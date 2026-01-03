After demands from southern components to hold an inclusive conference for them in Riyadh to find a solution to their issue, a responsible source in the Yemeni presidency announced today (Saturday) the response of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, to those demands.



The source stated, according to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council submitted a request to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to host and sponsor a conference in Riyadh, emphasizing that this comes as an extension of the Kingdom's pivotal role in supporting Yemen and its people, and sponsoring all paths of consensus, in a way that provides a suitable environment for serious and responsible dialogue that leads to practical and sustainable results.



The source added that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council has been closely following the appeal issued by the people and components of the southern governorates, and what it expressed in terms of sincere and responsible concern for protecting the essence of the southern issue, preserving its unity, and rejecting any individual or exclusionary calls that do not reflect the diversity of the south or the aspirations of all its people.



The Southern Issue is Just



Al-Alimi affirmed that the southern issue is a just and pivotal issue in the path of building a modern Yemeni state, and there is no disagreement on the right of the people of the southern governorates to a fair treatment that takes into account its historical and social dimensions, in a way that meets their legitimate aspirations, preserves their dignity and rights, and ensures peaceful coexistence, security, stability, and development. He stressed that the solution to the southern issue cannot be monopolized by any specific party or component, nor can it be reduced to unilateral actions or claims of exclusive representation, but must be the result of collective will, a responsible dialogue process, and institutional approaches that rely on nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed-upon references, foremost among them the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the Riyadh Agreement, and the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, as well as the announcement of the transfer of power and international legitimacy resolutions.



The source pointed out the state's leadership's keenness to protect civil peace, establish the principles of partnership and consensus, reject exclusion, and agree on a comprehensive national framework to address the southern issue in a fair and inclusive manner, and the firm rejection of imposing facts by force or using weapons to achieve political gains that do not serve the southern issue or yield legal or constitutional effects.



He noted the state's openness to all initiatives and institutional ideas to resolve the southern issue, consistent with the priorities of the transitional phase, while preserving unity, enhancing trust, and ensuring that any solutions reflect the popular will through peaceful and legal means, and under normal circumstances.



Peaceful Path



He pointed out that the state will remain biased towards justice, a protector of citizens' rights, and a sponsor of a peaceful and institutional path that addresses the southern issue with the seriousness and fairness it deserves, preserving community unity and ensuring the security of Yemen and the stability of the region.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council emphasized that the conference should include all components, forces, and southern figures without exception, including the component of the Southern Transitional Council, in a way that reflects the diversity and plurality of the south, preventing exclusion or marginalization, and repeating the injustices of the past.



The political components and southern figures in Yemen had announced their firm rejection of the actions taken by the President of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, and his unilateral measures regarding their issue, affirming that he does not represent the southern issue.



The southern components requested the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to hold a comprehensive conference for all southern components and figures to sit at the dialogue table to find a comprehensive vision for fair solutions to the southern issue that meets the legitimate aspirations of the southerners.