The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated the first Saudi Water Week, in the presence of the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli, along with several officials from within and outside the Kingdom. The event is taking place in Jeddah from June 28 to July 2, 2026, to contribute to supporting the Kingdom's efforts in developing the water sector, enhancing cooperation, supporting innovation, and establishing its global position and leadership in achieving and sustaining water security, with extensive local, regional, and international participation.

The week includes two main events: the seventh Arab Water Forum and the second consultative meeting of the 11th World Water Forum, featuring a selection of decision-makers, experts, specialists, and representatives from regional and international organizations, as well as government entities, the private sector, and research institutions. Additionally, a concurrent exhibition will showcase several government entities and national and international specialized companies to present the latest technologies, innovations, and smart solutions in the field of water resource management, desalination, reuse, and digitization, reflecting the significant development in the water sector in the Kingdom and providing opportunities for knowledge and experience exchange and building quality partnerships.

During his opening speech, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture emphasized that the first edition of Saudi Water Week in Jeddah carries special symbolism in the region's water journey, as it was from here that signals of transformation towards innovative solutions for water challenges were launched when King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - directed in the 1920s to bring the first modern technologies for water desalination to serve the visitors of the Sacred House of God from pilgrims and Umrah performers; sending an early message that innovation is a strategic option to face the challenges of water scarcity in the Kingdom and the world. He explained that the Kingdom has dealt with water challenges through a gradual and integrated reform approach, witnessing a comprehensive strategic transformation in the water sector over the past decade, which has not only expanded infrastructure but also included institutional frameworks, governance, regulation, financing, operations, and localizing industries and knowledge to enhance investment efficiency within a comprehensive reform framework led by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the National Water Strategy.

Engineer Al-Fadli indicated that this transformation has been reflected in tangible performance indicators; as the consumption of non-renewable groundwater decreased from about 21 billion cubic meters in 2016 to about 11.0 billion cubic meters in 2025. The production capacity of desalinated water currently stands at 16 million cubic meters per day, compared to 9 million cubic meters per day in 2016, and the percentage of access to safe drinking water services for the population is 100%, with about 85% covered by the network. Additionally, strategic storage capacity has increased by more than 125%.

He pointed out that the water sector has become more efficient and attractive for investment and partnership with the private sector, enabled by a comprehensive institutional framework that maximizes its participation along the supply chain. Thanks to the clarity of regulatory and contractual frameworks and the expansion of partnership models and enablers, investments exceeding 60 billion riyals have been attracted, contributing to reducing the cost of water production and improving energy consumption efficiency in the production system. This reflects the transition of the water sector from a model dependent on expanding supply and services to a model that balances supply and demand, supply security, efficiency, and financial and environmental sustainability.

Engineer Al-Fadli added that in light of the geopolitical developments and fluctuations in supply chains and energy markets in the region, the water system in the Kingdom has proven its ability to maintain supply security and service continuity, thanks to the diversity of production sources, the expansion of transport networks, increased storage capacity, and integrated governance and operations. This confirms that investing in water is an investment in human security, economic stability, and sustainable development.

He mentioned that the Kingdom has actively contributed to the regional and international water agenda, having initiated and activated important platforms and partnerships, most notably the launch of the Global Water Organization based in Riyadh and the International Water Research Center, in addition to hosting summits, conferences, and specialized presidential and ministerial meetings that enhance international cooperation on water issues, such as the One Water Summit in 2024 and the 11th World Water Forum scheduled to be held in Riyadh in 2027. The first Saudi Water Week serves as a national platform to unify efforts and maximize the benefits from national and international conferences and events related to water, achieving more momentum and interaction with water issues and challenges, supporting the exchange of experiences locally and globally, opening new pathways for partnerships, investment, and innovation, and serving water security and sustainability as an important economic resource, enhancing the Kingdom's contribution to the future of water both regionally and globally.

The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture noted that this edition of the week holds special importance as it includes two significant main events: the seventh Arab Water Forum organized by the Arab Water Council and the second consultative meeting of the 11th World Water Forum, which represents an important milestone in the preparatory path for the Kingdom's hosting of the World Water Forum in Riyadh in 2027, in partnership with the World Water Council.

For his part, the President of the World Water Council, Loïc Fauchon, affirmed that non-conventional water resources, such as desalination, water reuse, groundwater management, and water transfer, represent essential pillars to ensure future water security by preserving available water resources, enhancing them, and reducing unsustainable consumption and waste. He emphasized the need to move from discussion to implementation through improved governance, enhanced financing, and the adoption of practical solutions and innovations in the sector, contributing to the protection of water infrastructure and services, especially in times of crises and conflicts, and collectively addressing water challenges, including water scarcity, floods, drought, and pollution.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Water, Rina Marsudi, called for integrating resilience to water challenges into national planning, climate strategies, financing mechanisms, and development policies, indicating that international cooperation in the field of water is an essential necessity to achieve sustainable development goals. It should be more coordinated and coherent through UN pathways and various global platforms, noting that the World Water Forum can play an important role in transforming global political commitments into practical solutions, effective partnerships, and financing mechanisms to disseminate appropriate technologies.

For his part, Dr. Mahmoud Abu Zeid, President of the Arab Water Council, explained that water scarcity in the Arab world poses a severe security threat, exacerbated by rapid population growth, financial constraints, and the region's reliance on renewable water resources, affecting energy security, food security, and social stability in the Arab region. He added that climate change will increase pressures on Arab water security, predicting a decrease in renewable water resources by up to 20% by 2030.

Dr. Abu Zeid pointed out that these challenges can be overcome with will, innovation, and a commitment to cooperation and participatory dialogue among various stakeholders to explore pioneering solutions, calling for enhancing the role of the private sector and providing investable financing opportunities to expand reliance on non-conventional water resources and accelerate the implementation of practical solutions.

It is worth mentioning that the first day will witness high-level dialogue sessions, with the participation of several water ministers from Arab countries and their deputies, in addition to sub-dialogue sessions featuring a selection of experts and specialists in the water sector from within and outside the Kingdom.