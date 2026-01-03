The political components and southern figures in Yemen announced today (Saturday) their firm rejection of what the President of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarus al-Zubaidi, has done, and his unilateral measures regarding their cause, affirming that he does not represent the southern issue.



The southern political components condemned in a joint statement the actions of the President of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarus al-Zubaidi, in making unilateral decisions that affect the essence of the southern issue, and in appointing himself as a representative and spokesperson for the south, excluding many southern components and figures.



The southern political components accused al-Zubaidi of taking unilateral actions to achieve an agenda for external parties that have caused significant harm to the just southern cause, the cohesion of the southern fabric, and what has been achieved for the south and its people.



The southern political components stated: “We firmly reject what al-Zubaidi has done in terms of actions, and we call on the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to convene a comprehensive conference for all southern components and figures to sit at the dialogue table to find a comprehensive vision for just solutions to the southern issue that meets the legitimate aspirations of the southerners.”



They also demanded that the southern components ask the Presidential Leadership Council to “address the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host and sponsor this conference in the city of Riyadh, taking into account the historical, political, and social dimensions of the issue without excluding or marginalizing any of the southern components or leaders, in a way that ensures no monopolization or exploitation of our just cause, and guarantees peaceful coexistence for all the people of the southern governorates, meets their aspirations, and achieves security, stability, and development.”

It is worth mentioning that Yemeni activists circulated documents showing Aidarus al-Zubaidi's passport indicating he holds Emirati citizenship. According to sources in the Transitional Council, al-Zubaidi cannot refuse orders from Abu Dhabi because he holds its nationality.