The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, extended his condolences to the Al-Kharisi family on the passing of their deceased, the former Deputy Emir of the Tabuk Region, Ahmed bin Abdulrahman Al-Kharisi.

Prince Fahd bin Sultan said: "We offer our condolences to ourselves first and on behalf of all the people of the Tabuk Region, for the loss of a man whom I consider one of the dearest men I have dealt with, both during his tenure as Deputy Emir of the region and even after his retirement from government work through his numerous contributions to charitable work in the region. He was a good brother and friend, may God have mercy on him, and he was an example of a man loyal to his religion, then to his king and homeland. I ask God, the Most High, to envelop him in His vast mercy and to grant patience and solace to his family and loved ones.

For his part, the Assistant Deputy Emir of the Tabuk Region for Developmental Affairs, Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Kharisi, expressed his and his family's gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Tabuk for his support towards their father throughout his illness and for his continuous follow-up until God took him. He prayed that God rewards him abundantly and makes that a part of his good deeds.