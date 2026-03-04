تأهل فريق أتلتيكو مدريد إلى نهائي كأس ملك إسبانيا رغم خسارته أمام مضيفه برشلونة بثلاثة أهداف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب «كامب نو» مساء (الثلاثاء) ضمن منافسات إياب نصف النهائي.
وكان أتلتيكو مدريد قد فاز برباعية نظيفة في لقاء الذهاب على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، ليتأهل متفوقاً 4-3 بمجموع المباراتين.
أهداف المباراة
افتتح برشلونة التسجيل في الدقيقة 29 عن طريق مارك بيرنال، ثم عزز البرازيلي رافينيا تقدم «البلوغرانا» بهدف ثانٍ من ركلة جزاء قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.
وعاد بيرنال لتسجيل هدفه الشخصي الثاني والثالث لبرشلونة في الدقيقة 72، وكثّف الفريق الكتالوني محاولاته في الدقائق الأخيرة لإكمال الريمونتادا، لكنها لم تُثمر عن الهدف الأهم، ليودع حامل اللقب البطولة.
وينتظر أتلتيكو مدريد المتأهل من ريال سوسيداد وأتلتيك بلباو لمواجهته في المباراة النهائية.
Atletico Madrid qualified for the final of the Copa del Rey despite losing to their hosts Barcelona by three goals to none, in the match that took place at the "Camp Nou" stadium on Tuesday evening as part of the second leg of the semi-finals.
Atletico Madrid had won the first leg with a clean sheet of four goals at the "Estadio Metropolitano," thus qualifying with an aggregate score of 4-3.
Match Goals
Barcelona opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Marc Bernal, then Brazilian Raphinha doubled the "Blaugrana" lead with a second goal from a penalty before the end of the first half.
Bernal returned to score his second personal goal and Barcelona's third in the 72nd minute, and the Catalan team intensified their attempts in the final minutes to complete the comeback, but they did not yield the crucial goal, leading the defending champion to exit the tournament.
Atletico Madrid awaits the winner between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao to face them in the final match.