The Municipality of Asir Region continues to carry out maintenance and rehabilitation works on King Fahd Road in Abha as part of its ongoing projects to enhance the efficiency of the road network and improve the quality of infrastructure, which boosts traffic safety and elevates the services provided to residents and visitors. The municipality clarified that the project includes milling the damaged asphalt layers and resurfacing according to the approved technical specifications over a length of (10) kilometers in each direction, in addition to implementing ground painting works, improving lighting, and completing traffic safety elements. It emphasized that these works aim to improve the quality of the road, enhance safety levels, and facilitate smooth traffic flow, contributing to a safer and more comfortable travel experience for road users. The Municipality of Asir Region indicated that the project is part of its ongoing plans for the maintenance and rehabilitation of main roads to keep pace with urban growth, enhance the efficiency of the transport network, and improve the quality of life in the cities and governorates of the region.