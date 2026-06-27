نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقرير له اليوم، من أتربة مثارة على محافظتَي القنفذة، والليث، وكذلك بحرة (الشعيبة)، والأجزاء الساحلية، تشمل تأثيراتها رياحاً نشطة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية من (1 - 3) كم، وارتفاع الأمواج.

وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تبدأ -بمشيئة الله تعالى- عند التاسعة صباح غدٍ، وتستمر حتى التاسعة مساءً.