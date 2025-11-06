لم يكن اجتماع مجلس الوزراء في بيروت اجتماعاً دورياً عابراً. بل كان انعقاد الجلسة اليوم (الخميس) على وقع هدير الطيران الإسرائيلي الذي أعاد الجنوب اللبناني إلى واجهة العواصف.
غارات متلاحقة طالت طيردبا وزوطر الشرقية وعيتا الجبل وكفردونين، بعدما وزّع العدو خرائط إنذار مسبقة، وكأنه يضع جدول أعمال ميدانياً بالتوازي مع جدول أعمال الحكومة.
في الداخل، كان قائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل يعرض تقريره الدوري حول مسار خطة «حصر السلاح»، في لحظة سياسية لا تحتمل الغموض. التقرير، بحسب مصادر وزارية، جمع بين الجغرافيا والأمن، محدداً بوضوح مناطق الاحتكاك واحتمالات التصعيد، فيما تزامن عرضه مع تصعيد كلامي من تل أبيب يوحي بأن الجنوب مقبل على مرحلة اختبار جديدة.
في إسرائيل، تحدثت «القناة 12» عن استعداد جيشها لتدخل عسكري في لبنان يهدف إلى "إضعاف حزب الله" ودفع الحكومة اللبنانية إلى توقيع "اتفاقية مستقرة" تنهي حالة اللاسلم واللاحرب. مسؤولون إسرائيليون قالوا بوضوح: "لن نسمح للحزب بأن يعود إلى ما كان عليه قبل السادس من أكتوبر 2023"، فيما أضافت القناة الثانية أن المجلس الوزاري المصغر سيجتمع مساءً على خلفية "ترميم قدرات الحزب".
هذا التصعيد لم يأتِ في فراغ. فقبل ساعات، وجه حزب الله كتاباً مفتوحاً إلى الرؤساء الثلاثة، أعلن فيه رفضه القاطع لأي تفاوض مع إسرائيل، سواء بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، محذراً من "أفخاخ تفاوضية" تمس السيادة اللبنانية. الرسالة لم تلقَ أي رد من الجهات التي وُجهت إليها، لكنها فتحت باب التساؤلات حول علاقة الميدان بالسياسة، وحول مدى قدرة الدولة على الفصل بين منطق الحوار ومنطق الاشتباك.
وفي موازاة المشهد الميداني والتجاذب السياسي، جاء موقف حاسم من بعبدا، وأكد الرئيس جوزيف عون أن ما قامت به إسرائيل اليوم في جنوب لبنان يعد جريمة مكتملة الأركان ليس فقط وفقاً لأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني الذي يجرم استهداف المدنيين وترويعهم وإجبارهم على النزوح من ديارهم، بل يعد كذلك جريمة سياسية نكراء، فكلما عبر لبنان عن انفتاحه على نهج التفاوض السلمي لحل القضايا العالقة مع إسرائيل كلما أمعنت في عدوانها على السيادة اللبنانية وتباهت باستهانتها بقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 1701، وتمادت في خرقها لالتزاماتها بمقتضى تفاهم وقف الأعمال العدائية.
وأضاف عون أن مرور قرابة العام منذ دخول وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ لم يغيّر في سلوك إسرائيل شيئاً، إذ لم تدخر جهداً لإظهار رفضها لأي تسوية تفاوضية، مكرّسة بذلك نهج القوة بديلاً عن منطق السلام.
أما في الجاتب الآخر من المشهد السياسي، بدأت المهلة التي حددها الموفد الأمريكي توم براك تقترب من نهايتها في أواخر نوفمبر. مهلة أرادت منها واشنطن قياس جدية الحكومة اللبنانية في التعامل مع ملف السلاح، تحت طائلة تجميد الدعم والمساعدات. وهكذا، يجد لبنان نفسه اليوم في سباق بين زمنين: زمن الصواريخ في الجنوب، وزمن الضغوط في بيروت.
بين الغارات والمداولات، وبين بيانات الرفض ورسائل الإنذار، يبدو أن القرار اللبناني يُصاغ هذه المرة تحت القصف، وأن الجنوب ليس جبهة فقط، بل مرآة تعكس مأزق الدولة التي تحاول الموازنة بين واجب الدفاع وحدود الاحتمال.
The Cabinet meeting in Beirut was not a routine, fleeting gathering. Rather, the session held today (Thursday) took place against the backdrop of the roar of Israeli aircraft, which has brought southern Lebanon back to the forefront of storms. Successive airstrikes targeted Tyre, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Aita al-Jabal, and Kfardounin, after the enemy distributed advance warning maps, as if it were setting a battlefield agenda in parallel with the government's agenda.
Internally, Army Commander General Rudolf Haikal presented his periodic report on the progress of the "arms restriction" plan, at a political moment that cannot tolerate ambiguity. According to ministerial sources, the report combined geography and security, clearly identifying friction areas and escalation possibilities, while its presentation coincided with escalating rhetoric from Tel Aviv suggesting that the south is heading towards a new phase of testing.
In Israel, "Channel 12" reported on the readiness of its army for military intervention in Lebanon aimed at "weakening Hezbollah" and pushing the Lebanese government to sign a "stable agreement" that ends the state of no peace and no war. Israeli officials stated clearly: "We will not allow the party to return to what it was before October 6, 2023," while Channel 2 added that the small ministerial council would meet in the evening against the backdrop of "restoring the party's capabilities."
This escalation did not come in a vacuum. Hours earlier, Hezbollah sent an open letter to the three presidents, in which it firmly rejected any negotiations with Israel, whether directly or indirectly, warning against "negotiation traps" that affect Lebanese sovereignty. The message received no response from the addressed parties, but it opened the door to questions about the relationship between the battlefield and politics, and about the state's ability to separate the logic of dialogue from the logic of confrontation.
Alongside the battlefield scene and political tug-of-war, a decisive stance came from Baabda, where President Joseph Aoun confirmed that what Israel did today in southern Lebanon constitutes a complete crime not only according to the provisions of international humanitarian law, which criminalizes targeting and terrorizing civilians and forcing them to flee their homes, but it is also a heinous political crime. The more Lebanon expresses its openness to a peaceful negotiation approach to resolve outstanding issues with Israel, the more Israel intensifies its aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and boasts of its disregard for UN Security Council Resolution 1701, continuing to violate its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.
Aoun added that nearly a year since the ceasefire came into effect has not changed Israel's behavior at all, as it has spared no effort to show its rejection of any negotiated settlement, thus entrenching a policy of force as a substitute for the logic of peace.
On the other side of the political scene, the deadline set by American envoy Tom Barak is approaching its end in late November. A deadline that Washington intended to use to gauge the seriousness of the Lebanese government in dealing with the arms file, under the threat of freezing support and assistance. Thus, Lebanon finds itself today in a race between two times: the time of missiles in the south, and the time of pressures in Beirut.
Between airstrikes and deliberations, and between rejection statements and warning messages, it seems that the Lebanese decision is being shaped this time under bombardment, and that the south is not just a front, but a mirror reflecting the state's predicament as it tries to balance between the duty of defense and the limits of tolerance.