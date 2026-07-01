رفع أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتمديد خدمته أميراً للمنطقة لمدة أربع سنوات.

وأكد أمير نجران أن هذه الثقة الملكية الغالية تمثل وسام فخر واعتزاز، وحافزاً لمضاعفة الجهود، ومواصلة العمل بكل إخلاص وتفانٍ لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن، وتحقيق تطلعات القيادة، والإسهام في مسيرة التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها المملكة في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأعرب الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز عن اعتزازه بما تحظى به منطقة نجران ومناطق المملكة من دعم واهتمام كريمين من القيادة، مؤكداً أن المرحلة القادمة ستكون امتداداً لمسيرة العمل والبناء، وتعزيز التنمية، والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات، بما يلبي احتياجات المواطنين والمقيمين في المنطقة.