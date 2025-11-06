The Cabinet meeting in Beirut was not a routine, fleeting gathering. Rather, the session held today (Thursday) took place against the backdrop of the roar of Israeli aircraft, which has brought southern Lebanon back to the forefront of storms. Successive airstrikes targeted Tyre, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Aita al-Jabal, and Kfardounin, after the enemy distributed advance warning maps, as if it were setting a battlefield agenda in parallel with the government's agenda.

Internally, Army Commander General Rudolf Haikal presented his periodic report on the progress of the "arms restriction" plan, at a political moment that cannot tolerate ambiguity. According to ministerial sources, the report combined geography and security, clearly identifying friction areas and escalation possibilities, while its presentation coincided with escalating rhetoric from Tel Aviv suggesting that the south is heading towards a new phase of testing.

In Israel, "Channel 12" reported on the readiness of its army for military intervention in Lebanon aimed at "weakening Hezbollah" and pushing the Lebanese government to sign a "stable agreement" that ends the state of no peace and no war. Israeli officials stated clearly: "We will not allow the party to return to what it was before October 6, 2023," while Channel 2 added that the small ministerial council would meet in the evening against the backdrop of "restoring the party's capabilities."

This escalation did not come in a vacuum. Hours earlier, Hezbollah sent an open letter to the three presidents, in which it firmly rejected any negotiations with Israel, whether directly or indirectly, warning against "negotiation traps" that affect Lebanese sovereignty. The message received no response from the addressed parties, but it opened the door to questions about the relationship between the battlefield and politics, and about the state's ability to separate the logic of dialogue from the logic of confrontation.

Alongside the battlefield scene and political tug-of-war, a decisive stance came from Baabda, where President Joseph Aoun confirmed that what Israel did today in southern Lebanon constitutes a complete crime not only according to the provisions of international humanitarian law, which criminalizes targeting and terrorizing civilians and forcing them to flee their homes, but it is also a heinous political crime. The more Lebanon expresses its openness to a peaceful negotiation approach to resolve outstanding issues with Israel, the more Israel intensifies its aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and boasts of its disregard for UN Security Council Resolution 1701, continuing to violate its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

Aoun added that nearly a year since the ceasefire came into effect has not changed Israel's behavior at all, as it has spared no effort to show its rejection of any negotiated settlement, thus entrenching a policy of force as a substitute for the logic of peace.

On the other side of the political scene, the deadline set by American envoy Tom Barak is approaching its end in late November. A deadline that Washington intended to use to gauge the seriousness of the Lebanese government in dealing with the arms file, under the threat of freezing support and assistance. Thus, Lebanon finds itself today in a race between two times: the time of missiles in the south, and the time of pressures in Beirut.

Between airstrikes and deliberations, and between rejection statements and warning messages, it seems that the Lebanese decision is being shaped this time under bombardment, and that the south is not just a front, but a mirror reflecting the state's predicament as it tries to balance between the duty of defense and the limits of tolerance.