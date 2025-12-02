Today (Tuesday) morning, the death of the former Director of the Islamic University in Medina, Dr. Mohammed bin Ali Farraj Al-Aqla, was announced after a struggle with illness, leaving behind a rich legacy of scientific, academic, and leadership contributions that spanned four decades, during which he witnessed remarkable achievements that contributed to the development of higher education pathways in the Kingdom.



The late Dr. Al-Aqla – may Allah have mercy on him – was an example of high morals, humility, and a commitment to serving his students and colleagues. He was known for his love of helping others and his open-heartedness, which earned him the affection and respect of everyone who knew him and interacted with him.



Early Life and Education



Al-Aqla was born in Mecca in 1957 (1378 AH), and he received his higher education at Saudi universities, where he obtained:



– A bachelor's degree from the College of Economics and Administration at King Abdulaziz University in 1401 AH.



– A master's degree in Islamic economics from the College of Sharia at Umm Al-Qura University in 1406 AH.



– A PhD in Islamic economics from the same university in 1409 AH.



Progressive Academic Career



The deceased began his professional life as a teaching assistant in the Islamic Economics Department at Umm Al-Qura University in 1401 AH, then gradually paved his scientific path until he became one of the most prominent specialists in the field of Islamic economics, through the following positions:



– Assistant Professor in 1410 AH.



– Head of the Islamic Economics Department (1411–1415 AH).



– Associate Professor in 1417 AH.



– Vice Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies (1417–1418 AH).



– Dean of the Community Service and Continuing Education Deanship for two years starting from 10/2/1418 AH.



– Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies for multiple terms since 1419 AH.



– Attaining the rank of Professor in 1421 AH.



– Reappointed as Dean of the college for six months starting from 8/6/1423 AH.



Prominent Leadership Roles



Al-Aqla earned the trust of the authorities, as a royal approval was issued for his appointment as Vice President of Umm Al-Qura University for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research for three years starting from 2/11/1423 AH, and his appointment was renewed for the same period starting from 2/11/1426 AH.



He also chaired several influential permanent committees in academic decision-making, including:



– The Permanent Committee for Appointing Teaching Assistants and Lecturers.



– The Permanent Committee for Scholarships and Training.



Leadership of the Islamic University



In an important phase of his career, the royal decree number (A/31) was issued on 3/3/1428 AH appointing him as the Director of the Islamic University in Medina at the excellent rank. During his leadership, the university witnessed a qualitative leap in its academic and research programs and an expansion of its services to students from within the Kingdom and abroad. His service in the position was also extended for another four years by royal decree number (A/4) dated 2/3/1433 AH.



Farewell to a National Academic Figure



With the passing of Dr. Al-Aqla, the academic arena loses one of its prominent figures who left a significant mark in the field of Islamic economics and in enhancing the presence of Saudi scientific institutions regionally and globally.



We ask Allah to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family, relatives, and loved ones with patience and solace.