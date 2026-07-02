كرّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، الفائزين بجائزة الأميرة صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز للمواطنة المسؤولة، في دورتها الخامسة، تقديرًا لمساهماتهم المتميزة في تعزيز قيم المسؤولية المجتمعية وخدمة المجتمع.

جاء ذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه اليوم، الأمين العام لمؤسسة جائزة الأميرة صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز للتميز في العمل الاجتماعي الدكتور فهد بن حمد المغلوث، والمدير العام لتعليم المنطقة ملهي عقدي، حيث استعرض المغلوث أهداف المؤسسة وبرامجها الرامية إلى دعم المبادرات المجتمعية، وترسيخ ثقافة التميز في العمل الاجتماعي، بما يسهم في خدمة شريحة واسعة من المجتمع والارتقاء بجودة المبادرات ذات الأثر التنموي.

ونوّه الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بالدور الذي تضطلع به المؤسسة في تحفيز المبادرات النوعية وتعزيز المسؤولية المجتمعية، مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة دعم البرامج التي تسهم في تنمية المجتمع وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأعرب الدكتور فهد المغلوث عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة جازان على دعمه واهتمامه بالمبادرات الاجتماعية، مؤكدًا أن دعمه يسهم في تعزيز أثر الجائزة وتحقيق رسالتها في نشر ثقافة التميز والعمل الاجتماعي.