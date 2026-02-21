أبدى مدرب فريق القادسية رودجرز سعادته الكبيرة بالانتصار الذي حققه فريقه أمام مضيفه الأخدود، في المباراة التي جمعتهما، على ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمدينة نجران، ضمن منافسات الجولة (23) (يوم التأسيس) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين دوري روشن، وانتهت بنتيجة أربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين. وقال: «حققنا فوزًا وأداءً ممتازين، خصوصا في هذه المرحلة من الموسم». وأشار إلى أن فريقه لم يتمكن من التسجيل أمام الأخدود في وقت سابق من هذا الموسم، ولا حتى في الموسم الماضي، لكنهم نجحوا اليوم في تسجيل أربعة أهداف، وكان بالإمكان إضافة المزيد وتسهيل الأمور بشكل أكبر. وأوضح أن القادسية سيطر على مجريات المباراة وخلق العديد من الفرص، مؤكدًا أن الحلول الهجومية كانت قوية. وأشاد بمهاجم الفريق بجوليان على اجتهاده الكبير وتسجيله ثلاثية جديدة، كما عبّر عن سعادته بأوتافيو وعودته، مشيرًا إلى جودة تمريراته، إذ سجل «هاتريك» في الدقائق (34، 74، 87)، وبهذه النتيجة يصل القادسية للنقطة (50)، في المركز الرابع، وبقي الأخدود عند النقطة (10)، في المركز السابع.
The coach of Al-Qadisiyah, Rodgers, expressed his great happiness with the victory his team achieved against their hosts, Al-Akhudood, in the match held at the Prince Hadhal bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Najran, as part of the 23rd round (Founding Day) of the Saudi Professional League, Roshan League, which ended with a score of four goals to two. He said, "We achieved a win and excellent performance, especially at this stage of the season." He pointed out that his team had not been able to score against Al-Akhudood earlier this season, nor even in the last season, but they succeeded today in scoring four goals, and it could have been more, making things easier. He explained that Al-Qadisiyah dominated the course of the match and created many opportunities, emphasizing that the offensive solutions were strong. He praised the team's striker, Julian, for his great effort and for scoring a hat-trick, and he expressed his happiness with Octavio and his return, noting the quality of his passes, as he scored a "hat-trick" in the minutes (34, 74, 87). With this result, Al-Qadisiyah reaches 50 points, in fourth place, while Al-Akhudood remains at 10 points, in seventh place.