أبدى مدرب فريق القادسية رودجرز سعادته الكبيرة بالانتصار الذي حققه فريقه أمام مضيفه الأخدود، في المباراة التي جمعتهما، على ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمدينة نجران، ضمن منافسات الجولة (23) (يوم التأسيس) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين دوري روشن، وانتهت بنتيجة أربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين. وقال: «حققنا فوزًا وأداءً ممتازين، خصوصا في هذه المرحلة من الموسم». وأشار إلى أن فريقه لم يتمكن من التسجيل أمام الأخدود في وقت سابق من هذا الموسم، ولا حتى في الموسم الماضي، لكنهم نجحوا اليوم في تسجيل أربعة أهداف، وكان بالإمكان إضافة المزيد وتسهيل الأمور بشكل أكبر. وأوضح أن القادسية سيطر على مجريات المباراة وخلق العديد من الفرص، مؤكدًا أن الحلول الهجومية كانت قوية. وأشاد بمهاجم الفريق بجوليان على اجتهاده الكبير وتسجيله ثلاثية جديدة، كما عبّر عن سعادته بأوتافيو وعودته، مشيرًا إلى جودة تمريراته، إذ سجل «هاتريك» في الدقائق (34، 74، 87)، وبهذه النتيجة يصل القادسية للنقطة (50)، في المركز الرابع، وبقي الأخدود عند النقطة (10)، في المركز السابع.