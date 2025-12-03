أصدر تجمع المدينة الصحي قراراً بتكليف الدكتورة دعاء عبدالعزيز محمد الفريدي مديرًا تنفيذيًا للشؤون الطبية ومديرًا للمستشفى الرئيسي بمدينة الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الطبية، في خطوة تعكس استمرار حضور المرأة السعودية في مواقع القيادة الصحية، ودورها المتنامي في تطوير الخدمات الطبية ورفع كفاءة المنظومة العلاجية.


وعبرت الدكتورة دعاء عن اعتزازها بهذه الثقة التي اعتبرتها دافعا لمضاعفة الجهود للارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات الصحية بمدينة الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الطبية.


كما تقدمت بالشكر لزملائها في الكادر الطبي والإداري على دعمهم المستمر، وأكدت أن النجاح هو عملٌ جماعي يقوم على التعاون وروح الفريق.