The International Court of Justice announced yesterday (Tuesday) the formal intervention of Belgium in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, accusing the latter of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (1948) through its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Belgian intervention comes under Article 63 of the Court's Rules, which grants states parties to the convention the right to intervene to provide their interpretation of the provisions of the convention.

Belgium focused in its announcement on Articles I to VI, with a particular emphasis on Article II concerning the definition of genocide, especially the requirement of "specific intent" needed to prove the crime.

The Court has invited South Africa and Israel to submit written observations on the Belgian intervention, in accordance with Article 83 of the Court's Rules, as this intervention is considered an official step that enhances international pressure on the case, without implying direct bias towards South Africa, but rather focusing on the interpretation of international law.

No immediate comment has been issued by the Belgian or Israeli government, but the move comes in the context of increasing European support for the case, with other countries such as Spain and Ireland having previously joined.

Last September, Belgium officially recognized the State of Palestine, along with several other European countries including France, Britain, and Spain. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated at the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York: "We join the countries that recognize the State of Palestine," emphasizing that this decision is part of Belgium's ongoing support for the rights of the Palestinian people.

South Africa filed the lawsuit on December 29, 2023, accusing Israel of committing acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in violation of the Genocide Convention.

The Court has issued a series of provisional measures since January 2024, ordering Israel to take actions to prevent acts of genocide, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and preserve evidence.

Dozens of countries have joined or announced their intention to join, including Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, Ireland, Turkey, Chile, the Maldives, Bolivia, some under Article 62 (request for permission to intervene) or 63 (automatic intervention).

Belgium's intervention today comes as the latest addition, reflecting the increasing international support for the case amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties and a severe humanitarian crisis.