أصدر مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول، اليوم (الجمعة)، مذكرة اعتقال بحق رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو وعدد من المسؤولين الإسرائيليين الآخرين بتهمة ارتكاب إبادة جماعية بقطاع غزة على مدار عامين، ومنذ اندلاع الحرب الإسرائيلية على القطاع عقب عملية «طوفان الأقصى».
وجاء في بيان صحفي للنيابة العامة: «تم إصدار مذكرة توقيف بحق 37 مشتبهاً بهم، بينهم رئيس وزراء إسرائيل بنيامين نتنياهو، ووزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي، بتهمة ارتكاب إبادة جماعية وجرائم ضد الإنسانية».
وشددت النيابة العامة على أن السلطات الإسرائيلية متهمة بارتكاب إبادة جماعية، وقصف مكثف لقطاع غزة، وعرقلة توصيل المساعدات الإنسانية.