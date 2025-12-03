The Health Assembly of the City has issued a decision to appoint Dr. Dua'a Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Freidi as the Executive Director for Medical Affairs and Director of the Main Hospital at King Salman bin Abdulaziz Medical City. This step reflects the continued presence of Saudi women in health leadership positions and their growing role in developing medical services and enhancing the efficiency of the treatment system.



Dr. Dua'a expressed her pride in this trust, which she considered a motivation to double efforts to elevate the level of health services at King Salman bin Abdulaziz Medical City.



She also extended her thanks to her colleagues in the medical and administrative staff for their ongoing support, and emphasized that success is a collective effort based on cooperation and team spirit.