The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the royal decree extending his service as the Prince of the region for four more years.

Prince Najran affirmed that this precious royal trust represents a badge of pride and honor, and a motivation to double efforts and continue working with sincerity and dedication to serve the religion, then the king and the homeland, to achieve the aspirations of the leadership, and to contribute to the comprehensive development journey that the Kingdom is witnessing under Vision 2030.

Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz expressed his pride in the support and generous attention that the Najran region and other regions of the Kingdom receive from the leadership, affirming that the upcoming phase will be an extension of the journey of work and construction, enhancing development, and improving the quality of services to meet the needs of citizens and residents in the region.