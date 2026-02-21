The National Center of Meteorology has warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways; this will lead to reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h. The center indicated that this condition will continue until 9 PM.

The center also warned of active winds in Tabuk and Tayma, with accompanying effects including reduced horizontal visibility and winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h, continuing until 9 PM. The center had predicted in its report today the impact of active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Hail, Medina, and Mecca regions, while the opportunity remains for fog to form during the night and early morning hours along the coastal areas of Mecca and the Eastern Province.