بعد مطالبات من المكونات الجنوبية بعقد مؤتمر شامل لهم في الرياض لإيجاد حل لقضيتهم، أعلن مصدر مسؤول بالرئاسة اليمنية اليوم (السبت) استجابة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي لتلك المطالب.
وقال المصدر، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)، إن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي تقدم بطلب إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لاستضافة ورعاية مؤتمر في الرياض، مؤكداً أن ذلك يأتي امتداداً لدور المملكة المحوري في دعم اليمن وشعبه، ورعاية مسارات التوافق كافة، وبما يوفر بيئة مناسبة لحوار جاد ومسؤول يفضي إلى نتائج عملية قابلة للاستدامة.
وأضاف المصدر أن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي تابع باهتمام بالغ المناشدة الصادرة عن أبناء ومكونات المحافظات الجنوبية، وما عبرت عنه من حرص صادق ومسؤول على حماية جوهر القضية الجنوبية، وصون وحدتها، ورفض أي دعوات انفرادية أو إقصائية لا تعبر عن تنوع الجنوب ولا عن تطلعات جميع أبنائه.
القضية الجنوبية عادلة
وأكد العليمي أن القضية الجنوبية قضية عادلة ومحورية في مسار بناء الدولة اليمنية الحديثة، ولا خلاف على حق أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية في معالجة منصفة تراعي أبعادها التاريخية، والاجتماعية، وبما يلبي تطلعاتهم المشروعة، ويصون كرامتهم وحقوقهم، ويضمن التعايش السلمي، والأمن والاستقرار والتنمية، مشدداً على أن حل القضية الجنوبية لا يمكن أن يكون حكراً على أي طرف أو مكون بعينه، أو يختزل بإجراءات أحادية أو ادعاءات تمثيل حصرية، بل يجب أن يكون نتاج إرادة جماعية، ومسار حوار مسؤول، ومقاربات مؤسسية، تستند إلى المرجعيات الوطنية المتوافق عليها وطنياً وإقليمياً ودولياً، وفي مقدمتها مخرجات مؤتمر الحوار الوطني الشامل، والمبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، واتفاق الرياض، والمشاورات اليمنية- اليمنية برعاية مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في الرياض، وإعلان نقل السلطة، وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.
وأشار المصدر إلى حرص قيادة الدولة على حماية السلم الأهلي، وتثبيت مبادئ الشراكة والتوافق ونبذ الإقصاء، والاتفاق على إطار وطني جامع لمعالجة القضية الجنوبية معالجة عادلة وشاملة، والرفض القاطع لفرض الوقائع بالقوة أو استخدام السلاح لتحقيق مكاسب سياسية لا تخدم القضية الجنوبية ولا تحقق لها آثاراً قانونية أو دستورية.
ولفت إلى انفتاح الدولة على كافة المبادرات والأفكار المؤسسية لحل القضية الجنوبية، المتسقة مع أولويات المرحلة الانتقالية وبما يحفظ وحدة الصف، ويعزز الثقة، ويضمن أن تكون أي حلول معبّرة عن الإرادة الشعبية وبوسائل سلمية وقانونية، وفي ظروف طبيعية.
مسار سلمي
ولفت إلى أن الدولة ستبقى منحازة للعدالة، وحامية لحقوق المواطنين، وراعية لمسار سلمي ومؤسسي يعالج القضية الجنوبية بما تستحقه من جدية وإنصاف، ويحفظ وحدة المجتمع، ويصون أمن اليمن، واستقرار المنطقة.
وشدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي على أن يضم المؤتمر كافة المكونات والقوى والشخصيات الجنوبية دون استثناء، بمن فيهم مكون المجلس الانتقالي، وبما يعبر عن تنوع الجنوب وتعدديته، ويمنع الإقصاء، أو التهميش، وتكرار مظالم الماضي.
وكانت المكونات السياسية والشخصيات الجنوبية في اليمن قد أعلنت رفضها القاطع لما أقدم عليه رئيس المجلس الانتقالي عيدروس الزبيدي، وإجراءاته الأحادية بشأن قضيتهم، مؤكدين أنه لا يمثل القضية الجنوبية.
وطلبت المكونات الجنوبية من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عقد مؤتمر شامل لكافة المكونات والشخصيات الجنوبية للجلوس على طاولة الحوار لإيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية وبما يلبي تطلعات الجنوبيين المشروعة.
After demands from southern components to hold an inclusive conference for them in Riyadh to find a solution to their issue, a responsible source in the Yemeni presidency announced today (Saturday) the response of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, to those demands.
The source stated, according to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council submitted a request to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to host and sponsor a conference in Riyadh, emphasizing that this comes as an extension of the Kingdom's pivotal role in supporting Yemen and its people, and sponsoring all paths of consensus, in a way that provides a suitable environment for serious and responsible dialogue that leads to practical and sustainable results.
The source added that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council has been closely following the appeal issued by the people and components of the southern governorates, and what it expressed in terms of sincere and responsible concern for protecting the essence of the southern issue, preserving its unity, and rejecting any individual or exclusionary calls that do not reflect the diversity of the south or the aspirations of all its people.
The Southern Issue is Just
Al-Alimi affirmed that the southern issue is a just and pivotal issue in the path of building a modern Yemeni state, and there is no disagreement on the right of the people of the southern governorates to a fair treatment that takes into account its historical and social dimensions, in a way that meets their legitimate aspirations, preserves their dignity and rights, and ensures peaceful coexistence, security, stability, and development. He stressed that the solution to the southern issue cannot be monopolized by any specific party or component, nor can it be reduced to unilateral actions or claims of exclusive representation, but must be the result of collective will, a responsible dialogue process, and institutional approaches that rely on nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed-upon references, foremost among them the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the Riyadh Agreement, and the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, as well as the announcement of the transfer of power and international legitimacy resolutions.
The source pointed out the state's leadership's keenness to protect civil peace, establish the principles of partnership and consensus, reject exclusion, and agree on a comprehensive national framework to address the southern issue in a fair and inclusive manner, and the firm rejection of imposing facts by force or using weapons to achieve political gains that do not serve the southern issue or yield legal or constitutional effects.
He noted the state's openness to all initiatives and institutional ideas to resolve the southern issue, consistent with the priorities of the transitional phase, while preserving unity, enhancing trust, and ensuring that any solutions reflect the popular will through peaceful and legal means, and under normal circumstances.
Peaceful Path
He pointed out that the state will remain biased towards justice, a protector of citizens' rights, and a sponsor of a peaceful and institutional path that addresses the southern issue with the seriousness and fairness it deserves, preserving community unity and ensuring the security of Yemen and the stability of the region.
The President of the Presidential Leadership Council emphasized that the conference should include all components, forces, and southern figures without exception, including the component of the Southern Transitional Council, in a way that reflects the diversity and plurality of the south, preventing exclusion or marginalization, and repeating the injustices of the past.
The political components and southern figures in Yemen had announced their firm rejection of the actions taken by the President of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, and his unilateral measures regarding their issue, affirming that he does not represent the southern issue.
The southern components requested the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to hold a comprehensive conference for all southern components and figures to sit at the dialogue table to find a comprehensive vision for fair solutions to the southern issue that meets the legitimate aspirations of the southerners.