The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed his condolences to the Al-Tarbak family on the passing of their deceased, the former governor of Al-Wajh, Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Tarbak (may God have mercy on him).



Prince Fahd bin Sultan conveyed his sincere condolences and sympathy, asking Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant them patience and solace.