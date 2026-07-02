The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center promptly responded to the urgent humanitarian call issued by dozens of displaced families in the Mawasi Khan Younis area in southern Gaza Strip, due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis that led to the destruction and burning of a large number of tents, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people.

Immediately upon receiving the call, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center dispatched a convoy of tents to the site, where the field teams from the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage - the executive partner of the center in Gaza - began setting up the tents and preparing them to shelter the affected families, after they spent harrowing hours in the open.

The beneficiaries expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, affirming that the speed of the response had a significant impact in alleviating their suffering, and that the provision of tents saved dozens of families from spending the night without shelter.

This urgent response embodies the humanitarian approach followed by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in dealing with emergency crises, through rapid access to those affected and providing their basic needs, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate the suffering of displaced families throughout the Gaza Strip.