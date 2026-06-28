استعرض أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد فعاليات وبرامج الأسبوع الخليجي واليوم العالمي لمكافحة المخدرات 2026، التي تنظّمها إدارة مكافحة المخدرات بمنطقة نجران، خلال لقائه في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم مدير مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة العميد يحيى بن عبدالله آل محسن، وعددًا من منسوبي الإدارة.

واطّلع أمير منطقة نجران على أهداف الفعاليات والبرامج التوعوية المصاحبة، التي تُقام على مدى اليومين القادمين في بيت الثقافة بالمنطقة، التي تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الوعي بأضرار المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية، وتعزيز الحصانة المجتمعية، ونشر ثقافة الوقاية، والتعريف بوسائل الإبلاغ عن مهربي ومروّجي المخدرات، إلى جانب إبراز جهود الجهات الأمنية في التصدي لهذه الآفة وحماية المجتمع.

وأكد الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز أهمية مواصلة البرامج التوعوية وتعزيز الشراكة المجتمعية في الوقاية من المخدرات، مُنوِّهًا بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من دعم واهتمام بالجهود الأمنية والتوعوية الرامية إلى حماية المجتمع والحفاظ على أمنه واستقراره، مشيدًا بالجهود التي تبذلها إدارة مكافحة المخدرات بمنطقة نجران في التصدي لهذه الآفة، وما تنفذه من برامج ومبادرات توعوية تسهم في تعزيز أمن المجتمع وسلامته.

من جهته، أكد مدير مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة أن ما تبذله الإدارة من جهود ميدانية وتوعوية يأتي تنفيذًا لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة، وانطلاقًا من رسالتها في خدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن، وحماية المجتمع من آفة المخدرات.