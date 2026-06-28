دشّن نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبدالرحمن بن عبدالمحسن الفضلي، وعدد من المسؤولين من داخل المملكة وخارجها، فعاليات أسبوع المياه السعودي الأول، الذي يُقام في مدينة جدة خلال الفترة من 28 يونيو إلى 02 يوليو 2026م؛ للإسهام في دعم جهود المملكة في دعم وتطوير قطاع المياه، وتعزيز التعاون ودعم الابتكار، وترسيخ مكانتها وريادتها العالمية في تحقيق الأمن المائي واستدامته، وذلك بمشاركة محلية وإقليمية ودولية واسعة.

ويتضمن الأسبوع حدثين رئيسيين؛ هما المنتدى العربي السابع للمياه، والاجتماع التشاوري الثاني للمنتدى العالمي الـ11 للمياه، بمشاركة نخبة من صناع القرار، والخبراء، والمتخصصين، وممثلي المنظمات الإقليمية والدولية، إلى جانب الجهات الحكومية، والقطاع الخاص، والمؤسسات البحثية، كما يقام ضمن فعاليات الأسبوع، معرض مصاحب يجمع عدداً من الجهات الحكومية، والشركات الوطنية والعالمية المتخصصة؛ لاستعراض أحدث التقنيات والابتكارات والحلول الذكية في مجال إدارة الموارد المائية، والتحلية، وإعادة الاستخدام، والرقمنة؛ بما يعكس التطور الكبير الذي يشهده قطاع المياه في المملكة، ويتيح فرصاً لتبادل الخبرات والمعارف، وبناء الشراكات النوعية.

وخلال كلمته الافتتاحية، أكد وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة أن النسخة الأولى من أسبوع المياه السعودي في محافظة جدة تحمل رمزية خاصة في مسيرة المياه بالمنطقة، إذ انطلقت منها إشارات التحول نحو الحلول المبتكرة لتحديات المياه حين وجّه الملك عبدالعزيز -رحمه الله- في عشرينيات القرن الماضي بجلب أولى التقنيات الحديثة لتحلية المياه لخدمة زوار بيت الله الحرام من المعتمرين والحجاج؛ لتكون رسالة مبكرة بأن الابتكار خيار إستراتيجي لمواجهة تحديات ندرة المياه في المملكة، بل وفي العالم، موضحاً أن المملكة تعاملت مع تحديات المياه بمنهج إصلاحي متدرج ومتكامل، فشهد قطاع المياه خلال العقد الأخير تحولاً إستراتيجياً شاملاً، لم يقتصر على التوسع في البنية التحتية فحسب، بل شمل البنية المؤسسية والحوكمة والتنظيم والتمويل والتشغيل، وتوطين الصناعات والمعرفة لرفع كفاءة الاستثمار، ضمن إطار إصلاحي متكامل تقوده رؤية المملكة 2030، والإستراتيجية الوطنية للمياه.

وأبان المهندس الفضلي أن هذا التحول انعكس في مؤشرات أداء ملموسة؛ إذ انخفض استهلاك المياه الجوفية غير المتجددة من نحو 21 مليار متر مكعب في عام 2016م إلى نحو 11.0 مليار متر مكعب في عام 2025م، وبلغت القدرة الإنتاجية للمياه المحلاة حالياً 16 مليون متر مكعب يومياً، مقارنة بـ9 ملايين متر مكعب يومياً عام 2016م، وتبلغ نسبة وصول خدمات مياه الشرب الآمنة إلى السكان 100%، منها نحو 85% مغطاة بالشبكة، كما ارتفعت السعة التخزينية الإستراتيجية بنسبة تزيد على 125%.

وأشار إلى أن قطاع المياه أصبح أكثر كفاءةً وجاذبيةً للاستثمار والشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، ممكَّناً بإطار مؤسسي متكامل يُعظِّم مشاركتَه على طول سلسلة الإمداد، وبفضل وضوح الأطر التنظيمية والتعاقدية وتوسُّع نماذج الشراكة وممكِّناتها التي نجحت في جذب استثمارات تجاوزت 60 مليار ريال، وأسهمت في خفض تكلفة إنتاج المياه، وتحسين كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة في منظومة الإنتاج، وهذا يعكس انتقال قطاع المياه من نموذج يعتمد على التوسع في الإمداد والخدمات، إلى نموذج يوازن بين العرض والطلب، وأمن الإمداد، والكفاءة، والاستدامة المالية والبيئية.

وأضاف المهندس الفضلي أنه في ظل ما تشهده المنطقة من تطورات جيوسياسية وتقلبات في سلاسل الإمداد وأسواق الطاقة، وخلال الشهور الماضية؛ أثبتت منظومة المياه في المملكة قدرتها على المحافظة على أمن الإمداد واستمرارية الخدمة، بفضل تنوع مصادر الإنتاج، واتساع شبكات النقل، وارتفاع السعة التخزينية، وتكامل الحوكمة والتشغيل، ما يؤكد أن الاستثمار في المياه هو استثمار في أمن الإنسان، واستقرار الاقتصاد، واستدامة التنمية.

وذكر أن المملكة أسهمت بفاعلية في أجندة المياه الإقليمية والدولية، إذ بادرت إلى إطلاق وتفعيل منصات وشراكات مهمة، من أبرزها إطلاق المنظمة العالمية للمياه ومقرها الرياض، والمركز الدولي لأبحاث المياه إلى جانب استضافة قمم ومؤتمرات واجتماعات رئاسية ووزارية متخصصة تعزز التعاون الدولي في قضايا المياه، مثل قمة المياه الواحدة عام 2024م، والمنتدى العالمي الـ11 للمياه المزمع عقده في الرياض عام 2027م، إذ يأتي أسبوع المياه السعودي الأول ليكون منصة وطنية لتوحيد الجهود، وتعظيم الاستفادة من المؤتمرات والفعاليات الوطنية والدولية ذات العلاقة بالمياه، بما يحقق مزيداً من الزخم والتفاعل مع قضايا المياه وتحدياتها، ويدعم تبادل الخبرات محلياً وعالمياً، ويفتح مسارات جديدة للشراكات والاستثمار والابتكار، ويخدم أمن المياه واستدامته كمورد اقتصادي مهم، ويعزز إسهام المملكة في مستقبل المياه عربياً وعالمياً.

ولفت وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة إلى أن هذه النسخة من الأسبوع تكتسب أهمية خاصة كونها تضم حدثين رئيسيين مهمين هما: المنتدى العربي (السابع) للمياه الذي ينظمه المجلس العربي للمياه، والاجتماع التشاوري (الثاني) للمنتدى العالمي الـ11 للمياه، الذي يمثل محطة مهمة في المسار التحضيري لاستضافة المملكة للمنتدى العالمي للمياه في الرياض عام 2027م، بالشراكة مع مجلس المياه العالمي.

من جهته، أكد رئيس المجلس العالمي للمياه لويك فوشون أن الموارد المائية غير التقليدية، مثل تحلية المياه، وإعادة استخدام المياه، وإدارة المياه الجوفية، ونقل المياه؛ تمثّل ركائز أساسية لضمان تحقيق الأمن المائي في المستقبل، وذلك من خلال المحافظة على الموارد المائية المتاحة والعمل على تعزيزها، والحدّ من الاستهلاك والهدر غير الرشيدين، منوّهاً بضرورة الانتقال من النقاش إلى التنفيذ؛ عبر تحسين الحوكمة، وتعزيز التمويل، وتبني حلول وابتكارات عملية في القطاع، للإسهام في حماية البنية التحتية للمياه وخدماتها، خصوصاً في أوقات الأزمات والنزاعات، ومواجهة تحديات المياه بشكل جماعي، بما في ذلك ندرة المياه، والفيضانات، والجفاف والتلوث.

فيما دعت المبعوثة الخاصة للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة المعنية بالمياه ريتنو مارسودي إلى إدماج القدرة على الصمود في مواجهة تحديات المياه ضمن التخطيط الوطني، وإستراتيجيات المناخ، وآليات التمويل، وسياسات التنمية، مبينة أن التعاون الدولي في مجال المياه يُعد ضرورة أساسية، لتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة، وينبغي أن يكون أكثر تنسيقاً واتساقاً، عبر مسارات الأمم المتحدة والمنصات العالمية المختلفة، مشيرة إلى أن المنتدى العالمي للمياه يمكن أن يؤدي دوراً مهماً في تحويل الالتزامات السياسية العالمية إلى حلولٍ عملية وشراكات فعالة، وآليات تمويل ونشر للتقنيات المناسبة.

بدوره، أوضح رئيس المجلس العربي للمياه الدكتور محمود أبو زيد أن نُدرة المياه في العالم العربي تُشكّل تهديداً أمنياً حاداً، يتفاقم أثره بسبب النمو السكاني المتسارع، والقيود المالية، واعتماد المنطقة على موارد مائية متجددة؛ مما يؤثّر على أمن الطاقة، والأمن الغذائي، والاستقرار الاجتماعي في المنطقة العربية، مضيفاً أن تغير المناخ سيؤدي إلى زيادة الضغوط على الأمن المائي العربي، وتوقّع انخفاض الموارد المائية المتجددة بنسبة تصل إلى 20% بحلول عام 2030.

وأشار الدكتور أبو زيد إلى أن هذه التحديات يمكن تجاوزها بالإرادة والابتكار، والالتزام بالتعاون والحوار التشاركي بين مختلف الأطراف المعنية، لاستكشاف حلول رائدة، داعياً إلى تعزيز دور القطاع الخاص، وتوفير فرص تمويل قابلة للاستثمار؛ لتوسيع الاعتماد على الموارد المائية غير التقليدية، وتسريع تنفيذ الحلول العملية.

يُذكر أن اليوم الأول يشهد انعقاد جلسات حوارية رفيعة المستوى، بمشاركة عددٍ من وزراء المياه في الدول العربية ونوابهم، إضافة إلى جلسات حوارية فرعية، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمتخصصين في قطاع المياه من داخل المملكة وخارجها.