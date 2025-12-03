واسى أمير تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز أسرة الطرباق في وفاة فقيدها محافظ الوجه السابق عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن الطرباق (رحمه الله).


وأعرب الأمير فهد بن سلطان عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته، سائلا الله العلي القدير أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته وأن يلهمهم الصبر والسلوان.