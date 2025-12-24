أعلنت محكمة العدل الدولية، أمس (الثلاثاء)، عن تقديم بلجيكا إعلان تدخل رسمياً في القضية التي رفعتها جنوب أفريقيا ضد إسرائيل، متهمة الأخيرة بانتهاك اتفاقية منع جريمة الإبادة الجماعية والمعاقبة عليها (1948) من خلال عملياتها العسكرية في قطاع غزة.

يأتي التدخل البلجيكي بموجب المادة 63 من نظام المحكمة، التي تمنح الدول الأطراف في الاتفاقية حق التدخل لتقديم تفسيرها لأحكام الاتفاقية.

وركزت بلجيكا في إعلانها على المواد من I إلى VI، مع التركيز الخاص على المادة II المتعلقة بتعريف الإبادة الجماعية، وخصوصاً شرط «النية الخاصة» المطلوبة لإثبات الجريمة.

ودعت المحكمة جنوب أفريقيا وإسرائيل إلى تقديم ملاحظات مكتوبة على التدخل البلجيكي، وفقاً للمادة 83 من قواعد المحكمة، إذ يُعد هذا التدخل خطوة رسمية تعزز الضغط الدولي على القضية، دون أن يعني انحيازاً مباشراً إلى جانب جنوب أفريقيا، بل يركز على تفسير القانون الدولي.

ولم يصدر تعليق فوري من الحكومة البلجيكية أو الإسرائيلية، لكن الخطوة تأتي في سياق دعم أوروبي متزايد للقضية، مع انضمام دول أخرى سابقاً مثل إسبانيا وإيرلندا.

وفي سبتمبر الماضي، أعلنت بلجيكا رسمياً الاعتراف بدولة فلسطين، ضمن عدة دول أوروبية أخرى على رأسها فرنسا وبريطانيا وإسبانيا، وقال رئيس الوزراء البلجيكي بارت دي ويفر، في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة بنيويورك: ننضم إلى الدول التي تعترف بدولة فلسطين، مؤكداً أن هذا القرار يأتي في إطار دعم بلجيكا المستمر لحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني.

ورفعت جنوب أفريقيا الدعوى في 29 ديسمبر 2023، متهمة إسرائيل بارتكاب أعمال إبادة جماعية ضد الفلسطينيين في غزة، في انتهاك لاتفاقية الإبادة الجماعية.

وأصدرت المحكمة سلسلة من التدابير المؤقتة منذ يناير 2024، تأمر إسرائيل باتخاذ إجراءات لمنع أعمال الإبادة، ضمان وصول المساعدات الإنسانية، والحفاظ على الأدلة.

وانضمت أو أعلنت نيتها الانضمام عشرات الدول، بما في ذلك نيكاراغوا، كولومبيا، ليبيا، المكسيك، فلسطين، إسبانيا، إيرلندا، تركيا، تشيلي، المالديف، بوليفيا، وبعضها بموجب المادة 62 (طلب إذن تدخل) أو 63 (تدخل تلقائي).

ويأتي تدخل بلجيكا اليوم كأحدث إضافة، ما يعكس تزايد الدعم الدولي للقضية وسط استمرار النزاع في غزة، الذي أسفر عن عشرات الآلاف من الضحايا وأزمة إنسانية حادة.