تعادل فريق نيولز أولد بويز مع مضيفه ديبورتيفو ريسترا بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من المجموعة الأولى بالدوري الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم.


وسجل هدف ديبورتيفو ريسترا اللاعب نيكولاس بينيجاس في الدقيقة 35، بينما أحرز هدف نيولز أولد بويز اللاعب إجناسيو راميريز في الدقيقة 88 من ركلة جزاء.


وبهذه النتيجة رفع نيولز أولد بويز رصيده إلى نقطتين في المركز الخامس عشر الأخير، كما رفع ديبورتيفو ريسترا رصيده إلى نقطتين في المركز الرابع عشر قبل الأخير.