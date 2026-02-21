واصل مهاجم الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية المكسيكي جوليان كينونيس تألقه اللافت هذا الموسم، مسجّلاً 21 هدفاً في دوري روشن السعودي، ومتوّجاً بجائزة رجل المباراة للمرة العاشرة بعد لقاء فريقه مع الأخدود ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والعشرين، ليصبح بذلك أكثر اللاعبين حصولاً على هذه الجائزة خلال الموسم الحالي. وجاءت أحدث بصماته على شكل هاتريك في مرمى الأخدود، ما يعكس استمراره في تقديم مستويات مميزة منذ انطلاق الدوري.


وعلى صعيد النتائج، واصل القادسية سلسلة انتصاراته بعدما تغلب على مضيفه الأخدود بـ4 أهداف مقابل هدفين، ليرتفع رصيد الفريق إلى 50 نقطة في المركز الرابع، قبل مواجهته المرتقبة ضد الاتفاق مساء الإثنين القادم.


وفي تعليق له بعد المباراة، أشاد مدرب القادسية رودجرز بالأداء الجماعي للفريق، مؤكّداً أن الفوز كان نتيجة لأداء متميز في مرحلة حاسمة من الموسم. وأوضح المدرب أن الفريق لم يكن قادراً على التسجيل أمام الأخدود في مواجهاته السابقة، سواء هذا الموسم أو الموسم الماضي، إلا أن اللاعبين نجحوا اليوم في تسجيل 4 أهداف، مع إمكانية إضافة المزيد. وأكد رودجرز سيطرة القادسية على مجريات المباراة وخلق العديد من الفرص، مشيداً بالحلول الهجومية القوية وبمستوى كينونيس المميز واجتهاده الكبير، كما عبّر عن سعادته بعودة اللاعب أوتافيو وجودة تمريراته التي عززت أداء الفريق.


هذا الأداء يعكس سيطرة كينونيس على الأضواء الفردية والجماعية، ويؤكد دوره الأساسي في نتائج القادسية هذا الموسم، مؤكداً أنه اللاعب الأكثر تأثيراً وحضوراً في سباق جوائز رجل المباراة.