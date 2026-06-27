ضرب زلزال بقوّة 6.1 درجة شرق أفغانستان اليوم، خصوصاً ولايتي خوست وننكرهار ووصلت ارتداداته إلى العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.

وأفاد المعهد الأمريكي للمسح الجيولوجي أن مركز الزلزال تم تحديده في شمال شرق أفغانستان، على عمق أكثر من 208 كيلومترات، ولم يُعلن عن سقوط ضحايا أو حجم الأضرار.

وغالباً ما تشهد أفغانستان هزّات أرضية، لا سيّما في منطقة هندوكش الجبلية بالقرب من نقطة تلاقي الصفيحتين التكتونيتين الأوراسية والهندية.