تأهل فريق أتلتيكو مدريد إلى نهائي كأس ملك إسبانيا رغم خسارته أمام مضيفه برشلونة بثلاثة أهداف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب «كامب نو» مساء (الثلاثاء) ضمن منافسات إياب نصف النهائي.

وكان أتلتيكو مدريد قد فاز برباعية نظيفة في لقاء الذهاب على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو»، ليتأهل متفوقاً 4-3 بمجموع المباراتين.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح برشلونة التسجيل في الدقيقة 29 عن طريق مارك بيرنال، ثم عزز البرازيلي رافينيا تقدم «البلوغرانا» بهدف ثانٍ من ركلة جزاء قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.

وعاد بيرنال لتسجيل هدفه الشخصي الثاني والثالث لبرشلونة في الدقيقة 72، وكثّف الفريق الكتالوني محاولاته في الدقائق الأخيرة لإكمال الريمونتادا، لكنها لم تُثمر عن الهدف الأهم، ليودع حامل اللقب البطولة.

وينتظر أتلتيكو مدريد المتأهل من ريال سوسيداد وأتلتيك بلباو لمواجهته في المباراة النهائية.