غَيَّب الموت، صباح اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مدير الجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة سابقاً الدكتور محمد بن علي فراج العقلا، بعد معاناة مع المرض، تاركاً خلفه سيرة حافلة بالعطاء العلمي والأكاديمي والقيادي امتدت لأربعة عقود، شهد خلالها منجزات مميزة أسهمت في تطوير مسارات التعليم الجامعي في المملكة.وصلي عليه في المسجد الحرام بمكة المكرمة، ودفن في مقبرة شهداء الحر.


وكان الراحل – رحمه الله – مثالاً للخلق الرفيع والتواضع والحرص على خدمة طلابه وزملائه، واشتهر بحبه لقضاء حوائج الناس وسعة صدره، مما أكسبه محبة وتقدير كل من عرفه وتعامل معه.


النشأة والتعليم


وُلد العقلا في مكة المكرمة عام 1957م (1378هـ)، وتلقى تعليمه العالي في الجامعات السعودية، إذ حصل على:


– البكالوريوس من كلية الاقتصاد والإدارة بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز عام 1401هـ.


– الماجستير في الاقتصاد الإسلامي من كلية الشريعة بجامعة أم القرى عام 1406هـ.


– الدكتوراه في الاقتصاد الإسلامي من الجامعة نفسها عام 1409هـ.


مسيرة أكاديمية متدرجة


بدأ الفقيد حياته المهنية معيداً بقسم الاقتصاد الإسلامي بجامعة أم القرى عام 1401هـ، ثم شق طريقه العلمي تدريجياً حتى أصبح أحد أبرز المختصين في مجال الاقتصاد الإسلامي، وذلك من خلال المناصب التالية:


– أستاذ مساعد عام 1410هـ.


– رئيس قسم الاقتصاد الإسلامي (1411–1415هـ).


– أستاذ مشارك عام 1417هـ.


– وكيل كلية الشريعة والدراسات الإسلامية (1417–1418هـ).


– عميد عمادة خدمة المجتمع والتعليم المستمر لمدة عامين ابتداءً من 10/2/1418هـ.


– عميد كلية الشريعة والدراسات الإسلامية لفترات متعددة منذ 1419هـ.


– نيله درجة الأستاذية عام 1421هـ.


– تكليفه مجدداً عميداً للكلية ستة أشهر ابتداءً من 8/6/1423هـ.


أدوار قيادية بارزة


حظي العقلا بثقة ولاة الأمر، فصدرت الموافقة السامية على تكليفه وكيلاً لجامعة أم القرى للدراسات العليا والبحث العلمي لمدة ثلاث سنوات اعتباراً من 2/11/1423هـ، وتجديد تكليفه للفترة نفسها ابتداءً من 2/11/1426هـ.


كما ترأس عدداً من اللجان الدائمة المؤثرة في صناعة القرار الأكاديمي، من أبرزها:


– اللجنة الدائمة لتعيين المعيدين والمحاضرين.


– اللجنة الدائمة للابتعاث والتدريب.


قيادة الجامعة الإسلامية


وفي محطة مهمة من مسيرته، صدر الأمر السامي الكريم رقم (أ/31) بتاريخ 3/3/1428هـ بتعيينه مديراً للجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة بالمرتبة الممتازة، وشهدت الجامعة خلال قيادته نقلة نوعية في برامجها الأكاديمية والبحثية وتوسعاً في خدماتها للطلاب من داخل المملكة وخارجها. كما تم تمديد خدمته في المنصب لمدة أربع سنوات أخرى بموجب الأمر السامي رقم (أ/4) بتاريخ 2/3/1433هـ.


وداع قامة أكاديمية وطنية


برحيل الدكتور العقلا تفقد الساحة الأكاديمية أحد رجالاتها البارزين ممن تركوا بصمة مؤثرة في مجال الاقتصاد الإسلامي وفي تعزيز حضور المؤسسات العلمية السعودية إقليمياً وعالمياً.


نسأل الله أن يتغمّد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.