A government hospital in Shimla, India, turned into a shocking scene of violence after a widely circulated video documented a violent altercation between a doctor and a patient, sparking immense outrage among visitors and the families of patients.



The video shows Dr. Raghav Narula delivering a series of punches to patient Arjun Singh, who is lying on his bed, in a scene described by witnesses as unbelievable, while the latter attempted to defend himself by kicking, and others intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. The assault resulted in the patient sustaining a broken nose, further intensifying the anger in the hospital corridors.

Hundreds of the victim's relatives and other patients gathered, demanding the immediate arrest of the doctor, until the police intervened to disperse the crowd and prevent any escalation, while the doctor was suspended from work immediately, and authorities launched an urgent investigation to gather evidence and testimonies, and to form a disciplinary committee to review the incident.

The patient confirmed that he was undergoing a lung examination when the doctor began the assault following a verbal dispute over being treated with respect, while the doctor denied the allegations, asserting that the patient was the one who initiated the fight.

For their part, the authorities confirmed that any violence within hospitals is unacceptable, and that the investigation is ongoing to hold accountable those responsible for this shocking incident, amid widespread debate within Indian society on social media regarding the behavior of doctors and public hospitals.