On Foundation Day, we stand before a great history that began three centuries ago, the day Imam Muhammad bin Saud announced the launch of the first Saudi state in 1727. That moment was the first spark in the journey of a nation that has firmly and faithfully inscribed its name in the pages of glory.



Foundation Day is not just a memory; it is deep-rooted, a story of men who created a state from nothing, a state built on unity, justice, and dignity, which has endured despite challenges, becoming today a model of strength and stability.



As time progressed, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - came to rebuild this great entity, uniting hearts before lands, gathering the scattered under the banner of monotheism. Monotheism was not merely a political victory; it was a new birth for a strong nation, founded on faith in God, justice, courage, and loyalty.



Today, as we live in the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may God protect him - we see the continuation of that great journey through wise leadership, a clear vision, and a comprehensive renaissance that has placed the Kingdom at the forefront of the world's nations. A leadership that elevates the value of humanity and builds the future with determination and resolve.



Standing beside him is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the leader of the vision and the architect of transformation, who carries the aspirations of the ancestors in his heart and has charted a new path for the Kingdom towards the future, a path worthy of its rich history and renewed strength. Vision 2030 is not just a plan; it is an extension of the spirit of the foundation that began three centuries ago.



Foundation Day is a day of pride and honor, a day when we renew our loyalty to a great nation, affirming that we are the children of an unbreakable history and a future that does not stop. It is a day to remember our story that began yesterday, continues today, and will grow tomorrow.