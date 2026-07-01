رفع أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتمديد خدمته أميراً للمنطقة لمدة أربع سنوات.
وأكد أمير نجران أن هذه الثقة الملكية الغالية تمثل وسام فخر واعتزاز، وحافزاً لمضاعفة الجهود، ومواصلة العمل بكل إخلاص وتفانٍ لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن، وتحقيق تطلعات القيادة، والإسهام في مسيرة التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها المملكة في ظل رؤية المملكة 2030.
وأعرب الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز عن اعتزازه بما تحظى به منطقة نجران ومناطق المملكة من دعم واهتمام كريمين من القيادة، مؤكداً أن المرحلة القادمة ستكون امتداداً لمسيرة العمل والبناء، وتعزيز التنمية، والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات، بما يلبي احتياجات المواطنين والمقيمين في المنطقة.
The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the royal decree extending his service as the Prince of the region for four more years.
Prince Najran affirmed that this precious royal trust represents a badge of pride and honor, and a motivation to double efforts and continue working with sincerity and dedication to serve the religion, then the king and the homeland, to achieve the aspirations of the leadership, and to contribute to the comprehensive development journey that the Kingdom is witnessing under Vision 2030.
Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz expressed his pride in the support and generous attention that the Najran region and other regions of the Kingdom receive from the leadership, affirming that the upcoming phase will be an extension of the journey of work and construction, enhancing development, and improving the quality of services to meet the needs of citizens and residents in the region.