The English club Nottingham Forest announced the death of its legend John Robertson, nicknamed "the Picasso of football," at the age of 72.

The club stated in a statement on its website: "It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and our dear friend John Robertson."

The statement added: "Robertson is considered one of the greatest players in our club's history, having won the European Cup with us twice. We will never forget his unparalleled unique talent, his humility, and his unwavering loyalty to the club."

A Remarkable Career

The former Scottish winger spent most of his football career at Nottingham Forest, where he played over 500 matches for the club over two periods, significantly contributing to its most notable continental achievements.

On the international stage, Robertson played 28 matches for his national team and scored the famous winning goal against England in 1981.

In 2015, John Robertson topped a poll conducted by the Nottingham Post to select the best Nottingham Forest players of all time, confirming his enduring status in the club's history.