أعلن نادي نوتنغهام فورست الإنجليزي وفاة أسطورته جون روبرتسون، الملقب بـ«بيكاسو كرة القدم»، عن عمر ناهز 72 عاماً.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «نعلن ببالغ الحزن والأسى وفاة أسطورة نوتنغهام فورست وصديقنا العزيز جون روبرتسون».

وأضاف البيان: «يُعد روبرتسون أحد أعظم لاعبي نادينا عبر التاريخ، وقد تُوج معنا بالكأس الأوروبية مرتين. لن ننسى أبداً موهبته الفريدة التي لا تُضاهى، وتواضعه، وإخلاصه الدائم للنادي».

مسيرة حافلة

وقضى الجناح الأسكتلندي السابق معظم مسيرته الكروية في صفوف نوتنغهام فورست، حيث خاض أكثر من 500 مباراة بقميص النادي على فترتين، وأسهم بشكل بارز في أبرز إنجازاته القارية.

وعلى الصعيد الدولي، خاض روبرتسون 28 مباراة بقميص منتخب بلاده، وسجل هدف الفوز الشهير أمام منتخب إنجلترا عام 1981.

وفي عام 2015، تصدر جون روبرتسون استطلاع رأي أجرته صحيفة «نوتنغهام بوست» لاختيار أفضل لاعبي نوتنغهام فورست على مر العصور، تأكيداً لمكانته الخالدة في تاريخ النادي.