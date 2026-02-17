تعادل فريق نيولز أولد بويز مع مضيفه ديبورتيفو ريسترا بهدف لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من المجموعة الأولى بالدوري الأرجنتيني لكرة القدم.
وسجل هدف ديبورتيفو ريسترا اللاعب نيكولاس بينيجاس في الدقيقة 35، بينما أحرز هدف نيولز أولد بويز اللاعب إجناسيو راميريز في الدقيقة 88 من ركلة جزاء.
وبهذه النتيجة رفع نيولز أولد بويز رصيده إلى نقطتين في المركز الخامس عشر الأخير، كما رفع ديبورتيفو ريسترا رصيده إلى نقطتين في المركز الرابع عشر قبل الأخير.
Newell's Old Boys drew with their host Deportivo Riestra with a score of 1-1 in the match that took place as part of the fifth round of Group A in the Argentine football league.
Deportivo Riestra's goal was scored by Nicolás Benítez in the 35th minute, while Newell's Old Boys' goal was scored by Ignacio Ramírez in the 88th minute from a penalty kick.
With this result, Newell's Old Boys raised their points to two, sitting in the fifteenth and last place, while Deportivo Riestra also raised their points to two, occupying the fourteenth place before last.