The National Center of Meteorology warned in a report today of raised dust in the governorates of Al-Qunfudhah and Al-Lith, as well as in Bahrah (Al-Shoaybah), and the coastal areas. Its effects include active winds and a nearly complete lack of horizontal visibility ranging from (1 - 3) km, along with increased wave heights.

The center indicated that the condition will begin -with God's will- at 9 AM tomorrow and will continue until 9 PM.