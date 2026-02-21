بعد خسارة فريق ضمك أمام الشباب بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الجمعة على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المحالة ضمن الجولة الـ21 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، أعرب عدد من جماهير ضمك الحاضرة عن قلقهم بشأن مستقبل الفريق.


وقال كل من عبدالله الشهراني، فهد عبيد، وناصر راشد، إن حالة الفريق ما زالت على حالها، مؤكدين أن نزيف النقاط مستمر وأن المستوى الفني للفريق لم يكن مرضيًا خلال مجريات اللقاء. وأضافوا أن استمرار الأخطاء التي يكررها الفريق، والتي تستغلها الفرق المنافسة سواء في مباريات الفريق على أرضه أو خارجها، أمر مؤسف جدًا.


وأشاروا إلى أنهم كانوا يتوقعون بنسبة كبيرة خسارة فريق «فارس الجنوب» بناءً على المستويات السابقة، وما حدث في اللقاء أكد هذا التوقع، وهو ما يمثل مؤشرا خطرا مع مرور الجولات، خصوصًا في ظل الاقتراب من شبح دوري يلو.


كما لاحظوا قلة حضور الجماهير، رغم أن الفريق يحتل المركز السادس عشر في ترتيب أندية الدوري، معتبرين أن العزوف عن الحضور قد يكون رد فعل طبيعيا للخسائر المتكررة والمستويات الفنية غير المرضية.


واختتموا حديثهم بالدعاء ألاّ يهبط فريقهم، مؤكدين أن الأمل لا يزال موجودًا، وإن كان ضئيلاً، في محاولة الابتعاد عن مؤخرة الترتيب، مع التأكيد على ضرورة أن تبادر إدارة النادي بزيادة الحرص والانتباه قبل فوات الأوان.