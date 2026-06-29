تواصل أمانة منطقة عسير تنفيذ أعمال صيانة وتأهيل طريق الملك فهد في أبها ضمن مشاريعها المستمرة لرفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق وتحسين جودة البنية التحتيه بما يعزز مستوى السلامة المرورية ويرتقي بالخدمات المقدمة للأهالي والزوار. وأوضحت الأمانة أن المشروع يشمل كشط طبقات الإسفلت المتضررة، وإعادة السفلتة وفق المواصفات الفنية المعتمدة بطول يبلغ (10) كيلومترات في كل اتجاه، إضافة إلى تنفيذ أعمال الدهانات الأرضية وتحسين الإنارة واستكمال عناصر السلامة المرورية. وأكدت أن هذه الأعمال تهدف إلى تحسين جودة الطريق ورفع مستوى السلامة وتعزيز انسيابية الحركة المرورية بما يسهم في توفير تجربة تنقل أكثر أمانًا وراحة لمستخدمي الطريق. وبيّنت أمانة منطقة عسير أن المشروع يأتي ضمن خططها المستمرة لصيانة وتأهيل الطرق الرئيسية بما يواكب النمو العمراني، ويرفع كفاءة شبكة النقل، ويعزز جودة الحياة في مدن ومحافظات المنطقة.