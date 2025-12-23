With the character of a champion and led by the stars of the Roshan League, the Senegalese national team achieved a resounding victory over their Botswana counterparts with a clean three-goal sweep at the start of their continental journey. The match saw absolute Senegalese dominance from the very first minute, translating the "Lions" technical and physical superiority on the field.



Absolute Control in the First Half



Senegal's control peaked in the first half, clearly reflected in the statistics; as Sadio Mane's teammates unleashed 15 shots, 8 of which were directly on target, putting the Botswana goalkeeper under constant pressure until Nico Jackson's goal. In contrast, Al Ahly's goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, experienced a completely quiet half, as Botswana did not register any shots on the Senegalese goal, managing only 3 wild attempts off target.



Confirmation of Superiority and the Final Nail



Similar to the first half, the "Teranga Lions" maintained their absolute control on the field, conducting the match with calmness and confidence under the leadership of Al Hilal's rock, Kalidou Koulibaly. While the "wild beasts" struggled to crack the Senegalese defense or threaten their goal, Nico Jackson struck again, scoring his second personal goal.



The Senegalese machine did not stop there; as the match was nearing its end, specifically in the 90th minute, substitute Sharif Ndiaye took advantage of defensive confusion to score the third goal, a final nail that confirmed Senegal's superiority and granted Sadio Mane's teammates their first 3 points in the title defense journey, with a clean sheet and a terrifying performance.



A Historic Night for the "Al Ahly Wall"



The three-goal victory was not the only gain, as the match also saw goalkeeper Edouard Mendy etch his name into the history books; by keeping a clean sheet today, he became the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in Senegal's history in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, with a record of 7 matches, tied with Tony Silva.



With this overwhelming victory, Senegal collects its first 3 points in its continental journey, announcing a strong and perfect start to the quest for the African title.