تحول مستشفى حكومي في شيملا بالهند إلى مسرح صادم للعنف، بعدما وثّق فيديو انتشر على نطاق واسع شجاراً عنيفاً بين طبيب ومريض، أثار موجة غضب هائلة بين الزوار وذوي المرضى.
ويظهر الفيديو الطبيب راغاف نارولا وهو يوجّه لكمات متتالية إلى المريض أرجون سينغ، الممدد على سريره، في مشهد وصفه شهود عيان بأنه لا يصدّق، بينما حاول الأخير الدفاع عن نفسه بالركل، وتدخل آخرون لمنع تفاقم الأزمة. وأسفر الاعتداء عن إصابة المريض بكسر في الأنف، ما زاد من حدة الغضب في أروقة المستشفى.
وتجمّع مئات من أقارب الضحية ومرضى آخرين مطالبين بالقبض على الطبيب فوراً، حتى تدخلت الشرطة لفض التجمع ومنع أي تصعيد، فيما أُوقف الطبيب عن العمل على الفور، وفتحت السلطات تحقيقاً عاجلاً لجمع الأدلة والإفادات، وتشكيل لجنة تأديبية للنظر في الواقعة.
وأكد المريض أنه كان يتلقى فحصاً للرئة حين بدأ الطبيب بالاعتداء بعد خلاف لفظي حول معاملته باحترام، فيما نفى الطبيب الاتهامات، مؤكداً أن المريض هو من بدأ بالشجار.
بدورها، أكدت السلطات أن أي عنف داخل المستشفيات غير مقبول، وأن التحقيق مستمر لمعاقبة المسؤولين عن هذه الواقعة الصادمة، وسط جدل واسع بين المجتمع الهندي على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حول سلوك الأطباء والمستشفيات العامة.
A government hospital in Shimla, India, turned into a shocking scene of violence after a widely circulated video documented a violent altercation between a doctor and a patient, sparking immense outrage among visitors and the families of patients.
The video shows Dr. Raghav Narula delivering a series of punches to patient Arjun Singh, who is lying on his bed, in a scene described by witnesses as unbelievable, while the latter attempted to defend himself by kicking, and others intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. The assault resulted in the patient sustaining a broken nose, further intensifying the anger in the hospital corridors.
Hundreds of the victim's relatives and other patients gathered, demanding the immediate arrest of the doctor, until the police intervened to disperse the crowd and prevent any escalation, while the doctor was suspended from work immediately, and authorities launched an urgent investigation to gather evidence and testimonies, and to form a disciplinary committee to review the incident.
The patient confirmed that he was undergoing a lung examination when the doctor began the assault following a verbal dispute over being treated with respect, while the doctor denied the allegations, asserting that the patient was the one who initiated the fight.
For their part, the authorities confirmed that any violence within hospitals is unacceptable, and that the investigation is ongoing to hold accountable those responsible for this shocking incident, amid widespread debate within Indian society on social media regarding the behavior of doctors and public hospitals.