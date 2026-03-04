Atletico Madrid qualified for the final of the Copa del Rey despite losing to their hosts Barcelona by three goals to none, in the match that took place at the "Camp Nou" stadium on Tuesday evening as part of the second leg of the semi-finals.

Atletico Madrid had won the first leg with a clean sheet of four goals at the "Estadio Metropolitano," thus qualifying with an aggregate score of 4-3.

Match Goals

Barcelona opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Marc Bernal, then Brazilian Raphinha doubled the "Blaugrana" lead with a second goal from a penalty before the end of the first half.

Bernal returned to score his second personal goal and Barcelona's third in the 72nd minute, and the Catalan team intensified their attempts in the final minutes to complete the comeback, but they did not yield the crucial goal, leading the defending champion to exit the tournament.

Atletico Madrid awaits the winner between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao to face them in the final match.