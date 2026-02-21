After the Damak team lost to Al-Shabab by three goals to one in the match that took place on Friday evening at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Al-Mahala as part of the 21st round of the Saudi Pro League, a number of Damak fans expressed their concerns about the team's future.



Abdullah Al-Shahrani, Fahd Obaid, and Nasser Rashid stated that the team's situation remains unchanged, confirming that the loss of points continues and that the team's performance during the match was unsatisfactory. They added that the ongoing mistakes made by the team, which are exploited by competing teams whether in home or away matches, are very disappointing.



They pointed out that they had a high expectation of the "Knight of the South" losing based on previous performances, and what happened in the match confirmed this expectation, which represents a dangerous indicator as the rounds pass, especially with the looming threat of relegation to Yelo League.



They also noted the low attendance of fans, despite the team being in sixteenth place in the league standings, considering that the lack of attendance may be a natural reaction to the repeated losses and unsatisfactory performance levels.



They concluded their remarks by praying that their team does not get relegated, affirming that hope still exists, albeit slim, in trying to distance themselves from the bottom of the standings, while emphasizing the need for the club management to increase their diligence and attention before it's too late.