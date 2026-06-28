The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, reviewed the activities and programs of the Gulf Week and the International Day Against Drug Abuse 2026, organized by the Narcotics Control Administration in the Najran region, during his meeting today in his office at the Emirate's Diwan with the Director of Narcotics Control in the region, Brigadier Yahya bin Abdullah Al Mohsen, and several members of the administration.

The Emir of Najran was briefed on the objectives of the events and accompanying awareness programs, which will take place over the next two days at the House of Culture in the region. These aim to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and psychoactive substances, enhance community immunity, promote a culture of prevention, and inform about reporting methods for drug traffickers and dealers, in addition to highlighting the efforts of security agencies in combating this scourge and protecting the community.

Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz emphasized the importance of continuing awareness programs and strengthening community partnerships in drug prevention, noting the support and attention given by the wise leadership to security and awareness efforts aimed at protecting the community and maintaining its security and stability. He praised the efforts made by the Narcotics Control Administration in the Najran region in combating this scourge and the programs and initiatives it implements that contribute to enhancing community security and safety.

For his part, the Director of Narcotics Control in the region confirmed that the administration's field and awareness efforts are in line with the directives of the wise leadership, stemming from its mission to serve the religion, then the king and the homeland, and to protect the community from the scourge of drugs.