لبى مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية بشكل فوري النداء الإنساني العاجل الذي أطلقته عشرات الأسر النازحة في منطقة مواصي خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة، جراء الأزمة الإنسانية الراهنة التي أدت إلى تدمير واحتراق عدد كبير من الخيام، وذلك ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق.

وفور تلقي النداء سير مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة قافلة خيامٍ إلى الموقع، حيث باشرت الفرق الميدانية التابعة للمركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث -الشريك التنفيذي للمركز في قطاع غزة- أعمال نصب الخيام وتجهيزها لإيواء الأسر المتضررة، بعد ساعات عصيبة قضوها في العراء.

‎وعبّر المستفيدون عن بالغ شكرهم وامتنانهم للمملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، مؤكدين أن سرعة الاستجابة كان لها الأثر البالغ في التخفيف من معاناتهم، وأن توفير الخيام أنقذ عشرات الأسر من قضاء ليلتها دون مأوى.

وتجسد هذه الاستجابة العاجلة النهج الإنساني الذي يتبعه مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية في التعامل مع الأزمات الطارئة، من خلال الوصول السريع إلى المتضررين وتوفير احتياجاتهم الأساسية، في إطار جهوده المتواصلة لدعم الشعب الفلسطيني والتخفيف من معاناة الأسر النازحة في مختلف أنحاء قطاع غزة.