A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan today, particularly affecting the provinces of Khost and Nangarhar, with its aftershocks reaching the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in northeastern Afghanistan, at a depth of more than 208 kilometers, and no casualties or damage assessments have been announced.

Afghanistan often experiences seismic activity, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain region near the convergence point of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.