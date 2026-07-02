The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, honored the winners of the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award for Responsible Citizenship in its fifth edition, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to promoting the values of social responsibility and community service.

This took place during his reception today in his office of the Secretary-General of the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award for Excellence in Social Work, Dr. Fahd bin Hamad Al-Maghlouth, and the Director General of Education in the region, Malhi Aqdi. Al-Maghlouth reviewed the foundation's goals and programs aimed at supporting community initiatives and instilling a culture of excellence in social work, which contributes to serving a wide segment of society and enhancing the quality of initiatives with developmental impact.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz emphasized the role that the foundation plays in stimulating qualitative initiatives and enhancing social responsibility, affirming the importance of continuing to support programs that contribute to community development and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Dr. Fahd Al-Maghlouth expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the Jazan Region for his support and interest in social initiatives, confirming that his support contributes to enhancing the impact of the award and achieving its message in spreading the culture of excellence and social work.