمدة 45 يوماً.

34 Nails Inside the Stomach

The CT scan of the abdomen and pelvis confirmed the presence of dozens of nails (34 nails) inside the stomach cavity, prompting the team, led by Dr. Mazen Darwish, head of the endoscopy and gastrointestinal diseases unit, to resort to endoscopy to avoid the risks of open surgery.

The patient underwent general anesthesia to ensure the safety of her airway, and the nails were carefully extracted, holding their heads to avoid any injury to the stomach wall.

A surgical team was present as a precaution to intervene in case of complications; however, the procedure was completed successfully without any side effects. Confirmatory imaging was performed after the procedure, and the patient received antibiotics and antacids, and her condition became completely stable.

استخراج المسامير دون جراحة.

Swallowing the Nails 45 Days Ago

Dr. Mohamed Al-Ghoul, a consultant in gastrointestinal and liver diseases and endoscopy, explained that the patient swallowed the nails about a month and a half ago, and it was found that she suffers from a psychological disorder that led her to this strange behavior.

He confirmed that the presence of the nails for that duration posed a risk of gastric ulcer or blood poisoning, but divine providence protected her until she reached the hospital, while the team advised her family to consult a mental health specialist to prevent a recurrence of the incident.