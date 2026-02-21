The coach of Al-Qadisiyah, Rodgers, expressed his great happiness with the victory his team achieved against their hosts, Al-Akhudood, in the match held at the Prince Hadhal bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Najran, as part of the 23rd round (Founding Day) of the Saudi Professional League, Roshan League, which ended with a score of four goals to two. He said, "We achieved a win and excellent performance, especially at this stage of the season." He pointed out that his team had not been able to score against Al-Akhudood earlier this season, nor even in the last season, but they succeeded today in scoring four goals, and it could have been more, making things easier. He explained that Al-Qadisiyah dominated the course of the match and created many opportunities, emphasizing that the offensive solutions were strong. He praised the team's striker, Julian, for his great effort and for scoring a hat-trick, and he expressed his happiness with Octavio and his return, noting the quality of his passes, as he scored a "hat-trick" in the minutes (34, 74, 87). With this result, Al-Qadisiyah reaches 50 points, in fourth place, while Al-Akhudood remains at 10 points, in seventh place.