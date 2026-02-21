The forward of the first football team of Al-Qadisiyah Club in Mexico, Julian Quinones, continues to shine this season, scoring 21 goals in the Roshan Saudi League, and winning the Man of the Match award for the tenth time after his team's match against Al-Akhidood in the 23rd round, thus becoming the player with the most awards this season. His latest contribution came in the form of a hat-trick against Al-Akhidood, reflecting his continued ability to deliver outstanding performances since the league's inception.



In terms of results, Al-Qadisiyah continued their winning streak after defeating their host Al-Akhidood with a score of 4 goals to 2, raising the team's points to 50 in fourth place, ahead of their anticipated match against Al-Ettifaq next Monday evening.



In a comment after the match, Al-Qadisiyah's coach, Rodgers, praised the team's collective performance, confirming that the victory was a result of exceptional play during a crucial phase of the season. The coach explained that the team had been unable to score against Al-Akhidood in their previous encounters, both this season and last season, but the players succeeded today in scoring 4 goals, with the potential for more. Rodgers emphasized Al-Qadisiyah's control over the match and the creation of numerous chances, praising the strong attacking solutions and Quinones' remarkable level and great effort, as well as expressing his happiness with the return of player Octavio and the quality of his passes that enhanced the team's performance.



This performance reflects Quinones' dominance in both individual and collective accolades, confirming his essential role in Al-Qadisiyah's results this season, asserting that he is the most influential and present player in the race for the Man of the Match awards.