بعد مطالبات من المكونات الجنوبية بعقد مؤتمر شامل لهم في الرياض لإيجاد حل لقضيتهم، أعلن مصدر مسؤول بالرئاسة اليمنية اليوم (السبت) استجابة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي لتلك المطالب.


وقال المصدر، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)، إن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي تقدم بطلب إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لاستضافة ورعاية مؤتمر في الرياض، مؤكداً أن ذلك يأتي امتداداً لدور المملكة المحوري في دعم اليمن وشعبه، ورعاية مسارات التوافق كافة، وبما يوفر بيئة مناسبة لحوار جاد ومسؤول يفضي إلى نتائج عملية قابلة للاستدامة.


وأضاف المصدر أن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي تابع باهتمام بالغ المناشدة الصادرة عن أبناء ومكونات المحافظات الجنوبية، وما عبرت عنه من حرص صادق ومسؤول على حماية جوهر القضية الجنوبية، وصون وحدتها، ورفض أي دعوات انفرادية أو إقصائية لا تعبر عن تنوع الجنوب ولا عن تطلعات جميع أبنائه.


القضية الجنوبية عادلة


وأكد العليمي أن القضية الجنوبية قضية عادلة ومحورية في مسار بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة، ولا خلاف على حق أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية في معالجة منصفة تراعي أبعادها التاريخية، والاجتماعية، وبما يلبي تطلعاتهم المشروعة، ويصون كرامتهم وحقوقهم، ويضمن التعايش السلمي، والأمن والاستقرار والتنمية، مشدداً على أن حل القضية الجنوبية لا يمكن أن يكون حكراً على أي طرف أو مكون بعينه، أو يختزل بإجراءات أحادية أو ادعاءات تمثيل حصرية، بل يجب أن يكون نتاج إرادة جماعية، ومسار حوار مسؤول، ومقاربات مؤسسية، تستند إلى المرجعيات الوطنية المتوافق عليها وطنياً وإقليمياً ودولياً، وفي مقدمتها مخرجات مؤتمر الحوار الوطني الشامل، والمبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، واتفاق الرياض، والمشاورات اليمنية- اليمنية برعاية مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في الرياض، وإعلان نقل السلطة، وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.


وأشار المصدر إلى حرص قيادة الدولة على حماية السلم الأهلي، وتثبيت مبادئ الشراكة والتوافق ونبذ الإقصاء، والاتفاق على إطار وطني جامع لمعالجة القضية الجنوبية معالجة عادلة وشاملة، والرفض القاطع لفرض الوقائع بالقوة أو استخدام السلاح لتحقيق مكاسب سياسية لا تخدم القضية الجنوبية ولا تحقق لها آثاراً قانونية أو دستورية.


ولفت إلى انفتاح الدولة على كافة المبادرات والأفكار المؤسسية لحل القضية الجنوبية، المتسقة مع أولويات المرحلة الانتقالية وبما يحفظ وحدة الصف، ويعزز الثقة، ويضمن أن تكون أي حلول معبّرة عن الإرادة الشعبية وبوسائل سلمية وقانونية، وفي ظروف طبيعية.


مسار سلمي


ولفت إلى أن الدولة ستبقى منحازة للعدالة، وحامية لحقوق المواطنين، وراعية لمسار سلمي ومؤسسي يعالج القضية الجنوبية بما تستحقه من جدية وإنصاف، ويحفظ وحدة المجتمع، ويصون أمن اليمن، واستقرار المنطقة.


وشدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي على أن يضم المؤتمر كافة المكونات والقوى والشخصيات الجنوبية دون استثناء، بمن فيهم مكون المجلس الانتقالي، وبما يعبر عن تنوع الجنوب وتعدديته، ويمنع الإقصاء، أو التهميش، وتكرار مظالم الماضي.


وكانت المكونات السياسية والشخصيات الجنوبية في اليمن قد أعلنت رفضها القاطع لما أقدم عليه رئيس المجلس الانتقالي عيدروس الزبيدي، وإجراءاته الأحادية بشأن قضيتهم، مؤكدين أنه لا يمثل القضية الجنوبية.


وطلبت المكونات الجنوبية من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عقد مؤتمر شامل لكافة المكونات والشخصيات الجنوبية للجلوس على طاولة الحوار لإيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية وبما يلبي تطلعات الجنوبيين المشروعة.