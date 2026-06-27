ضرب زلزال بقوّة 6.1 درجة شرق أفغانستان اليوم، خصوصاً ولايتي خوست وننكرهار ووصلت ارتداداته إلى العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.
وأفاد المعهد الأمريكي للمسح الجيولوجي أن مركز الزلزال تم تحديده في شمال شرق أفغانستان، على عمق أكثر من 208 كيلومترات، ولم يُعلن عن سقوط ضحايا أو حجم الأضرار.
وغالباً ما تشهد أفغانستان هزّات أرضية، لا سيّما في منطقة هندوكش الجبلية بالقرب من نقطة تلاقي الصفيحتين التكتونيتين الأوراسية والهندية.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan today, particularly affecting the provinces of Khost and Nangarhar, with its aftershocks reaching the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in northeastern Afghanistan, at a depth of more than 208 kilometers, and no casualties or damage assessments have been announced.
Afghanistan often experiences seismic activity, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain region near the convergence point of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.