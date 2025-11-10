في تطور صادم هز أسس الإعلام العام في بريطانيا، أعلن المدير العام لشركة الإذاعة البريطانية (BBC) تيم دافي، والرئيسة التنفيذية لقسم الأخبار ديبورا تيرنيس، استقالتهما أمس (الأحد)، بعد ضجة سياسية وإعلامية بسبب اتهامات بتضليل المشاهدين في فيلم وثائقي عرضته القناة.

تلاعب في خطاب ترمب

تركزت الفضيحة على تعديل «مضلل» لخطاب ألقاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قبل أحداث اقتحام الكونغرس في 6 يناير 2021، ظهر فيه كأنه يحرض على العنف بشكل مباشر.

«بانوراما» تحت المجهر

بدأت القصة قبل أسبوعين حين بثّ برنامج «بانوراما» حلقة بعنوان «ترمب: فرصة ثانية؟» عقب الانتخابات الأمريكية، ودمج فريق الإنتاج مقطعين من خطاب ترمب ليبدو كأنه يقول: «سأمشي معكم إلى الكابيتول ونقاتل كالجحيم»، في سياق بدا تحريضياً.

تسريب يكشف النية المسبقة

وكشفت مذكرة داخلية مسربة لصحيفة «تلغراف» في 4 نوفمبر أن التعديل كان مقصوداً لتعزيز الرواية، ما فجّر اتهامات بالتلاعب بالحقائق وانتهاك ميثاق الـBBC حول الحيادية.

غضب سياسي وشعبي

انتشرت الفضيحة كالنار في الهشيم على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تحت وسم «تعديل ترمب على بي بي سي»، بينما دعا سياسيون محافظون إلى إصلاح جذري في القناة.

هجوم من ترمب نفسه

تدخل الرئيس ترمب عبر منصته «تروث سوشال»، مهاجماً القناة التي وصفها بـ«الكاذبة البريطانية»، ودعا إلى مقاطعة تمويلها العام.

الاستقالة وتحمُّل المسؤولية

وفي بيان رسمي، أعلن تيم دافي تحمله المسؤولية الكاملة قائلاً: «مثل أي منظمة عامة، الـBBC ليست مثالية، ويجب أن نكون شفافين ومساءَلين. الجدل الحالي ساهم في قراري بالاستقالة». وأكد أنه سيعمل على انتقال سلس لخليفته خلال الأشهر القادمة.

ضغوط مهنية وأزمة ثقة

وأوضح دافي أن قراره جاء بعد «ضغوط شخصية ومهنية مكثفة» في وقت تواجه الـBBC أزمة ثقة غير مسبوقة.

تحديات مالية وتُهم بالتحيّز

تأتي الاستقالتان في وقت حرج تمر فيه المؤسسة بتراجع التمويل العام واتهامات متكررة بالتحيز في تغطية قضايا مثل غزة والانتخابات الأمريكية.