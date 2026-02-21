في يوم التأسيس، نقف أمام تاريخٍ عظيمٍ بدأ قبل ثلاثة قرون، يوم أعلن الإمام محمد بن سعود انطلاقة الدولة السعودية الأولى عام 1727، فكانت تلك اللحظة الشرارة الأولى لمسيرة وطنٍ كتب اسمه في صفحات المجد بثباتٍ وإيمان.


يوم التأسيس ليس مجرد ذكرى، بل هو جذورٌ راسخة، وقصةُ رجالٍ صنعوا دولةً من العدم، دولةٌ قامت على الوحدة والعدل والكرامة، واستمرت رغم التحديات، حتى أصبحت اليوم نموذجًا للقوة والاستقرار.


ومع امتداد الزمن، جاء الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -طيب الله ثراه- ليُعيد بناء هذا الكيان العظيم، ويوحّد القلوب قبل الأرض، ويجمع الشتات تحت راية التوحيد. لم يكن التوحيد مجرد انتصار سياسي، بل كان ولادة جديدة لوطنٍ قوي، وضع أسسه على الإيمان بالله، والعدل، والشجاعة، والوفاء.


واليوم، ونحن نعيش عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز -حفظه الله- نرى امتداد تلك المسيرة العظيمة في قيادةٍ حكيمة، ورؤيةٍ واضحة، ونهضةٍ شاملة جعلت المملكة في مقدمة دول العالم. قيادةٌ تُعلي قيمة الإنسان، وتبني المستقبل بثباتٍ وعزم.


ويقف إلى جانبه ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، قائد الرؤية وصانع التحول، الذي حمل طموح الأجداد في قلبه، ورسم للمملكة طريقًا جديدًا نحو المستقبل، طريقًا يليق بتاريخها العريق وقوتها المتجددة. رؤية 2030 ليست مجرد خطة، بل هي امتداد لروح التأسيس التي بدأت قبل ثلاثة قرون.


إن يوم التأسيس هو يوم فخرٍ واعتزاز، يوم نُجدد فيه ولاءنا لوطنٍ عظيم، ونؤكد أننا أبناء تاريخٍ لا ينكسر، ومستقبلٍ لا يتوقف، هو يوم نتذكر فيه حكايتنا التي بدأت بالأمس، وتستمر اليوم، وتكبر غدًا.