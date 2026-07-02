لبى مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية بشكل فوري النداء الإنساني العاجل الذي أطلقته عشرات الأسر النازحة في منطقة مواصي خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة، جراء الأزمة الإنسانية الراهنة التي أدت إلى تدمير واحتراق عدد كبير من الخيام، وذلك ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق.
وفور تلقي النداء سير مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة قافلة خيامٍ إلى الموقع، حيث باشرت الفرق الميدانية التابعة للمركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث -الشريك التنفيذي للمركز في قطاع غزة- أعمال نصب الخيام وتجهيزها لإيواء الأسر المتضررة، بعد ساعات عصيبة قضوها في العراء.
وعبّر المستفيدون عن بالغ شكرهم وامتنانهم للمملكة العربية السعودية ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، مؤكدين أن سرعة الاستجابة كان لها الأثر البالغ في التخفيف من معاناتهم، وأن توفير الخيام أنقذ عشرات الأسر من قضاء ليلتها دون مأوى.
وتجسد هذه الاستجابة العاجلة النهج الإنساني الذي يتبعه مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية في التعامل مع الأزمات الطارئة، من خلال الوصول السريع إلى المتضررين وتوفير احتياجاتهم الأساسية، في إطار جهوده المتواصلة لدعم الشعب الفلسطيني والتخفيف من معاناة الأسر النازحة في مختلف أنحاء قطاع غزة.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center promptly responded to the urgent humanitarian call issued by dozens of displaced families in the Mawasi Khan Younis area in southern Gaza Strip, due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis that led to the destruction and burning of a large number of tents, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people.
Immediately upon receiving the call, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center dispatched a convoy of tents to the site, where the field teams from the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage - the executive partner of the center in Gaza - began setting up the tents and preparing them to shelter the affected families, after they spent harrowing hours in the open.
The beneficiaries expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, affirming that the speed of the response had a significant impact in alleviating their suffering, and that the provision of tents saved dozens of families from spending the night without shelter.
This urgent response embodies the humanitarian approach followed by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in dealing with emergency crises, through rapid access to those affected and providing their basic needs, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate the suffering of displaced families throughout the Gaza Strip.