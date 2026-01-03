كشفت دراستان حديثتان من الصين عن مؤشر جديد وغير متوقّع قد يعكس صحة الدماغ ويكشف مبكرًا عن احتمالية الإصابة بالخرف والزهايمر، وهو تجاعيد العينين، وتحديدًا ما يُعرف بخطوط «أقدام الغراب» الدقيقة المحيطة بالعين. هذا الاكتشاف، الذي وصفته الأبحاث بأنه أداة تشخيصية غير جراحية، يستند إلى تحليل بيانات واسعة النطاق من البنك الحيوي البريطاني، شملت أكثر من 195 ألف شخص تجاوزوا الستين من العمر، وتمت متابعتهم على مدى 12 عامًا.

أظهرت النتائج أن الأشخاص الذين يبدون أكبر سناً من أعمارهم الفعلية كانوا أكثر عرضة بنسبة 61% للإصابة بالخرف، حتى بعد احتساب العوامل المؤثرة مثل التدخين ومستوى التعليم والنشاط البدني. وفي دراسة ثانية منفصلة، حلّل الباحثون صور 600 شخص من كبار السن في الصين باستخدام تقنيات رقمية متقدمة، ووجدوا أن عمق التجاعيد وعددها حول العين يرتبطان ارتباطاً وثيقاً بضعف إدراكي يمكن قياسه. بل إن كل سنة إضافية يبدو فيها الوجه أكبر من العمر الزمني الحقيقي كانت مرتبطة بزيادة خطر التدهور الإدراكي بنسبة 10%.

لماذا التجاعيد حول العين بالتحديد؟

يرجع العلماء تركيزهم على منطقة العين تحديداً إلى الطبيعة الحساسة والدقيقة للجلد المحيط بها، والذي يُعد من أرقّ مناطق الجسم وأكثرها عرضة للأضرار البيئية، خاصة الأشعة فوق البنفسجية. إذ أن هذا الضرر السطحي يترجم في الواقع إلى تدهور أعمق يتمثل في الإجهاد التأكسدي والالتهاب المزمن منخفض الدرجة، وهي عوامل ترتبط بشكل مباشر بتسريع شيخوخة الخلايا العصبية في الدماغ. ومع التقدّم في السن، تبدأ أنظمة الدفاع الذاتية للجسم — مثل إنتاج الكولاجين ومضادات الأكسدة — في التراجع، وهو ما ينعكس أولًا على البشرة، لكنه في العمق يصيب الدماغ كذلك.

الفئات الأكثر عرضة للخطر

أوضحت الدراستان أن هذا الرابط بين تجاعيد الوجه وتدهور الصحة الإدراكية لا يتوزع بشكل متساوٍ على الجميع، بل يزداد تأثيره لدى بعض الفئات مثل المصابين بالسمنة، والأشخاص المعرضين لأشعة الشمس لفترات طويلة، ومن لديهم استعداد وراثي للإصابة بألزهايمر، مما يعزز نظرية التفاعل المعقد بين الجينات ونمط الحياة والبيئة.

نحو أداة فحص جديدة عبر ملامح الوجه

ويقول البروفيسور تشانغ وي، أحد كبار الباحثين المشاركين في الدراسة: «قد نكون على أعتاب عصر جديد، حيث تتحول نظرة سريعة في المرآة إلى فحص أولي لصحة الدماغ»، في إشارة إلى إمكانية اعتماد ملامح الوجه كأداة غير مكلفة وسهلة للكشف المبكر عن الخطر الإدراكي. فالفكرة ليست في إثارة القلق، بل في تمكين الأطباء والأفراد من الوقاية المبكرة، عبر تحسين نمط الحياة، وتبني عادات غذائية مضادة للالتهاب، والحرص على الحركة والنشاط.

الصحة وجهان لعملة واحدة: الجلد والدماغ

إن هذه النتائج تسلط الضوء على حقيقة باتت أكثر وضوحًا: صحة الجسم ليست مجزأة، والعمر الذي نراه في المرآة ليس مجرد مسألة مظهر، بل انعكاس مباشر للعمر البيولوجي الداخلي. فالتجاعيد التي تظهر حول العينين ليست فقط علامة على مرور السنوات، بل قد تكون ناقوس خطر مبكر يلفت الانتباه إلى صحة الدماغ. وفي هذا السياق، تصبح العناية بالبشرة، وتجنب التعرض المفرط للشمس، والحفاظ على الوزن، وممارسة الرياضة، خطوات ضرورية لا للحفاظ على المظهر فقط، بل لحماية الذاكرة ووضوح التفكير أيضاً، لأن الجلد والدماغ في النهاية وجهان لعملة واحدة: اسمها «الصحة».