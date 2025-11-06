لم يكن اجتماع مجلس الوزراء في بيروت اجتماعاً دورياً عابراً. بل كان انعقاد الجلسة اليوم (الخميس) على وقع هدير الطيران الإسرائيلي الذي أعاد الجنوب اللبناني إلى واجهة العواصف.

غارات متلاحقة طالت طيردبا وزوطر الشرقية وعيتا الجبل وكفردونين، بعدما وزّع العدو خرائط إنذار مسبقة، وكأنه يضع جدول أعمال ميدانياً بالتوازي مع جدول أعمال الحكومة.

في الداخل، كان قائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل يعرض تقريره الدوري حول مسار خطة «حصر السلاح»، في لحظة سياسية لا تحتمل الغموض. التقرير، بحسب مصادر وزارية، جمع بين الجغرافيا والأمن، محدداً بوضوح مناطق الاحتكاك واحتمالات التصعيد، فيما تزامن عرضه مع تصعيد كلامي من تل أبيب يوحي بأن الجنوب مقبل على مرحلة اختبار جديدة.

في إسرائيل، تحدثت «القناة 12» عن استعداد جيشها لتدخل عسكري في لبنان يهدف إلى "إضعاف حزب الله" ودفع الحكومة اللبنانية إلى توقيع "اتفاقية مستقرة" تنهي حالة اللاسلم واللاحرب. مسؤولون إسرائيليون قالوا بوضوح: "لن نسمح للحزب بأن يعود إلى ما كان عليه قبل السادس من أكتوبر 2023"، فيما أضافت القناة الثانية أن المجلس الوزاري المصغر سيجتمع مساءً على خلفية "ترميم قدرات الحزب".

هذا التصعيد لم يأتِ في فراغ. فقبل ساعات، وجه حزب الله كتاباً مفتوحاً إلى الرؤساء الثلاثة، أعلن فيه رفضه القاطع لأي تفاوض مع إسرائيل، سواء بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، محذراً من "أفخاخ تفاوضية" تمس السيادة اللبنانية. الرسالة لم تلقَ أي رد من الجهات التي وُجهت إليها، لكنها فتحت باب التساؤلات حول علاقة الميدان بالسياسة، وحول مدى قدرة الدولة على الفصل بين منطق الحوار ومنطق الاشتباك.

وفي موازاة المشهد الميداني والتجاذب السياسي، جاء موقف حاسم من بعبدا، وأكد الرئيس جوزيف عون أن ما قامت به إسرائيل اليوم في جنوب لبنان يعد جريمة مكتملة الأركان ليس فقط وفقاً لأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني الذي يجرم استهداف المدنيين وترويعهم وإجبارهم على النزوح من ديارهم، بل يعد كذلك جريمة سياسية نكراء، فكلما عبر لبنان عن انفتاحه على نهج التفاوض السلمي لحل القضايا العالقة مع إسرائيل كلما أمعنت في عدوانها على السيادة اللبنانية وتباهت باستهانتها بقرار مجلس الأمن رقم 1701، وتمادت في خرقها لالتزاماتها بمقتضى تفاهم وقف الأعمال العدائية.
وأضاف عون أن مرور قرابة العام منذ دخول وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ لم يغيّر في سلوك إسرائيل شيئاً، إذ لم تدخر جهداً لإظهار رفضها لأي تسوية تفاوضية، مكرّسة بذلك نهج القوة بديلاً عن منطق السلام.

أما في الجاتب الآخر من المشهد السياسي، بدأت المهلة التي حددها الموفد الأمريكي توم براك تقترب من نهايتها في أواخر نوفمبر. مهلة أرادت منها واشنطن قياس جدية الحكومة اللبنانية في التعامل مع ملف السلاح، تحت طائلة تجميد الدعم والمساعدات. وهكذا، يجد لبنان نفسه اليوم في سباق بين زمنين: زمن الصواريخ في الجنوب، وزمن الضغوط في بيروت.

بين الغارات والمداولات، وبين بيانات الرفض ورسائل الإنذار، يبدو أن القرار اللبناني يُصاغ هذه المرة تحت القصف، وأن الجنوب ليس جبهة فقط، بل مرآة تعكس مأزق الدولة التي تحاول الموازنة بين واجب الدفاع وحدود الاحتمال.