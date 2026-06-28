دشّن نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي، وعدد من المسؤولين من داخل المملكة وخارجها، فعاليات أسبوع المياه السعودي الأول، الذي يُقام في مدينة جدة خلال الفترة من 28 يونيو إلى 02 يوليو 2026م؛ للإسهام في دعم جهود المملكة في دعم وتطوير قطاع المياه، وتعزيز التعاون ودعم الابتكار، وترسيخ مكانتها وريادتها العالمية في تحقيق الأمن المائي واستدامته، وذلك بمشاركة محلية وإقليمية ودولية واسعة.
ويتضمن الأسبوع حدثين رئيسيين؛ هما المنتدى العربي السابع للمياه، والاجتماع التشاوري الثاني للمنتدى العالمي الـ11 للمياه، بمشاركة نخبة من صناع القرار، والخبراء، والمتخصصين، وممثلي المنظمات الإقليمية والدولية، إلى جانب الجهات الحكومية، والقطاع الخاص، والمؤسسات البحثية، كما يقام ضمن فعاليات الأسبوع، معرض مصاحب يجمع عدداً من الجهات الحكومية، والشركات الوطنية والعالمية المتخصصة؛ لاستعراض أحدث التقنيات والابتكارات والحلول الذكية في مجال إدارة الموارد المائية، والتحلية، وإعادة الاستخدام، والرقمنة؛ بما يعكس التطور الكبير الذي يشهده قطاع المياه في المملكة، ويتيح فرصاً لتبادل الخبرات والمعارف، وبناء الشراكات النوعية.
وخلال كلمته الافتتاحية، أكد وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة أن النسخة الأولى من أسبوع المياه السعودي في محافظة جدة تحمل رمزية خاصة في مسيرة المياه بالمنطقة، إذ انطلقت منها إشارات التحول نحو الحلول المبتكرة لتحديات المياه حين وجّه الملك عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- في عشرينيات القرن الماضي بجلب أولى التقنيات الحديثة لتحلية المياه لخدمة زوار بيت الله الحرام من المعتمرين والحجاج؛ لتكون رسالة مبكرة بأن الابتكار خيار إستراتيجي لمواجهة تحديات ندرة المياه في المملكة، بل وفي العالم، موضحاً أن المملكة تعاملت مع تحديات المياه بمنهج إصلاحي متدرج ومتكامل، فشهد قطاع المياه خلال العقد الأخير تحولاً إستراتيجياً شاملاً، لم يقتصر على التوسع في البنية التحتية فحسب، بل شمل البنية المؤسسية والحوكمة والتنظيم والتمويل والتشغيل، وتوطين الصناعات والمعرفة لرفع كفاءة الاستثمار، ضمن إطار إصلاحي متكامل تقوده رؤية المملكة 2030، والإستراتيجية الوطنية للمياه.
وأبان المهندس الفضلي أن هذا التحول انعكس في مؤشرات أداء ملموسة؛ إذ انخفض استهلاك المياه الجوفية غير المتجددة من نحو 21 مليار متر مكعب في عام 2016م إلى نحو 11.0 مليار متر مكعب في عام 2025م، وبلغت القدرة الإنتاجية للمياه المحلاة حالياً 16 مليون متر مكعب يومياً، مقارنة بـ9 ملايين متر مكعب يومياً عام 2016م، وتبلغ نسبة وصول خدمات مياه الشرب الآمنة إلى السكان 100%، منها نحو 85% مغطاة بالشبكة، كما ارتفعت السعة التخزينية الإستراتيجية بنسبة تزيد على 125%.
وأشار إلى أن قطاع المياه أصبح أكثر كفاءةً وجاذبيةً للاستثمار والشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، ممكَّناً بإطار مؤسسي متكامل يُعظِّم مشاركتَه على طول سلسلة الإمداد، وبفضل وضوح الأطر التنظيمية والتعاقدية وتوسُّع نماذج الشراكة وممكِّناتها التي نجحت في جذب استثمارات تجاوزت 60 مليار ريال، وأسهمت في خفض تكلفة إنتاج المياه، وتحسين كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة في منظومة الإنتاج، وهذا يعكس انتقال قطاع المياه من نموذج يعتمد على التوسع في الإمداد والخدمات، إلى نموذج يوازن بين العرض والطلب، وأمن الإمداد، والكفاءة، والاستدامة المالية والبيئية.
وأضاف المهندس الفضلي أنه في ظل ما تشهده المنطقة من تطورات جيوسياسية وتقلبات في سلاسل الإمداد وأسواق الطاقة، وخلال الشهور الماضية؛ أثبتت منظومة المياه في المملكة قدرتها على المحافظة على أمن الإمداد واستمرارية الخدمة، بفضل تنوع مصادر الإنتاج، واتساع شبكات النقل، وارتفاع السعة التخزينية، وتكامل الحوكمة والتشغيل، ما يؤكد أن الاستثمار في المياه هو استثمار في أمن الإنسان، واستقرار الاقتصاد، واستدامة التنمية.
وذكر أن المملكة أسهمت بفاعلية في أجندة المياه الإقليمية والدولية، إذ بادرت إلى إطلاق وتفعيل منصات وشراكات مهمة، من أبرزها إطلاق المنظمة العالمية للمياه ومقرها الرياض، والمركز الدولي لأبحاث المياه إلى جانب استضافة قمم ومؤتمرات واجتماعات رئاسية ووزارية متخصصة تعزز التعاون الدولي في قضايا المياه، مثل قمة المياه الواحدة عام 2024م، والمنتدى العالمي الـ11 للمياه المزمع عقده في الرياض عام 2027م، إذ يأتي أسبوع المياه السعودي الأول ليكون منصة وطنية لتوحيد الجهود، وتعظيم الاستفادة من المؤتمرات والفعاليات الوطنية والدولية ذات العلاقة بالمياه، بما يحقق مزيداً من الزخم والتفاعل مع قضايا المياه وتحدياتها، ويدعم تبادل الخبرات محلياً وعالمياً، ويفتح مسارات جديدة للشراكات والاستثمار والابتكار، ويخدم أمن المياه واستدامته كمورد اقتصادي مهم، ويعزز إسهام المملكة في مستقبل المياه عربياً وعالمياً.
ولفت وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة إلى أن هذه النسخة من الأسبوع تكتسب أهمية خاصة كونها تضم حدثين رئيسيين مهمين هما: المنتدى العربي (السابع) للمياه الذي ينظمه المجلس العربي للمياه، والاجتماع التشاوري (الثاني) للمنتدى العالمي الـ11 للمياه، الذي يمثل محطة مهمة في المسار التحضيري لاستضافة المملكة للمنتدى العالمي للمياه في الرياض عام 2027م، بالشراكة مع مجلس المياه العالمي.
من جهته، أكد رئيس المجلس العالمي للمياه لويك فوشون أن الموارد المائية غير التقليدية، مثل تحلية المياه، وإعادة استخدام المياه، وإدارة المياه الجوفية، ونقل المياه؛ تمثّل ركائز أساسية لضمان تحقيق الأمن المائي في المستقبل، وذلك من خلال المحافظة على الموارد المائية المتاحة والعمل على تعزيزها، والحدّ من الاستهلاك والهدر غير الرشيدين، منوّهاً بضرورة الانتقال من النقاش إلى التنفيذ؛ عبر تحسين الحوكمة، وتعزيز التمويل، وتبني حلول وابتكارات عملية في القطاع، للإسهام في حماية البنية التحتية للمياه وخدماتها، خصوصاً في أوقات الأزمات والنزاعات، ومواجهة تحديات المياه بشكل جماعي، بما في ذلك ندرة المياه، والفيضانات، والجفاف والتلوث.
فيما دعت المبعوثة الخاصة للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة المعنية بالمياه ريتنو مارسودي إلى إدماج القدرة على الصمود في مواجهة تحديات المياه ضمن التخطيط الوطني، وإستراتيجيات المناخ، وآليات التمويل، وسياسات التنمية، مبينة أن التعاون الدولي في مجال المياه يُعد ضرورة أساسية، لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة، وينبغي أن يكون أكثر تنسيقاً واتساقاً، عبر مسارات الأمم المتحدة والمنصات العالمية المختلفة، مشيرة إلى أن المنتدى العالمي للمياه يمكن أن يؤدي دوراً مهماً في تحويل الالتزامات السياسية العالمية إلى حلولٍ عملية وشراكات فعالة، وآليات تمويل ونشر للتقنيات المناسبة.
بدوره، أوضح رئيس المجلس العربي للمياه الدكتور محمود أبو زيد أن نُدرة المياه في العالم العربي تُشكّل تهديداً أمنياً حاداً، يتفاقم أثره بسبب النمو السكاني المتسارع، والقيود المالية، واعتماد المنطقة على موارد مائية متجددة؛ مما يؤثّر على أمن الطاقة، والأمن الغذائي، والاستقرار الاجتماعي في المنطقة العربية، مضيفاً أن تغير المناخ سيؤدي إلى زيادة الضغوط على الأمن المائي العربي، وتوقّع انخفاض الموارد المائية المتجددة بنسبة تصل إلى 20% بحلول عام 2030.
وأشار الدكتور أبو زيد إلى أن هذه التحديات يمكن تجاوزها بالإرادة والابتكار، والالتزام بالتعاون والحوار التشاركي بين مختلف الأطراف المعنية، لاستكشاف حلول رائدة، داعياً إلى تعزيز دور القطاع الخاص، وتوفير فرص تمويل قابلة للاستثمار؛ لتوسيع الاعتماد على الموارد المائية غير التقليدية، وتسريع تنفيذ الحلول العملية.
يُذكر أن اليوم الأول يشهد انعقاد جلسات حوارية رفيعة المستوى، بمشاركة عددٍ من وزراء المياه في الدول العربية ونوابهم، إضافة إلى جلسات حوارية فرعية، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمتخصصين في قطاع المياه من داخل المملكة وخارجها.
The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the first Saudi Water Week, in the presence of the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli, along with several officials from within and outside the Kingdom. The event is taking place in Jeddah from June 28 to July 2, 2026, to contribute to supporting the Kingdom's efforts in developing the water sector, enhancing cooperation, supporting innovation, and establishing its global position and leadership in achieving and sustaining water security, with extensive local, regional, and international participation.
The week includes two main events: the seventh Arab Water Forum and the second consultative meeting of the 11th World Water Forum, featuring a selection of decision-makers, experts, specialists, and representatives from regional and international organizations, as well as government entities, the private sector, and research institutions. Additionally, a concurrent exhibition will showcase several government entities and national and international specialized companies to present the latest technologies, innovations, and smart solutions in the field of water resource management, desalination, reuse, and digitization, reflecting the significant development in the water sector in the Kingdom and providing opportunities for knowledge and experience exchange and building quality partnerships.
During his opening speech, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture emphasized that the first edition of Saudi Water Week in Jeddah carries special symbolism in the region's water journey, as it was from here that signals of transformation towards innovative solutions for water challenges were launched when King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - directed in the 1920s to bring the first modern technologies for water desalination to serve the visitors of the Sacred House of God from pilgrims and Umrah performers; sending an early message that innovation is a strategic option to face the challenges of water scarcity in the Kingdom and the world. He explained that the Kingdom has dealt with water challenges through a gradual and integrated reform approach, witnessing a comprehensive strategic transformation in the water sector over the past decade, which has not only expanded infrastructure but also included institutional frameworks, governance, regulation, financing, operations, and localizing industries and knowledge to enhance investment efficiency within a comprehensive reform framework led by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the National Water Strategy.
Engineer Al-Fadli indicated that this transformation has been reflected in tangible performance indicators; as the consumption of non-renewable groundwater decreased from about 21 billion cubic meters in 2016 to about 11.0 billion cubic meters in 2025. The production capacity of desalinated water currently stands at 16 million cubic meters per day, compared to 9 million cubic meters per day in 2016, and the percentage of access to safe drinking water services for the population is 100%, with about 85% covered by the network. Additionally, strategic storage capacity has increased by more than 125%.
He pointed out that the water sector has become more efficient and attractive for investment and partnership with the private sector, enabled by a comprehensive institutional framework that maximizes its participation along the supply chain. Thanks to the clarity of regulatory and contractual frameworks and the expansion of partnership models and enablers, investments exceeding 60 billion riyals have been attracted, contributing to reducing the cost of water production and improving energy consumption efficiency in the production system. This reflects the transition of the water sector from a model dependent on expanding supply and services to a model that balances supply and demand, supply security, efficiency, and financial and environmental sustainability.
Engineer Al-Fadli added that in light of the geopolitical developments and fluctuations in supply chains and energy markets in the region, the water system in the Kingdom has proven its ability to maintain supply security and service continuity, thanks to the diversity of production sources, the expansion of transport networks, increased storage capacity, and integrated governance and operations. This confirms that investing in water is an investment in human security, economic stability, and sustainable development.
He mentioned that the Kingdom has actively contributed to the regional and international water agenda, having initiated and activated important platforms and partnerships, most notably the launch of the Global Water Organization based in Riyadh and the International Water Research Center, in addition to hosting summits, conferences, and specialized presidential and ministerial meetings that enhance international cooperation on water issues, such as the One Water Summit in 2024 and the 11th World Water Forum scheduled to be held in Riyadh in 2027. The first Saudi Water Week serves as a national platform to unify efforts and maximize the benefits from national and international conferences and events related to water, achieving more momentum and interaction with water issues and challenges, supporting the exchange of experiences locally and globally, opening new pathways for partnerships, investment, and innovation, and serving water security and sustainability as an important economic resource, enhancing the Kingdom's contribution to the future of water both regionally and globally.
The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture noted that this edition of the week holds special importance as it includes two significant main events: the seventh Arab Water Forum organized by the Arab Water Council and the second consultative meeting of the 11th World Water Forum, which represents an important milestone in the preparatory path for the Kingdom's hosting of the World Water Forum in Riyadh in 2027, in partnership with the World Water Council.
For his part, the President of the World Water Council, Loïc Fauchon, affirmed that non-conventional water resources, such as desalination, water reuse, groundwater management, and water transfer, represent essential pillars to ensure future water security by preserving available water resources, enhancing them, and reducing unsustainable consumption and waste. He emphasized the need to move from discussion to implementation through improved governance, enhanced financing, and the adoption of practical solutions and innovations in the sector, contributing to the protection of water infrastructure and services, especially in times of crises and conflicts, and collectively addressing water challenges, including water scarcity, floods, drought, and pollution.
Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Water, Rina Marsudi, called for integrating resilience to water challenges into national planning, climate strategies, financing mechanisms, and development policies, indicating that international cooperation in the field of water is an essential necessity to achieve sustainable development goals. It should be more coordinated and coherent through UN pathways and various global platforms, noting that the World Water Forum can play an important role in transforming global political commitments into practical solutions, effective partnerships, and financing mechanisms to disseminate appropriate technologies.
For his part, Dr. Mahmoud Abu Zeid, President of the Arab Water Council, explained that water scarcity in the Arab world poses a severe security threat, exacerbated by rapid population growth, financial constraints, and the region's reliance on renewable water resources, affecting energy security, food security, and social stability in the Arab region. He added that climate change will increase pressures on Arab water security, predicting a decrease in renewable water resources by up to 20% by 2030.
Dr. Abu Zeid pointed out that these challenges can be overcome with will, innovation, and a commitment to cooperation and participatory dialogue among various stakeholders to explore pioneering solutions, calling for enhancing the role of the private sector and providing investable financing opportunities to expand reliance on non-conventional water resources and accelerate the implementation of practical solutions.
It is worth mentioning that the first day will witness high-level dialogue sessions, with the participation of several water ministers from Arab countries and their deputies, in addition to sub-dialogue sessions featuring a selection of experts and specialists in the water sector from within and outside the Kingdom.