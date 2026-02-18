تألقت آن هاثاواي بإطلالة لافتة جمعت بين الفخامة والجرأة، حيث اختارت فستانًا بتدرجات متناغمة بين الذهبي والفضي عكس روحًا عصرية بنفَس ملكي. التصميم اعتمد على لعبة الضوء والانعكاسات، فبدت الأقمشة وكأنها تتحرك مع كل خطوة، مانحة الإطلالة بعدًا بصريًا غنيًا يخطف الأنظار دون مبالغة.

تناسق اللونين المعدنيين أضفى توازنًا ذكيًا على المظهر، فلا الذهبي طغى بحرارته ولا الفضي سحب البرودة نحوه، بل التقيا في مساحة وسطى أبرزت ملامح آن الهادئة ومنحت بشرتها إشراقة مضاعفة. الجرأة في الاختيار لم تكن صاخبة، بل مدروسة وتعكس ثقة عالية في الذوق والتفاصيل.

وأكملت آن حضورها بطقم فاخر من دار بولغاري، جاء متناغمًا مع روح الفستان دون أن ينافسه. المجوهرات أضافت لمسة من البريق الراقي، مؤكدة أن الفخامة الحقيقية تكمن في حسن التنسيق لا في كثرة العناصر.