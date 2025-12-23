تحول مستشفى حكومي في شيملا بالهند إلى مسرح صادم للعنف، بعدما وثّق فيديو انتشر على نطاق واسع شجاراً عنيفاً بين طبيب ومريض، أثار موجة غضب هائلة بين الزوار وذوي المرضى.

ويظهر الفيديو الطبيب راغاف نارولا وهو يوجّه لكمات متتالية إلى المريض أرجون سينغ، الممدد على سريره، في مشهد وصفه شهود عيان بأنه لا يصدّق، بينما حاول الأخير الدفاع عن نفسه بالركل، وتدخل آخرون لمنع تفاقم الأزمة. وأسفر الاعتداء عن إصابة المريض بكسر في الأنف، ما زاد من حدة الغضب في أروقة المستشفى.

وتجمّع مئات من أقارب الضحية ومرضى آخرين مطالبين بالقبض على الطبيب فوراً، حتى تدخلت الشرطة لفض التجمع ومنع أي تصعيد، فيما أُوقف الطبيب عن العمل على الفور، وفتحت السلطات تحقيقاً عاجلاً لجمع الأدلة والإفادات، وتشكيل لجنة تأديبية للنظر في الواقعة.

وأكد المريض أنه كان يتلقى فحصاً للرئة حين بدأ الطبيب بالاعتداء بعد خلاف لفظي حول معاملته باحترام، فيما نفى الطبيب الاتهامات، مؤكداً أن المريض هو من بدأ بالشجار.

بدورها، أكدت السلطات أن أي عنف داخل المستشفيات غير مقبول، وأن التحقيق مستمر لمعاقبة المسؤولين عن هذه الواقعة الصادمة، وسط جدل واسع بين المجتمع الهندي على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حول سلوك الأطباء والمستشفيات العامة.