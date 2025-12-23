كان نعم الأخ والصديق ورجلا مخلصا لدينه ثم مليكة ووطنه

واسى أمير تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، أسرة الخريصي في وفاة فقيدها وكيل إمارة منطقة تبوك سابقًا أحمد بن عبدالرحمن الخريصي.

وقال الأمير فهد بن سلطان: "إننا نعزي أنفسنا أولاً وباسم أهالي منطقة تبوك كافة، على فقد رجل عندي اعتبره من أغلى الرجال الذين تعاملت معهم سواءً طيلة فترة عمله السابقة كوكيلٍ لإمارة المنطقة وحتى بعد تقاعده من العمل الحكومي من خلال إسهاماته المتعددة في الأعمال الخيرية بالمنطقة، حيث كان نعم الأخ والصديق يرحمه الله، وكان مثالاً للرجل المخلص لدينه ثم مليكه ووطنه، سائلاً الله العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.

من جهته، أعرب وكيل إمارة منطقة تبوك المساعد للشؤون التنموية ناصر بن أحمد الخريصي باسمه ونيابة عن أفراد أسرته عن شكرهم وعرفانهم لأمير تبوك على وقفاته تجاه والدهم طيلة فترة مرضه ومتابعته الدائمة والمستمرة لوالدهم حتى توفاه الله، داعياً الله أن يجزيه خير الجزاء وأن يجعل ذلك في موازين حسناته.