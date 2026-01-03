أعلنت المكونات السياسية والشخصيات الجنوبية في اليمن اليوم (السبت) رفضها القاطع لما أقدم عليه رئيس المجلس الانتقالي عيدروس الزبيدي، وإجراءاته الأحادية بشأن قضيتهم، مؤكدين أنه لا يمثل القضية الجنوبية.


وأدانت المكونات السياسية الجنوبية في بيان مشترك قيام رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عيدروس الزبيدي باتخاذ قرارات انفرادية تمس جوهر القضية الجنوبية، وتنصيب نفسه ممثلاً ومتحدثاً باسم الجنوب، مقصياً الكثير من المكونات والشخصيات الجنوبية.


واتهمت المكونات السياسية الجنوبية الزبيدي باتخاذ إجراءات أحادية لتحقيق أجندة لأطراف خارجية ألحقت ضرراً بالغاً بالقضية الجنوبية العادلة، وتماسك اللحمة الجنوبية، وما تحقق للجنوب وأبنائه.


وقالت المكونات السياسية الجنوبية: «نرفض رفضاً قاطعاً ما أقدم عليه الزبيدي من إجراءات، ونطلب من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عقد مؤتمر شامل لكافة المكونات والشخصيات الجنوبية للجلوس على طاولة الحوار لإيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية وبما يلبي تطلعات الجنوبيين المشروعة».


كما طالبت المكونات الجنوبية مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بـ«مخاطبة المملكة العربية السعودية لاستضافة ورعاية هذا المؤتمر في مدينة الرياض، على أن تؤخذ في الاعتبار أبعاد القضية التاريخية والسياسية والاجتماعية دون إقصاء أو تهميش لأي من المكونات أو القيادات الجنوبية، وبما يحقق عدم الانفراد أو الاستغلال لقضيتنا العادلة، ويضمن التعايش السلمي لجميع أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية ويلبي تطلعاتهم ويحقق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية».


يذكر أن ناشطين يمنيين تداولوا وثائق جواز لعيدروس الزبيدي وهو يحمل الجنسية الإماراتية. وبحسب مصادر في المجلس الانتقالي فإن الزبيدي لا يستطيع رفض أوامر أبوظبي لأنه يحمل جنسيتها.