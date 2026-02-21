نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من هبوب رياح شديدة على ‏منطقة ‏حائل اليوم، تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة. وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً.

كما نبه المركز من رياح نشطة على تبوك، وتيماء، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة تدنياً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحاً تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كم/ساعة، وتستمر الحالة حتى الساعة التاسعة مساءً.‏ وكان المركز توقع في تقريره اليوم تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، حائل، المدينة المنورة ومكة المكرمة، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكون الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على الأجزاء الساحلية من منطقتي مكة المكرمة والشرقية.