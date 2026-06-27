نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقرير له اليوم، من أتربة مثارة على محافظتَي القنفذة، والليث، وكذلك بحرة (الشعيبة)، والأجزاء الساحلية، تشمل تأثيراتها رياحاً نشطة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية من (1 - 3) كم، وارتفاع الأمواج.
وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تبدأ -بمشيئة الله تعالى- عند التاسعة صباح غدٍ، وتستمر حتى التاسعة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned in a report today of raised dust in the governorates of Al-Qunfudhah and Al-Lith, as well as in Bahrah (Al-Shoaybah), and the coastal areas. Its effects include active winds and a nearly complete lack of horizontal visibility ranging from (1 - 3) km, along with increased wave heights.
The center indicated that the condition will begin -with God's will- at 9 AM tomorrow and will continue until 9 PM.