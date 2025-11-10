في تطور صادم هز أسس الإعلام العام في بريطانيا، أعلن المدير العام لشركة الإذاعة البريطانية (BBC) تيم دافي، والرئيسة التنفيذية لقسم الأخبار ديبورا تيرنيس، استقالتهما أمس (الأحد)، بعد ضجة سياسية وإعلامية بسبب اتهامات بتضليل المشاهدين في فيلم وثائقي عرضته القناة.
تلاعب في خطاب ترمب
تركزت الفضيحة على تعديل «مضلل» لخطاب ألقاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قبل أحداث اقتحام الكونغرس في 6 يناير 2021، ظهر فيه كأنه يحرض على العنف بشكل مباشر.
«بانوراما» تحت المجهر
بدأت القصة قبل أسبوعين حين بثّ برنامج «بانوراما» حلقة بعنوان «ترمب: فرصة ثانية؟» عقب الانتخابات الأمريكية، ودمج فريق الإنتاج مقطعين من خطاب ترمب ليبدو كأنه يقول: «سأمشي معكم إلى الكابيتول ونقاتل كالجحيم»، في سياق بدا تحريضياً.
تسريب يكشف النية المسبقة
وكشفت مذكرة داخلية مسربة لصحيفة «تلغراف» في 4 نوفمبر أن التعديل كان مقصوداً لتعزيز الرواية، ما فجّر اتهامات بالتلاعب بالحقائق وانتهاك ميثاق الـBBC حول الحيادية.
غضب سياسي وشعبي
انتشرت الفضيحة كالنار في الهشيم على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تحت وسم «تعديل ترمب على بي بي سي»، بينما دعا سياسيون محافظون إلى إصلاح جذري في القناة.
هجوم من ترمب نفسه
تدخل الرئيس ترمب عبر منصته «تروث سوشال»، مهاجماً القناة التي وصفها بـ«الكاذبة البريطانية»، ودعا إلى مقاطعة تمويلها العام.
الاستقالة وتحمُّل المسؤولية
وفي بيان رسمي، أعلن تيم دافي تحمله المسؤولية الكاملة قائلاً: «مثل أي منظمة عامة، الـBBC ليست مثالية، ويجب أن نكون شفافين ومساءَلين. الجدل الحالي ساهم في قراري بالاستقالة». وأكد أنه سيعمل على انتقال سلس لخليفته خلال الأشهر القادمة.
ضغوط مهنية وأزمة ثقة
وأوضح دافي أن قراره جاء بعد «ضغوط شخصية ومهنية مكثفة» في وقت تواجه الـBBC أزمة ثقة غير مسبوقة.
تحديات مالية وتُهم بالتحيّز
تأتي الاستقالتان في وقت حرج تمر فيه المؤسسة بتراجع التمويل العام واتهامات متكررة بالتحيز في تغطية قضايا مثل غزة والانتخابات الأمريكية.
In a shocking development that has shaken the foundations of public broadcasting in Britain, the Director-General of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Tim Davie, and the Chief Executive of the News Division, Deborah Turness, announced their resignations yesterday (Sunday), following a political and media uproar over allegations of misleading viewers in a documentary aired by the channel.
Manipulation of Trump's Speech
The scandal centered around a "misleading" edit of a speech delivered by U.S. President Donald Trump before the events of the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, which made it appear as though he was directly inciting violence.
“Panorama” Under Scrutiny
The story began two weeks ago when the program “Panorama” aired an episode titled “Trump: A Second Chance?” following the U.S. elections, and the production team edited two clips from Trump’s speech to make it seem as if he said, “I will walk with you to the Capitol and fight like hell,” in a context that appeared to be inciting.
Leak Reveals Preconceived Intent
An internal memo leaked to the Telegraph on November 4 revealed that the edit was intentional to bolster the narrative, which sparked accusations of manipulating facts and violating the BBC's charter on impartiality.
Political and Public Outrage
The scandal spread like wildfire on social media under the hashtag “Trump Edit on BBC,” while conservative politicians called for a radical overhaul of the channel.
Attack from Trump Himself
President Trump intervened via his platform “Truth Social,” attacking the channel which he referred to as the “British Fake News,” and called for a boycott of its public funding.
Resignation and Taking Responsibility
In an official statement, Tim Davie announced that he was taking full responsibility, saying: “Like any public organization, the BBC is not perfect, and we must be transparent and accountable. The current controversy contributed to my decision to resign.” He confirmed that he would work towards a smooth transition for his successor in the coming months.
Professional Pressures and a Crisis of Trust
Davie explained that his decision came after “intense personal and professional pressures” at a time when the BBC is facing an unprecedented crisis of trust.
Financial Challenges and Accusations of Bias
The resignations come at a critical time for the organization, which is experiencing declining public funding and repeated accusations of bias in its coverage of issues such as Gaza and the U.S. elections.