The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant today (Friday) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several other Israeli officials on charges of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip over the past two years, since the outbreak of the Israeli war on the region following the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation.

A press statement from the public prosecutor's office stated: "An arrest warrant has been issued for 37 suspects, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Minister of Defense, on charges of committing genocide and crimes against humanity."

The public prosecutor emphasized that the Israeli authorities are accused of committing genocide, conducting intensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid.