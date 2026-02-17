Newell's Old Boys drew with their host Deportivo Riestra with a score of 1-1 in the match that took place as part of the fifth round of Group A in the Argentine football league.



Deportivo Riestra's goal was scored by Nicolás Benítez in the 35th minute, while Newell's Old Boys' goal was scored by Ignacio Ramírez in the 88th minute from a penalty kick.



With this result, Newell's Old Boys raised their points to two, sitting in the fifteenth and last place, while Deportivo Riestra also raised their points to two, occupying the fourteenth place before last.